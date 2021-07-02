NNY students on dean’st list at SUNY Potsdam

The following students form Northern New York were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam.

Adams Center

Madison Shammas, biology

Beaver Falls

Natalie Streeter, geology

Black River

Aaron Cheeseman, business administration

Canton

Braydon LeVac, exploratory/undeclared

Preston Santimaw, environmental studies

Cheyenne White, geology

Cape Vincent

Alana Hoover, childhood/early childhood education

Maura Sullivan, music education

Carthage

Megan Stewart, biology

Colton

Cheyenne Guest, history

Croghan

Eliza Martin, psychology

Sean McCann, business administration

Dexter

Makayla Dillenback, history

Patrick Koelmel, history

Gouverneur

Jenneca Cook, sociology

Nazzarena Easton, speech communication

Hammond

Hanna Ceresoli, childhood/early childhood education

Harrisville

Leigha Laparr, childhood/early childhood education

Tori Laparr, childhood/early childhood education

Henderson

Gianna Jones, community health

Heuvelton

Eliza Martin, psychology

Victoria Scott, sociology

Lisbon

Koby Jordan, psychology

Madrid

Emily Bracy, psychology

Cheyenne Planty, sociology

Andrew Sior, exploratory/undeclared

Massena

Madison Cox, creative writing

Morgan Deragon, psychology

Camryn Ellis, psychology

Jacob LaValley, exercise science

Mathis LeBlanc, business administration

Novaleigh LeGrow, exercise science

Amanda Morris, exploratory/undeclared

Skyler Trumble, environmental studies

Kassondra Whoston, exercise science

Norwood

Connor McGinnis, history

Madison McLean, physics

Ogdensburg

Marissa Bigelow, criminal justice studies

Gary Ladouceur, geology

Cael Woodcock, criminal justice studies

Philadelphia

Louis Barreto-Nieves, history

Pierrepont Manor

Anna Charlebois, history

Potsdam

Shannon Donnelly, business administration

Rhonda Fanning, business administration

William Jadlos, politics

Keenan O’Gorman, business administration

Kristi Pruitt, literature/writing

Laura Schappert, biology

Emma Thomas, childhood/early childhood education

Jordan Tishberg, business administration

Richville

Rachel Vachev, psychology

Russell

Ethen White, business administration

Theresa

Miranda Schell, psychology

Waddington

Alexis VanPatten, childhood/early childhood education

Watertown

Haley Harris, biology

Don Roberts, biology

Angela Rodriguez, childhood/early childhood education

Keven Sanchez, Spanish

Nicholas Vecchio, exercise science

