NNY students on dean’st list at SUNY Potsdam
The following students form Northern New York were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
Adams Center
Madison Shammas, biology
Beaver Falls
Natalie Streeter, geology
Black River
Aaron Cheeseman, business administration
Canton
Braydon LeVac, exploratory/undeclared
Preston Santimaw, environmental studies
Cheyenne White, geology
Cape Vincent
Alana Hoover, childhood/early childhood education
Maura Sullivan, music education
Carthage
Megan Stewart, biology
Colton
Cheyenne Guest, history
Croghan
Eliza Martin, psychology
Sean McCann, business administration
Dexter
Makayla Dillenback, history
Patrick Koelmel, history
Gouverneur
Jenneca Cook, sociology
Nazzarena Easton, speech communication
Hammond
Hanna Ceresoli, childhood/early childhood education
Harrisville
Leigha Laparr, childhood/early childhood education
Tori Laparr, childhood/early childhood education
Henderson
Gianna Jones, community health
Heuvelton
Eliza Martin, psychology
Victoria Scott, sociology
Lisbon
Koby Jordan, psychology
Madrid
Emily Bracy, psychology
Cheyenne Planty, sociology
Andrew Sior, exploratory/undeclared
Massena
Madison Cox, creative writing
Morgan Deragon, psychology
Camryn Ellis, psychology
Jacob LaValley, exercise science
Mathis LeBlanc, business administration
Novaleigh LeGrow, exercise science
Amanda Morris, exploratory/undeclared
Skyler Trumble, environmental studies
Kassondra Whoston, exercise science
Norwood
Connor McGinnis, history
Madison McLean, physics
Ogdensburg
Marissa Bigelow, criminal justice studies
Gary Ladouceur, geology
Cael Woodcock, criminal justice studies
Philadelphia
Louis Barreto-Nieves, history
Pierrepont Manor
Anna Charlebois, history
Potsdam
Shannon Donnelly, business administration
Rhonda Fanning, business administration
William Jadlos, politics
Keenan O’Gorman, business administration
Kristi Pruitt, literature/writing
Laura Schappert, biology
Emma Thomas, childhood/early childhood education
Jordan Tishberg, business administration
Richville
Rachel Vachev, psychology
Russell
Ethen White, business administration
Theresa
Miranda Schell, psychology
Waddington
Alexis VanPatten, childhood/early childhood education
Watertown
Haley Harris, biology
Don Roberts, biology
Angela Rodriguez, childhood/early childhood education
Keven Sanchez, Spanish
Nicholas Vecchio, exercise science
