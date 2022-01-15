NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.
Antwerp
Hailey Bushaw, art studio
Brasher Falls
Jacob Anderson, chemistry
Keely Fetterley, community health
Shane Rose, speech communication
Brownville
Zachary Barker, history
Mallory Marks, childhood/early childhood education
Canton
Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media
Hannah Stevenson, business administration
Chaumont
Josh Rogers, business administration
Clayton
Austin Getman, business administration
Dexter
Evan Klindt, computer science
Edwards
Willow Frizzell, biology
Gouverneur
Shelbie Alguire, biology
Noah Forsythe, speech communication
Andrew Lawton, exploratory/undeclared
Daniel Leslie, psychology
Harrisville
Sarah Campbell, business administration
Dylan Finley, business administration
Tori Laparr, childhood/early childhood education
Henderson
Jacob Hatch, physics
Helena
Samantha Newtown, psychology
Heuvelton
Trista Ashley, psychology
Lisbon
Koby Jordan, psychology
Lowville
Victoria Boliver, childhood/early childhood education
Madrid
Cheyenne Planty, sociology
Olivia Rubin, psychology
Andrew Sior, arts management
Mackenzie Spicer, psychology
Massena
Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies
Jessica Amo, psychology
Zoe Brothers, art studio
Mara Brown, art studio
Megan Fregoe, theatre
Gideon Jaggers, childhood/early childhood education
Cheyenne Lanning, graphic design and new media
Amanda Morris, childhood/early childhood education
Riham Saoui, biology
Makayla Szarka, speech communication
Natural Bridge
Abigail Swanson, music education
Norfolk
Cassandra Arno, psychology
Samuel Sprague, computer science
Norwood
Jacqueline Butler, exploratory/undeclared
Anneke Chudzinski, anthropology
Ogdensburg
Eli Bullock, business administration
Legacy Fisher, sociology
Ellie Foster, exploratory/undeclared
Julia Lemieux, history
Courtney Loffler, environmental studies
Grace Mills, childhood/early childhood education
Kristian Perry, childhood/early childhood education
Megan Perry, criminal justice studies
Jada West, exploratory/undeclared
Oswegatchie
Brittany Jaquith, literature/writing
Philadelphia
Louis Barreto-Nieves, history
Pierrepont Manor
Anna Charlebois, history
Potsdam
Cree Cordwell, sociology
Joey Lashomb, music education
Adam Parker, speech communication
Rose Sammons, music business
Robert Woods, archaeological studies
Russell
Ethen White, business administration
St. Regis Falls
Clara Hartson, history
Waddington
Emma Pemberton, psychology
Watertown
Haley Bowman, psychology
Winthrop
Conor O’Neil, biology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.