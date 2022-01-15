NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.

Antwerp

Hailey Bushaw, art studio

Brasher Falls

Jacob Anderson, chemistry

Keely Fetterley, community health

Shane Rose, speech communication

Brownville

Zachary Barker, history

Mallory Marks, childhood/early childhood education

Canton

Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media

Hannah Stevenson, business administration

Chaumont

Josh Rogers, business administration

Clayton

Austin Getman, business administration

Dexter

Evan Klindt, computer science

Edwards

Willow Frizzell, biology

Gouverneur

Shelbie Alguire, biology

Noah Forsythe, speech communication

Andrew Lawton, exploratory/undeclared

Daniel Leslie, psychology

Harrisville

Sarah Campbell, business administration

Dylan Finley, business administration

Tori Laparr, childhood/early childhood education

Henderson

Jacob Hatch, physics

Helena

Samantha Newtown, psychology

Heuvelton

Trista Ashley, psychology

Lisbon

Koby Jordan, psychology

Lowville

Victoria Boliver, childhood/early childhood education

Madrid

Cheyenne Planty, sociology

Olivia Rubin, psychology

Andrew Sior, arts management

Mackenzie Spicer, psychology

Massena

Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies

Jessica Amo, psychology

Zoe Brothers, art studio

Mara Brown, art studio

Megan Fregoe, theatre

Gideon Jaggers, childhood/early childhood education

Cheyenne Lanning, graphic design and new media

Amanda Morris, childhood/early childhood education

Riham Saoui, biology

Makayla Szarka, speech communication

Natural Bridge

Abigail Swanson, music education

Norfolk

Cassandra Arno, psychology

Samuel Sprague, computer science

Norwood

Jacqueline Butler, exploratory/undeclared

Anneke Chudzinski, anthropology

Ogdensburg

Eli Bullock, business administration

Legacy Fisher, sociology

Ellie Foster, exploratory/undeclared

Julia Lemieux, history

Courtney Loffler, environmental studies

Grace Mills, childhood/early childhood education

Kristian Perry, childhood/early childhood education

Megan Perry, criminal justice studies

Jada West, exploratory/undeclared

Oswegatchie

Brittany Jaquith, literature/writing

Philadelphia

Louis Barreto-Nieves, history

Pierrepont Manor

Anna Charlebois, history

Potsdam

Cree Cordwell, sociology

Joey Lashomb, music education

Adam Parker, speech communication

Rose Sammons, music business

Robert Woods, archaeological studies

Russell

Ethen White, business administration

St. Regis Falls

Clara Hartson, history

Waddington

Emma Pemberton, psychology

Watertown

Haley Bowman, psychology

Winthrop

Conor O’Neil, biology

