NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam
The following were named to the spring semester dean’s list.
Brasher Falls
Jordyn Brothers, psychology
Canton
Gaby Ames, childhood/early childhood education
Riley Burke, childhood/early childhood education
Braydon LeVac, business administration
DeKalb Junction
Gigi Gardinier, graphic design and new media
Dexter
Kelsey Case, childhood/early childhood education
Edwards
Camryn Bullock, mathematics
Evans Mills
Brooke French, business administration
Alyssa Normington, English and creative writing
Gouverneur
Jessica Bice, business administration
Madyson Bloxham, theatre
Grace Mashaw, childhood/early childhood education
Heuvelton
Jack Luck, environmental studies
LaFargeville
Rachel Hunneyman, business administration
Lisbon
Rachel Beldock, geology
Marissa Robinson, business administration
Lowville
Brian Burns, criminal justice studies
Madrid
Ben Averill, exercise science
Megan Burwell, exercise science
Caitlyn Harris, biology
Cheyenne Planty, sociology
Massena
Emma Kormanyos, psychology
Alexa Seeber, art studio
Norfolk
Cassandra Arno, psychology
North Lawrence
Kristen Crump, arts management
James Gardner, exercise science
Norwood
Bekk Chudzinski, exercise science
Noah Dominy, geology
Ogdensburg
Tanner Armstrong, business administration
Jhenna Baxter, exploratory/undeclared
Kiara Chase, arts management
Violeta DeGroat, childhood/early childhood education
Makhtar Diouf, sociology
Ethan Graveline, exercise science
MeSean Johnson, exercise science
Megan Perry, criminal justice studies
Tevin Richardson, sociology
Julia Rishe, exploratory/undeclared
Jake Winters, sociology
Parishville
Emily Collins, biology
Potsdam
Rachelle Cain, criminal justice studies
Rebecca Cain, physics
Pandora Gagliano, history
Piper Gollaher, graphic design and new media
Olivia Huntley, criminal justice studies
Samantha Marsh, psychology
Kieran Matthis, biology
Rose Sammons, music business
Keely Towne, business administration
Russell
Jesse Bullock, geology
Waddington
Emma Pemberton, psychology
Watertown
Angela Rodriguez, childhood/early childhood education
Winthrop
Kirsten Arquiett, history
Genevieve Gonzalez, psychology
Riley O’Neil, biochemistry
Lindsey Phippen, whose major is childhood/early childhood education
Jenna Thompson, biology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.