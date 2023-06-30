NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam

The following were named to the spring semester dean’s list.

Brasher Falls

Jordyn Brothers, psychology

Canton

Gaby Ames, childhood/early childhood education

Riley Burke, childhood/early childhood education

Braydon LeVac, business administration

DeKalb Junction

Gigi Gardinier, graphic design and new media

Dexter

Kelsey Case, childhood/early childhood education

Edwards

Camryn Bullock, mathematics

Evans Mills

Brooke French, business administration

Alyssa Normington, English and creative writing

Gouverneur

Jessica Bice, business administration

Madyson Bloxham, theatre

Grace Mashaw, childhood/early childhood education

Heuvelton

Jack Luck, environmental studies

LaFargeville

Rachel Hunneyman, business administration

Lisbon

Rachel Beldock, geology

Marissa Robinson, business administration

Lowville

Brian Burns, criminal justice studies

Madrid

Ben Averill, exercise science

Megan Burwell, exercise science

Caitlyn Harris, biology

Cheyenne Planty, sociology

Massena

Emma Kormanyos, psychology

Alexa Seeber, art studio

Norfolk

Cassandra Arno, psychology

North Lawrence

Kristen Crump, arts management

James Gardner, exercise science

Norwood

Bekk Chudzinski, exercise science

Noah Dominy, geology

Ogdensburg

Tanner Armstrong, business administration

Jhenna Baxter, exploratory/undeclared

Kiara Chase, arts management

Violeta DeGroat, childhood/early childhood education

Makhtar Diouf, sociology

Ethan Graveline, exercise science

MeSean Johnson, exercise science

Megan Perry, criminal justice studies

Tevin Richardson, sociology

Julia Rishe, exploratory/undeclared

Jake Winters, sociology

Parishville

Emily Collins, biology

Potsdam

Rachelle Cain, criminal justice studies

Rebecca Cain, physics

Pandora Gagliano, history

Piper Gollaher, graphic design and new media

Olivia Huntley, criminal justice studies

Samantha Marsh, psychology

Kieran Matthis, biology

Rose Sammons, music business

Keely Towne, business administration

Russell

Jesse Bullock, geology

Waddington

Emma Pemberton, psychology

Watertown

Angela Rodriguez, childhood/early childhood education

Winthrop

Kirsten Arquiett, history

Genevieve Gonzalez, psychology

Riley O’Neil, biochemistry

Lindsey Phippen, whose major is childhood/early childhood education

Jenna Thompson, biology

