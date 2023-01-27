SUNY Potsdam dean’s list

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.

Beaver Falls

Natalie Streeter, geology

Brasher Falls

Zoe Brothers, art education

Canton

Richard Lashock, speech communication

Braydon LeVac, business administration

Carthage

Jonny Smith, music education

Castorland

Eva St. Croix, childhood/early childhood education

Clayton

Jada Montante, business administration

Duncan Van Schaick, music education

Colton

Andy Edwards, history

DePeyster

Adam Price, environmental studies

Dexter

Kelsey Case, childhood/early childhood education

Katelyn Nier, music education

Evans Mills

Anthony Barker, business administration

Christine Weaver, psychology

Gouverneur

Madyson Bloxham, theatre

Chloe Dockstader, biology

Harrisville

Harlee Cook, mathematics

Heuvelton

Jack Luck, environmental studies

Lisbon

Rachel Beldock, geology

Madrid

Caitlin Ashley, psychology

Massena

Charlie Champion, biology

Grace Fredericks, art studio

Megan McGowan, psychology

Emily Ware, criminal justice studies

Zoe Williamson, music business

Norfolk

Shane Moschillo, geology

Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education

Maycee Ward, business administration

North Lawrence

James Gardner, exercise science

Ogdensburg

Kate Adams, childhood/early childhood education

Tanner Armstrong, business administration

Austin Colby, business administration

Tristen Durand, English and creative writing

Ethan Graveline, exercise science

MeSean Johnson, exercise science

Richard Legat, sociology

Kayle Mccormick, psychology

Megan Perry, criminal justice studies

Ezequiel Reyes, sociology

Jada West, environmental studies

Trent Weston, criminal justice studies

Benjamin Williams, sociology

Oswegatchie

Zana Northrop, music education

Parishville

Cassandra James, exploratory/undeclared

Megan Macwilliams, community health

Phildelphia

Ayden LaFave, geology

Potsdam

Grace Favreau, English and creative writing

Eian House, psychology

Kieran Matthis, biology

James Robinson, business administration

Avery Sullivan, international studies

Drew Talcott, childhood/early childhood education

Nolan Towne, business administration

Theresa

Brandi French, childhood/early childhood education

Three Mile Bay

Noah Strader, history

Waddington

Emma Pemberton, psychology

Watertown

Juan Colon, business administration

Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education

Sarah Jones, music education

Mikey Sibley, graphic design and new media

Liam Van Buren, music education

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.