SUNY Potsdam dean’s list
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.
Beaver Falls
Natalie Streeter, geology
Brasher Falls
Zoe Brothers, art education
Canton
Richard Lashock, speech communication
Braydon LeVac, business administration
Carthage
Jonny Smith, music education
Castorland
Eva St. Croix, childhood/early childhood education
Clayton
Jada Montante, business administration
Duncan Van Schaick, music education
Colton
Andy Edwards, history
DePeyster
Adam Price, environmental studies
Dexter
Kelsey Case, childhood/early childhood education
Katelyn Nier, music education
Evans Mills
Anthony Barker, business administration
Christine Weaver, psychology
Gouverneur
Madyson Bloxham, theatre
Chloe Dockstader, biology
Harrisville
Harlee Cook, mathematics
Heuvelton
Jack Luck, environmental studies
Lisbon
Rachel Beldock, geology
Madrid
Caitlin Ashley, psychology
Massena
Charlie Champion, biology
Grace Fredericks, art studio
Megan McGowan, psychology
Emily Ware, criminal justice studies
Zoe Williamson, music business
Norfolk
Shane Moschillo, geology
Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education
Maycee Ward, business administration
North Lawrence
James Gardner, exercise science
Ogdensburg
Kate Adams, childhood/early childhood education
Tanner Armstrong, business administration
Austin Colby, business administration
Tristen Durand, English and creative writing
Ethan Graveline, exercise science
MeSean Johnson, exercise science
Richard Legat, sociology
Kayle Mccormick, psychology
Megan Perry, criminal justice studies
Ezequiel Reyes, sociology
Jada West, environmental studies
Trent Weston, criminal justice studies
Benjamin Williams, sociology
Oswegatchie
Zana Northrop, music education
Parishville
Cassandra James, exploratory/undeclared
Megan Macwilliams, community health
Phildelphia
Ayden LaFave, geology
Potsdam
Grace Favreau, English and creative writing
Eian House, psychology
Kieran Matthis, biology
James Robinson, business administration
Avery Sullivan, international studies
Drew Talcott, childhood/early childhood education
Nolan Towne, business administration
Theresa
Brandi French, childhood/early childhood education
Three Mile Bay
Noah Strader, history
Waddington
Emma Pemberton, psychology
Watertown
Juan Colon, business administration
Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education
Sarah Jones, music education
Mikey Sibley, graphic design and new media
Liam Van Buren, music education
