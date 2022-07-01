NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam

The following students from Northern New York were named to the spring dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam.

Adams

Tyler Tamblin, music education

Antwerp

Megan Green, childhood/early childhood education

Brasher Falls

Shane Rose, speech communication

Canton

Alexis Bessette, physics

Braydon LeVac, business administration

Maggie Murphy, history

Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies

Colton

Cheyenne Guest, history

Evans Mills

Kaylee Johnson, criminal justice studies

Gouverneur

Chloe Dockstader, biology

Richard Lawton, exploratory/undeclared

Hammond

Hanna Ceresoli, childhood/early childhood education

Harrisville

Phillip Kramer, history

Heuvelton

Emily Basford, childhood/early childhood education

LaFargeville

Michael Briggs, business administration

Massena

Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies

Caitlin Fields, business administration

Hannah Greco, psychology

Andrew Lantry, history

Riham Saoui, biology

Morgan Trego, theatre

Zoe Williamson, music business

Natural Bridge

Abigail Swanson, music education

North Lawrence

James Gardner, exercise science

Norwood

Martin Arquitt, art studio

Bekk Chudzinski, exploratory/undeclared

Madison McLean, physics

Ogdensburg

Tanner Armstrong, business administration

Austin Colby, business administration

Natalie Hyde, art studio

Gary Ladouceur, geology

Marissa McCabe, computer science

Nolan O’Donnell, exercise science

Kristian Perry, childhood/early childhood education

Ryan Spaman, environmental studies

Oswegatchie

Michaela Chartrand, psychology

Brittany Jaquith, literature/writing

Philadelphia

Joseph Martin, music education

Megan Payne, history

Pierrepont Manor

Anna Charlebois, history

Potsdam

Breanna Cardinal, business administration

Nicholas Fetterly, graphic design and new media

Kristi Pruitt, literature/Writing

Rebekah Tardif, chemistry

Nolan Towne, business administration

Hayden Trejos, mathematics

Megan Wemett, literature/writing

Sackets Harbor

Michael Lind, geology

St. Regis Falls

Gabriella Cicchinelli, music performance

Clara Hartson, history

Star Lake

Tori Cote, psychology

Theresa

Matthew Peacock, business administration

Waddington

Grace LePage, psychology

Watertown

Jonathan Davis, business administration

Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education

Sarah Jones, music education

Winthrop

Genevieve Gonzalez, psychology

