NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam
The following students from Northern New York were named to the spring dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
Adams
Tyler Tamblin, music education
Antwerp
Megan Green, childhood/early childhood education
Brasher Falls
Shane Rose, speech communication
Canton
Alexis Bessette, physics
Braydon LeVac, business administration
Maggie Murphy, history
Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies
Colton
Cheyenne Guest, history
Evans Mills
Kaylee Johnson, criminal justice studies
Gouverneur
Chloe Dockstader, biology
Richard Lawton, exploratory/undeclared
Hammond
Hanna Ceresoli, childhood/early childhood education
Harrisville
Phillip Kramer, history
Heuvelton
Emily Basford, childhood/early childhood education
LaFargeville
Michael Briggs, business administration
Massena
Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies
Caitlin Fields, business administration
Hannah Greco, psychology
Andrew Lantry, history
Riham Saoui, biology
Morgan Trego, theatre
Zoe Williamson, music business
Natural Bridge
Abigail Swanson, music education
North Lawrence
James Gardner, exercise science
Norwood
Martin Arquitt, art studio
Bekk Chudzinski, exploratory/undeclared
Madison McLean, physics
Ogdensburg
Tanner Armstrong, business administration
Austin Colby, business administration
Natalie Hyde, art studio
Gary Ladouceur, geology
Marissa McCabe, computer science
Nolan O’Donnell, exercise science
Kristian Perry, childhood/early childhood education
Ryan Spaman, environmental studies
Oswegatchie
Michaela Chartrand, psychology
Brittany Jaquith, literature/writing
Philadelphia
Joseph Martin, music education
Megan Payne, history
Pierrepont Manor
Anna Charlebois, history
Potsdam
Breanna Cardinal, business administration
Nicholas Fetterly, graphic design and new media
Kristi Pruitt, literature/Writing
Rebekah Tardif, chemistry
Nolan Towne, business administration
Hayden Trejos, mathematics
Megan Wemett, literature/writing
Sackets Harbor
Michael Lind, geology
St. Regis Falls
Gabriella Cicchinelli, music performance
Clara Hartson, history
Star Lake
Tori Cote, psychology
Theresa
Matthew Peacock, business administration
Waddington
Grace LePage, psychology
Watertown
Jonathan Davis, business administration
Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education
Sarah Jones, music education
Winthrop
Genevieve Gonzalez, psychology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.