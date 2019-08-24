NNY students on honors lists at JCC

The following have been added to the spring semester dean’s and president’s list at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.

President’s List

Adams

Mackenzie L. Alexander

Elaina N. Berlin

Rachel E. Brooks

Hannah Rose Sugden

Adams Center

Taylor Jane Edgar

Alexandria Bay

Taylor Christine VanBrocklin

Antwerp

Jaylin A. Sands

McKenzie Lynn Whitmore

Belleville

Logan Andrew Corron

Perri Nicole Redden

Black River

Kane Ethan Gravelle

Allison P. Malmin

Jakob S. Millich

Mary K. Root

Brownville

Jenna Lynne Buzyniski

Madison Christine Cloonan

Jacob Mark Heller

Kaylee I. Johnson

Kyle Robert Nichols

Carson T. Pickeral

Calcium

Hunter S. Czajkowski

Erika M. Elcsisin

Carthage

Connor Joseph Ashlaw

Joseph P. Baker

Cassondra Irene Hayes

Samantha M. Laursen-Carr

Reagan E. Lundy

Rachael Elizabeth Nevills

Tianna Denae Parchment

Cody Michael Phalen

Kisura K. Poku

Courtney Leigh Rayborn

Steven J. Sullivan

Juliet Tavernier

Castorland

Cole T. Bennett

Taylor Sue Moore

Shauna Raye Rice

Chaumont

Alexis Rhianna Carver

Morgan K. Goutremout

Vita Roman Liakhovitch

Nadia P. Moore

Clayton

Alexa G. Kowalow

Emily E. Locke

Croghan

Thomas W. Meyer

Dexter

Anna K. Bauter

Reina Marie Guerriero

Bryce Johnson

Blake LaValley

Nicholas R. Moore

Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt

Mackenzie Anne Rust

Tyler Benjamin Scordo

Edwards

Emily J. Trudeau

Evans Mills

Stone M. Bush

Chelsea Nicole Coss

Kelley T. Daphness

Ian P. Mahoney

Jasmine Malayna Thorpe

Fort Drum

Carla-Gae Patra Boreland

Kalina A. Edwards

Nia A. Gray

Keaton B. Landerman

Brooklyn T. Peterson

McEwen R. Thornton

Bailey Tatum Van Buren

Jacob A. Vindiola

Lacona

Samantha Walter

Margery Yousey

LaFargeville

Isabella Concetta Soluri

Lowville

Rylee M. Campeau

Kirsten L. Joslin

Emilee A. Muncy

Delaney K. VanNest

Philadelphia

Kathryn R. Berry

Quincy K. Marsell

Pulaski

Emma R. Greulich

Daniel A. Hefti

Kalista R. Kimball

Sophie N. Lawrence

Erin M. Maneeley

Mackenzie C. Mooney

Daniel P. Novak

Alex M. Rodriguez

Rodman

Shaunte N. Gregoire

Sackets Harbor

Grayden J. Brunet

Brooke L. Christie

Sandy Creek

Caleb Matthew Brown

Theresa

Taylor L. Calhoun

Three Mile Bay

Ryan A. Aubertine

Padraic Ian Williams

Watertown

Shea Deborah Black

Ethan Patrick Fiorentino

Jenna Maxine Hughes

Ike Patrick Joel Jamieson

Julia R. Lavarnway

Joseph Longamore

Hannah Paige McNamara

Ross E. O’Keefe

Lauryn K. Quinn

Luca Eduardo Ramos

Jessica M. Rebelo

Madeleine Elizabeth Rowland

Ryder H. Simser

Calleigh Nichole Thomas

Mallory Elise Walker

McKayla N. Weber

Dean’s List

Adams

Aidan Michael Race

Adams Center

Emily Katherine Crossway

Jessie Marie Richardson

Black River

Alexis Cheyenne Harvey

Carthage

Morgan James Archer

Ezra Matthew Hamilton

Mckenzie Renee Morgan

Chaumont

Christian Morequio Benigno

Clayton

Ryan P. Cassidy

Colton

Kassidy R. Lashomb

Croghan

Macie A. Brouty

Liam P. Interiano

Cody G. Monnat

Depauville

Nicholas Austin Sawyer

Dexter

Evan Young Klindt

Felts Mills

Alaura K. Gill

Fort Drum

Emersyn Kelscee Nicole Breland

Jordan J. Hack

Michael R. Rouleau

Great Bend

Darren Patrick Lemorta

Henderson

Mia Cathleen Hogan

Heuvelton

Jack Daniel Lake

LaFargeville

Emmaleigh G. Gray

Lowville

Patrick Leo Golden

Mannsville

Hailey Honohan

Kelsey A. Sackett

Philadelphia

Kollin James Hardy

Pulaski

Mina Kanani Aguilar

Kayla M. Carnes

Douglas C. Soules

Redwood

Christina Ann Dollinger

Blake Joseph Hunter

Sackets Harbor

Kayleigh E. Lasek

Joshua M. St. Onge

Theresa

Kaylee E. Nortz

Watertown

Aimee Nichole Aldrich

Jannie Mae Earl

Glenn Allan Follett Jr.

Sabrina Lynn Gallo

Jack M. Harris

Faith A. Kirch

Mikayla Nicole McCarty

Joel P. Robare

Alex Thomas

