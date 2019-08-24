NNY students on honors lists at JCC
The following have been added to the spring semester dean’s and president’s list at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
President’s List
Adams
Mackenzie L. Alexander
Elaina N. Berlin
Rachel E. Brooks
Hannah Rose Sugden
Adams Center
Taylor Jane Edgar
Alexandria Bay
Taylor Christine VanBrocklin
Antwerp
Jaylin A. Sands
McKenzie Lynn Whitmore
Belleville
Logan Andrew Corron
Perri Nicole Redden
Black River
Kane Ethan Gravelle
Allison P. Malmin
Jakob S. Millich
Mary K. Root
Brownville
Jenna Lynne Buzyniski
Madison Christine Cloonan
Jacob Mark Heller
Kaylee I. Johnson
Kyle Robert Nichols
Carson T. Pickeral
Calcium
Hunter S. Czajkowski
Erika M. Elcsisin
Carthage
Connor Joseph Ashlaw
Joseph P. Baker
Cassondra Irene Hayes
Samantha M. Laursen-Carr
Reagan E. Lundy
Rachael Elizabeth Nevills
Tianna Denae Parchment
Cody Michael Phalen
Kisura K. Poku
Courtney Leigh Rayborn
Steven J. Sullivan
Juliet Tavernier
Castorland
Cole T. Bennett
Taylor Sue Moore
Shauna Raye Rice
Chaumont
Alexis Rhianna Carver
Morgan K. Goutremout
Vita Roman Liakhovitch
Nadia P. Moore
Clayton
Alexa G. Kowalow
Emily E. Locke
Croghan
Thomas W. Meyer
Dexter
Anna K. Bauter
Reina Marie Guerriero
Bryce Johnson
Blake LaValley
Nicholas R. Moore
Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt
Mackenzie Anne Rust
Tyler Benjamin Scordo
Edwards
Emily J. Trudeau
Evans Mills
Stone M. Bush
Chelsea Nicole Coss
Kelley T. Daphness
Ian P. Mahoney
Jasmine Malayna Thorpe
Fort Drum
Carla-Gae Patra Boreland
Kalina A. Edwards
Nia A. Gray
Keaton B. Landerman
Brooklyn T. Peterson
McEwen R. Thornton
Bailey Tatum Van Buren
Jacob A. Vindiola
Lacona
Samantha Walter
Margery Yousey
LaFargeville
Isabella Concetta Soluri
Lowville
Rylee M. Campeau
Kirsten L. Joslin
Emilee A. Muncy
Delaney K. VanNest
Philadelphia
Kathryn R. Berry
Quincy K. Marsell
Pulaski
Emma R. Greulich
Daniel A. Hefti
Kalista R. Kimball
Sophie N. Lawrence
Erin M. Maneeley
Mackenzie C. Mooney
Daniel P. Novak
Alex M. Rodriguez
Rodman
Shaunte N. Gregoire
Sackets Harbor
Grayden J. Brunet
Brooke L. Christie
Sandy Creek
Caleb Matthew Brown
Theresa
Taylor L. Calhoun
Three Mile Bay
Ryan A. Aubertine
Padraic Ian Williams
Watertown
Shea Deborah Black
Ethan Patrick Fiorentino
Jenna Maxine Hughes
Ike Patrick Joel Jamieson
Julia R. Lavarnway
Joseph Longamore
Hannah Paige McNamara
Ross E. O’Keefe
Lauryn K. Quinn
Luca Eduardo Ramos
Jessica M. Rebelo
Madeleine Elizabeth Rowland
Ryder H. Simser
Calleigh Nichole Thomas
Mallory Elise Walker
McKayla N. Weber
Dean’s List
Adams
Aidan Michael Race
Adams Center
Emily Katherine Crossway
Jessie Marie Richardson
Black River
Alexis Cheyenne Harvey
Carthage
Morgan James Archer
Ezra Matthew Hamilton
Mckenzie Renee Morgan
Chaumont
Christian Morequio Benigno
Clayton
Ryan P. Cassidy
Colton
Kassidy R. Lashomb
Croghan
Macie A. Brouty
Liam P. Interiano
Cody G. Monnat
Depauville
Nicholas Austin Sawyer
Dexter
Evan Young Klindt
Felts Mills
Alaura K. Gill
Fort Drum
Emersyn Kelscee Nicole Breland
Jordan J. Hack
Michael R. Rouleau
Great Bend
Darren Patrick Lemorta
Henderson
Mia Cathleen Hogan
Heuvelton
Jack Daniel Lake
LaFargeville
Emmaleigh G. Gray
Lowville
Patrick Leo Golden
Mannsville
Hailey Honohan
Kelsey A. Sackett
Philadelphia
Kollin James Hardy
Pulaski
Mina Kanani Aguilar
Kayla M. Carnes
Douglas C. Soules
Redwood
Christina Ann Dollinger
Blake Joseph Hunter
Sackets Harbor
Kayleigh E. Lasek
Joshua M. St. Onge
Theresa
Kaylee E. Nortz
Watertown
Aimee Nichole Aldrich
Jannie Mae Earl
Glenn Allan Follett Jr.
Sabrina Lynn Gallo
Jack M. Harris
Faith A. Kirch
Mikayla Nicole McCarty
Joel P. Robare
Alex Thomas
