Part-time honors list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Lydia R. Curinga, physical therapist assistant

Black River

Mackenzie Payne, nursing

Canton

Nicholas J. Hunter, applied psychology

Mariah Kaiser, practical nursing

Hope Kingston, liberal arts-general studies

Noah T. Reyes, law enforcement leadership

Matthew A. Riggs, legal studies

Nicole Rosenberg, practical nursing

Emily teRiele, practical nursing

Carthage

Edward Z. Wallace, cybersecurity

Clayton

Shannon Corbett, physical therapist assistant

Jeannine D. Gardner, nursing

Colton

Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design

DeKalb Junction

Kateri Huska, applied psychology

Glenfield

Dylan Edmonds, physical therapist assistant

Gouverneur

Corey J. Hendrick, cybersecurity

Coty J. Honyoust, management

Alisa M. Jenne, early childhood care and management

Nichole L. Rayburn, nursing

Alanna J. Silsby, business administration

Katelynn M. Tracey, nursing

Hammond

Lilly A. Langtry, nursing

Harrisville

Helen McCoy, nursing

Hermon

Kylea J. McAdam, finance

Lisbon

Victoria A. Berg, nursing

Spencer G. Donie, early childhood

Gabrielle E. Giglio, health care management

James R. Laverdiere, financ

Adam J. Robinson, individual studies

Lowville

Sarah A. Koester, nursing

Madrid

Cortney L. Holmes, nursing

Caedmon J. Ruehle, liberal arts-general studies

Massena

Austyn C. Allen, homeland security

Sanford J. Brill, management

Connor LePage, computer information systems

Jami L. Monroe, early childhood

Samantha Roehm, practical nursing

Diane M. Shearer, health care management

Norfolk

Samantha L. Munson, nursing

Norwood

Nathan C. Caster, business administration

Ogdensburg

Nichole L. Damms, nursing

Debbie Flack, technological communications

Joslyn M. Kench, civil engineering technology

Caprice M. LaDue, nursing

Sydnee C. Lawrence, individual studies

Nicholas A. Nugent, HVAC trades

Khloe M. Perez, practical nursing

Jamieka N. Rowe, health care management

Jan Sharpe, applied psychology

Sarah Stanton, nursing

Trenton J. Yerdon, management

Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion

Pierrepont Manor

Scott J. Stinson, management

Potsdam

Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems

Alison E. Brant, nursing

Sara Davidson, information technology

Sarah Deleel, early childhood

Dylan R. Facteau, finance

Timothy G. Frick, game design and development

Jacob LaValley, electrical construction and maintenance

Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology

Jalyn A. Murdock, early childhood

Nicole O’Connor, physical therapist assistant

Evan N. Smeby, nursing

Amy L. Thompson, health care management

Rensselaer Falls

Melissa A. Mussen, management

Theresa

Brittany Pierce, management

Waddington

Carmen Hall, nursing

Christopher J. Thew, HVAC trades

Watertown

Daniel T. Bailey, crime analysis

Stephanie Loftus, nursing

Kegan W. Norquist, applied psychology

Bryan P. Rehm, cybersecurity

Marie Solange, nursing

Francesca M. Weaver, early childhood care and management

