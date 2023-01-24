Part-time honors list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Lydia R. Curinga, physical therapist assistant
Black River
Mackenzie Payne, nursing
Canton
Nicholas J. Hunter, applied psychology
Mariah Kaiser, practical nursing
Hope Kingston, liberal arts-general studies
Noah T. Reyes, law enforcement leadership
Matthew A. Riggs, legal studies
Nicole Rosenberg, practical nursing
Emily teRiele, practical nursing
Carthage
Edward Z. Wallace, cybersecurity
Clayton
Shannon Corbett, physical therapist assistant
Jeannine D. Gardner, nursing
Colton
Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design
DeKalb Junction
Kateri Huska, applied psychology
Glenfield
Dylan Edmonds, physical therapist assistant
Gouverneur
Corey J. Hendrick, cybersecurity
Coty J. Honyoust, management
Alisa M. Jenne, early childhood care and management
Nichole L. Rayburn, nursing
Alanna J. Silsby, business administration
Katelynn M. Tracey, nursing
Hammond
Lilly A. Langtry, nursing
Harrisville
Helen McCoy, nursing
Hermon
Kylea J. McAdam, finance
Lisbon
Victoria A. Berg, nursing
Spencer G. Donie, early childhood
Gabrielle E. Giglio, health care management
James R. Laverdiere, financ
Adam J. Robinson, individual studies
Lowville
Sarah A. Koester, nursing
Madrid
Cortney L. Holmes, nursing
Caedmon J. Ruehle, liberal arts-general studies
Massena
Austyn C. Allen, homeland security
Sanford J. Brill, management
Connor LePage, computer information systems
Jami L. Monroe, early childhood
Samantha Roehm, practical nursing
Diane M. Shearer, health care management
Norfolk
Samantha L. Munson, nursing
Norwood
Nathan C. Caster, business administration
Ogdensburg
Nichole L. Damms, nursing
Debbie Flack, technological communications
Joslyn M. Kench, civil engineering technology
Caprice M. LaDue, nursing
Sydnee C. Lawrence, individual studies
Nicholas A. Nugent, HVAC trades
Khloe M. Perez, practical nursing
Jamieka N. Rowe, health care management
Jan Sharpe, applied psychology
Sarah Stanton, nursing
Trenton J. Yerdon, management
Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion
Pierrepont Manor
Scott J. Stinson, management
Potsdam
Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems
Alison E. Brant, nursing
Sara Davidson, information technology
Sarah Deleel, early childhood
Dylan R. Facteau, finance
Timothy G. Frick, game design and development
Jacob LaValley, electrical construction and maintenance
Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology
Jalyn A. Murdock, early childhood
Nicole O’Connor, physical therapist assistant
Evan N. Smeby, nursing
Amy L. Thompson, health care management
Rensselaer Falls
Melissa A. Mussen, management
Theresa
Brittany Pierce, management
Waddington
Carmen Hall, nursing
Christopher J. Thew, HVAC trades
Watertown
Daniel T. Bailey, crime analysis
Stephanie Loftus, nursing
Kegan W. Norquist, applied psychology
Bryan P. Rehm, cybersecurity
Marie Solange, nursing
Francesca M. Weaver, early childhood care and management
