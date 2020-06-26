NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the spring semester at SUNY Canton.
Canton
Casey A. Archer, liberal arts-general studies
Caleb A. Calk, business administration
Ashlee French, management
Tressa Goolden, nursing
Geniveve L. Hopkins-Betters, management
John J. Jodice, business administration
Fadi Karoum, individual studies
Melissa Pierce, individual studies
Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance
Carthage
Millecent E. Nowak, health care management
Chaumont
Laura Dickerson, nursing
Colton
Robert D. Beaulieu, accounting
Kendra Gilbert, health and fitness promotion
DeKalb Junction
Kateri Huska, applied psychology
Bridget Rust, veterinary technology
Grace C. Smith, nursing
Taylor K. VanBrocklin, criminal investigation
Edwards
Cynthia A. Cutway, health care management
Mariah Harris, nursing
Joshua L. Lashua, funeral services administration
Gouverneur
Cam’ron Carter, business administration
Coty J. Collins, management
William C. Leader, criminal justice
Henry N. Santana, homeland security
Sarah E. Weir, nursing
Hammond
Tracy A. Hefferon, individual studies
Harrisville
Hunter A. Fowler, nursing
Anna E. Teal, nursing
Hermon
Tucker O’Brien, health and fitness promotion
Heuvelton
Zachary LaShomb, HVAC engineering technology
Samantha J. Mehaffy, health and fitness promotion
Kaitlyn S. Strader, nursing
LaFargeville
Lorraine C. Beard, nursing
Terri Vanalstyne, nursing
Lisbon
Melissa S. Firsching, nursing
Gabrielle E. Walker, health care management
Carol A. Wheeler, nursing
Sarah R. Zufall, nursing
Madrid
Micaela G. Hargrave, nursing
Sydney J. Belge, criminal justice
Massena
Marilyn Fernandes, nursing
Lisa A. Ford, nursing
Hunter Fournier, individual studies
Tyler J. Gladding, computer information systems
Susan L. Joslin, legal studies
Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology
Colin Seidl, nursing
Nicholville
Kevin C. Smith, mechanical engineering technology
Norfolk
Jackie N. Butterfield, business administration
Adam J. Lashomb, mechanical engineering technology
Michelle E. Revai, nursing
Hannah Seguin, practical nursing
Norwood
Brittany Bradish, liberal arts-general studies
Lydia M. Fenton, practical nursing
Bailey Stickney, nursing
Kaylin M. Switzer, nursing
Ogdensburg
Ethan S. Bonewell, nursing
Jocelyn Fifield, health care management
Kristine A. Hooper, health care management
Adrien Hyde, health care management
Mollie Lawton, health care management
Denise Martin, nursing
Dylan C. Pratt, criminal justice
Jan Sharpe, applied psychology
Matthew P. Snodgrass, nursing
Keely A. Stewart, undeclared
Grace Testani, nursing
Madison Wescott, individual studies
Callee L. Zulauf, physical therapist assistant
Oswegatchie
Joseph Peabody, engineering science 2+2
Potsdam
Logan R. Adams, liberal arts-general studies
Adam Cunningham, mechanical engineering technology
John Gordon, early childhood
Nicholas Krabousanos, mechanical engineering technology
Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology
Kristen M. Maroney, health care management
Katelyn M. McKinley, nursing
Danielle K. Walters, veterinary science technology
Redwood
Madison Hazelton, electrical construction and maintenance
Rensselaer Falls
Merry Fitchette, management
Richville
Alysia A. Whitton, early childhood care and management
South Colton
Jennifer L. Brown, health care management
Star Lake
Jason Wendt, health care management
Watertown
Rebecca Carr, legal studies
Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management
Jose S. Garcia, nursing
Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology
Alicia M. Uhlein, management
