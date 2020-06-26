NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the spring semester at SUNY Canton.

Canton

Casey A. Archer, liberal arts-general studies

Caleb A. Calk, business administration

Ashlee French, management

Tressa Goolden, nursing

Geniveve L. Hopkins-Betters, management

John J. Jodice, business administration

Fadi Karoum, individual studies

Melissa Pierce, individual studies

Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance

Carthage

Millecent E. Nowak, health care management

Chaumont

Laura Dickerson, nursing

Colton

Robert D. Beaulieu, accounting

Kendra Gilbert, health and fitness promotion

DeKalb Junction

Kateri Huska, applied psychology

Bridget Rust, veterinary technology

Grace C. Smith, nursing

Taylor K. VanBrocklin, criminal investigation

Edwards

Cynthia A. Cutway, health care management

Mariah Harris, nursing

Joshua L. Lashua, funeral services administration

Gouverneur

Cam’ron Carter, business administration

Coty J. Collins, management

William C. Leader, criminal justice

Henry N. Santana, homeland security

Sarah E. Weir, nursing

Hammond

Tracy A. Hefferon, individual studies

Harrisville

Hunter A. Fowler, nursing

Anna E. Teal, nursing

Hermon

Tucker O’Brien, health and fitness promotion

Heuvelton

Zachary LaShomb, HVAC engineering technology

Samantha J. Mehaffy, health and fitness promotion

Kaitlyn S. Strader, nursing

LaFargeville

Lorraine C. Beard, nursing

Terri Vanalstyne, nursing

Lisbon

Melissa S. Firsching, nursing

Gabrielle E. Walker, health care management

Carol A. Wheeler, nursing

Sarah R. Zufall, nursing

Madrid

Micaela G. Hargrave, nursing

Sydney J. Belge, criminal justice

Massena

Marilyn Fernandes, nursing

Lisa A. Ford, nursing

Hunter Fournier, individual studies

Tyler J. Gladding, computer information systems

Susan L. Joslin, legal studies

Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology

Colin Seidl, nursing

Nicholville

Kevin C. Smith, mechanical engineering technology

Norfolk

Jackie N. Butterfield, business administration

Adam J. Lashomb, mechanical engineering technology

Michelle E. Revai, nursing

Hannah Seguin, practical nursing

Norwood

Brittany Bradish, liberal arts-general studies

Lydia M. Fenton, practical nursing

Bailey Stickney, nursing

Kaylin M. Switzer, nursing

Ogdensburg

Ethan S. Bonewell, nursing

Jocelyn Fifield, health care management

Kristine A. Hooper, health care management

Adrien Hyde, health care management

Mollie Lawton, health care management

Denise Martin, nursing

Dylan C. Pratt, criminal justice

Jan Sharpe, applied psychology

Matthew P. Snodgrass, nursing

Keely A. Stewart, undeclared

Grace Testani, nursing

Madison Wescott, individual studies

Callee L. Zulauf, physical therapist assistant

Oswegatchie

Joseph Peabody, engineering science 2+2

Potsdam

Logan R. Adams, liberal arts-general studies

Adam Cunningham, mechanical engineering technology

John Gordon, early childhood

Nicholas Krabousanos, mechanical engineering technology

Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology

Kristen M. Maroney, health care management

Katelyn M. McKinley, nursing

Danielle K. Walters, veterinary science technology

Redwood

Madison Hazelton, electrical construction and maintenance

Rensselaer Falls

Merry Fitchette, management

Richville

Alysia A. Whitton, early childhood care and management

South Colton

Jennifer L. Brown, health care management

Star Lake

Jason Wendt, health care management

Watertown

Rebecca Carr, legal studies

Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management

Jose S. Garcia, nursing

Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology

Alicia M. Uhlein, management

