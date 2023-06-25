NNY students make part-time honors list at SUNY Canton

The following north country residents were named to the spring semester part-time honors list at SUNY Canton.

Brownville

Rachel G. Chamberlain, applied psychology

Canton

Nicholas J. Hunter, applied psychology

Stephanie Morgan, nursing

Nicole Rosenberg, practical nursing

Nichole L. Todd, business administration

Carthage

Edward Z. Wallace, cybersecurity

Clayton

Jeannine D. Gardner, nursing

Colton

Brittany M. Bernard, individual studies

Abeni E. Payne, nursing

DeKalb Junction

Kendra J. Delorme, nursing

Kelsey M. Souza, nursing

Evans Mills

Kegan W. Norquist, applied psychology

Gouverneur

Corey J. Hendrick, cybersecurity

Abigail Hendrick, finance

Coty J. Honyoust, management

Nichole L. Rayburn, nursing

Alexis Rowe, nursing

Alanna J. Silsby, business administration

Katelynn M. Tracey, nursing

Hammond

Christian Johnston, industrial technology management

Lilly A. Langtry, nursing

Brooke C. Parrow, individual studies

Hermon

Kylea J. McAdam, finance

Heuvelton

Ashley C. Davey, nursing

Lisbon

Victoria A. Berg, nursing

Katelyn Bertrand, nursing

Spencer G. Donie, early childhood

James R. Laverdiere, finance

Sandra Walker, management

Ellen M. Young, individual studies

Madrid

Cortney L. Holmes, nursing

Massena

Raphael Leblanc, information technology

Yanik E. LeBlanc, liberal arts-general studies

Connor LePage, computer information systems

Kelce H. Newtown, health care management

Samantha Roehm, practical nursing

Morristown

Jack B. Evans, individual studies

Norwood

Nathan C. Caster, business administration

Ogdensburg

Jacob Awan, homeland security

Elyssa M. Bice, liberal arts-general studies

Edward N. Casselman, applied psychology

Nichole L. Damms, nursing

Debbie Flack, technological communications

ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing

Caprice M. LaDue, nursing

Zachary R. LaFave, game design and development

Sydnee C. Lawrence, individual studies

Khloe M. Perez, practical nursing

Jamieka N. Rowe, health care management

Jan Sharpe, applied psychology

Jamie Simmons, individual studies

Sarah Stanton, nursing

Keely A. Stewart, applied psychology

Kiana A. Zulauf, nursing

Parishville

Alec Knowles, eSports management

Pierrepont Manor

Scott J. Stinson, management

Potsdam

Hailey Bonno, nursing

Sarah Deleel, early childhood

Timothy G. Frick, game design and development

Sarah M. Irwin, liberal arts-general studies

Jacob LaValley, electrical construction and maintenance

Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology

Jalyn A. Murdock, early childhood

Danielle M. Rose, electrical engineering technology

Rensselaer Falls

Melissa A. Mussen, management

South Colton

Rebecca L. Blackmon, applied psychology

Watertown

Daniel T. Bailey, crime analysis

Stephanie Loftus, nursing

Bryan P. Rehm, cybersecurity

Winthrop

Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology

Kateri Huska, applied psychology

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.