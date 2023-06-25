NNY students make part-time honors list at SUNY Canton
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester part-time honors list at SUNY Canton.
Brownville
Rachel G. Chamberlain, applied psychology
Canton
Nicholas J. Hunter, applied psychology
Stephanie Morgan, nursing
Nicole Rosenberg, practical nursing
Nichole L. Todd, business administration
Carthage
Edward Z. Wallace, cybersecurity
Clayton
Jeannine D. Gardner, nursing
Colton
Brittany M. Bernard, individual studies
Abeni E. Payne, nursing
DeKalb Junction
Kendra J. Delorme, nursing
Kelsey M. Souza, nursing
Evans Mills
Kegan W. Norquist, applied psychology
Gouverneur
Corey J. Hendrick, cybersecurity
Abigail Hendrick, finance
Coty J. Honyoust, management
Nichole L. Rayburn, nursing
Alexis Rowe, nursing
Alanna J. Silsby, business administration
Katelynn M. Tracey, nursing
Hammond
Christian Johnston, industrial technology management
Lilly A. Langtry, nursing
Brooke C. Parrow, individual studies
Hermon
Kylea J. McAdam, finance
Heuvelton
Ashley C. Davey, nursing
Lisbon
Victoria A. Berg, nursing
Katelyn Bertrand, nursing
Spencer G. Donie, early childhood
James R. Laverdiere, finance
Sandra Walker, management
Ellen M. Young, individual studies
Madrid
Cortney L. Holmes, nursing
Massena
Raphael Leblanc, information technology
Yanik E. LeBlanc, liberal arts-general studies
Connor LePage, computer information systems
Kelce H. Newtown, health care management
Samantha Roehm, practical nursing
Morristown
Jack B. Evans, individual studies
Norwood
Nathan C. Caster, business administration
Ogdensburg
Jacob Awan, homeland security
Elyssa M. Bice, liberal arts-general studies
Edward N. Casselman, applied psychology
Nichole L. Damms, nursing
Debbie Flack, technological communications
ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing
Caprice M. LaDue, nursing
Zachary R. LaFave, game design and development
Sydnee C. Lawrence, individual studies
Khloe M. Perez, practical nursing
Jamieka N. Rowe, health care management
Jan Sharpe, applied psychology
Jamie Simmons, individual studies
Sarah Stanton, nursing
Keely A. Stewart, applied psychology
Kiana A. Zulauf, nursing
Parishville
Alec Knowles, eSports management
Pierrepont Manor
Scott J. Stinson, management
Potsdam
Hailey Bonno, nursing
Sarah Deleel, early childhood
Timothy G. Frick, game design and development
Sarah M. Irwin, liberal arts-general studies
Jacob LaValley, electrical construction and maintenance
Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology
Jalyn A. Murdock, early childhood
Danielle M. Rose, electrical engineering technology
Rensselaer Falls
Melissa A. Mussen, management
South Colton
Rebecca L. Blackmon, applied psychology
Watertown
Daniel T. Bailey, crime analysis
Stephanie Loftus, nursing
Bryan P. Rehm, cybersecurity
Winthrop
Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology
Kateri Huska, applied psychology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.