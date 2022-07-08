NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton
The following Northern New York residents were named to the spring semester part-time honors list at SUNY Canton.
Brasher Falls
Erin E. Tassie, nursing
Rebecca A. Wiley, nursing
Canton
Amanda L. Commella, accounting
Leann R. Hulse, nursing
Nichole L. Todd, business administration
Joshua K. Tupper, electrical construction and maintenance
Carthage
Edward Z. Wallace, cybersecurity
Chase Mills
Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology
Clayton
Daniel Lowe, undeclared
Colton
Kassidy R. LaShomb, individual studies
Calli J. Thomas, nursing
Croghan
Amy K. Erker, health care management
DeKalb Junction
Kateri Huska, applied psychology
Edwards
Cynthia A. Cutway, applied psychology
Mariah Harris, nursing
Evans Mills
Rachel Torres, veterinary science technology
Gouverneur
Cam’ron Carter, business administration
Kylie Currier, nursing
Hunter E. Gollinger, applied psychology
Corey J. Hendrick, cybersecurity
Michael E. James, electrical construction and maintenance
Alisa M. Jenne, early childhood care and management
Laura M. Ritchie, business administration
Matthew C. Song, undeclared
Katelynn M. Tracey, individual studies
Hammond
Christian Johnston, industrial technology management
Savannah Rathbun, practical nursing
Harrisville
Patrick W. Burt, information technology
Henderson
Julia M. Dodge, nursing
Hermon
Kylea J. McAdam, finance
Heuvelton
Katie M. Palmer, nursing
Lisbon
Victoria A. Berg, nursing
Lucille Condon, nursing
Cheali Kench, nursing
James R. Laverdiere, finance
Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management
Carson Smith, construction technology management
Lowville
Sarah A. Koester, nursing
Mad rid
Sierra L. Baker, practical nursing
Massena
Austyn C. Allen, homeland security
Kyleigh Dailey, nursing
Jessica Hargett, individual studies
Kamren LeBire, accounting
Connor LePage, computer information systems
Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology
Norwood
Zachary B. Harvey, electrical construction and maintenance
Ogdensburg
Debbie Flack, technological communications
Alesha Garrabrant, nursing
Marena L. Harris, forensic criminology
Julia L. L’Orange, early childhood
Caitlin N. Mahoney, undeclared
Sydney J. Morley, criminal justice
Khloe M. Perez, individual studies
Aidan Shea, legal studies
Staci L. Smith, health care management
Sarah Stanton, nursing
Pierrepont Manor
Scott J. Stinson, management
Potsdam
Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems
Chelsie A. Baxter, individual studies
Sanford J. Brill, management
Sarah Deleel, early childhood
Chidimma Lasisi, nursing
Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology
Benjamin L. Miller, mechanical engineering technology
Evan N. Smeby, nursing
Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security
Rensselaer Falls
Melissa A. Mussen, business administration
Richville
Tyson R. Terpstra, electrical construction and maintenance
South Colton
Jennifer L. Brown, health care management
Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance
Theresa
Brittany Pierce, management
Watertown
Haydee Bourne, nursing
Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management
Stephanie Loftus, nursing
Bryan P. Rehm, cybersecurity
Winthrop
Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology
Erik D. Hull, electrical engineering technology
Cortney F. Rookey, electrical construction and maintenance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.