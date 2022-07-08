NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton

The following Northern New York residents were named to the spring semester part-time honors list at SUNY Canton.

Brasher Falls

Erin E. Tassie, nursing

Rebecca A. Wiley, nursing

Canton

Amanda L. Commella, accounting

Leann R. Hulse, nursing

Nichole L. Todd, business administration

Joshua K. Tupper, electrical construction and maintenance

Carthage

Edward Z. Wallace, cybersecurity

Chase Mills

Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology

Clayton

Daniel Lowe, undeclared

Colton

Kassidy R. LaShomb, individual studies

Calli J. Thomas, nursing

Croghan

Amy K. Erker, health care management

DeKalb Junction

Kateri Huska, applied psychology

Edwards

Cynthia A. Cutway, applied psychology

Mariah Harris, nursing

Evans Mills

Rachel Torres, veterinary science technology

Gouverneur

Cam’ron Carter, business administration

Kylie Currier, nursing

Hunter E. Gollinger, applied psychology

Corey J. Hendrick, cybersecurity

Michael E. James, electrical construction and maintenance

Alisa M. Jenne, early childhood care and management

Laura M. Ritchie, business administration

Matthew C. Song, undeclared

Katelynn M. Tracey, individual studies

Hammond

Christian Johnston, industrial technology management

Savannah Rathbun, practical nursing

Harrisville

Patrick W. Burt, information technology

Henderson

Julia M. Dodge, nursing

Hermon

Kylea J. McAdam, finance

Heuvelton

Katie M. Palmer, nursing

Lisbon

Victoria A. Berg, nursing

Lucille Condon, nursing

Cheali Kench, nursing

James R. Laverdiere, finance

Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management

Carson Smith, construction technology management

Lowville

Sarah A. Koester, nursing

Mad rid

Sierra L. Baker, practical nursing

Massena

Austyn C. Allen, homeland security

Kyleigh Dailey, nursing

Jessica Hargett, individual studies

Kamren LeBire, accounting

Connor LePage, computer information systems

Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology

Norwood

Zachary B. Harvey, electrical construction and maintenance

Ogdensburg

Debbie Flack, technological communications

Alesha Garrabrant, nursing

Marena L. Harris, forensic criminology

Julia L. L’Orange, early childhood

Caitlin N. Mahoney, undeclared

Sydney J. Morley, criminal justice

Khloe M. Perez, individual studies

Aidan Shea, legal studies

Staci L. Smith, health care management

Sarah Stanton, nursing

Pierrepont Manor

Scott J. Stinson, management

Potsdam

Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems

Chelsie A. Baxter, individual studies

Sanford J. Brill, management

Sarah Deleel, early childhood

Chidimma Lasisi, nursing

Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology

Benjamin L. Miller, mechanical engineering technology

Evan N. Smeby, nursing

Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security

Rensselaer Falls

Melissa A. Mussen, business administration

Richville

Tyson R. Terpstra, electrical construction and maintenance

South Colton

Jennifer L. Brown, health care management

Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance

Theresa

Brittany Pierce, management

Watertown

Haydee Bourne, nursing

Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management

Stephanie Loftus, nursing

Bryan P. Rehm, cybersecurity

Winthrop

Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology

Erik D. Hull, electrical engineering technology

Cortney F. Rookey, electrical construction and maintenance

