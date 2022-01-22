NNY students in part-time honors list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.

Antwerp

Kristy Hicks, nursing

Canton

Kelly E. Cougler, criminal investigation

Mamadou Dansoko, liberal arts-general studies

Kaitlin S. Fuller, forensic criminology

Lindsay A. Hines, nursing

Leann R. Hulse, nursing

Nayrouz Sadoun, individual studies

Joshua K. Tupper, electrical construction and maintenance

Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades

Carthage

Karen C. Deir, nursing

Amber M. Weaver, nursing

Croghan

Amy K. Erker, health care management

DeKalb Junction

Kateri Huska, applied psychology

Dexter

Sean Shepard, civil and environmental engineering technology

Edwards

Mariah Harris, nursing

Evans Mills

Jennifer L. Stegman, nursing

Gouverneur

Cam’ron Carter, business administration

Kylie Currier, nursing

Hunter E. Gollinger, applied psychology

Corey J. Hendrick, cybersecurity

Coty J. Honyoust, management

Michael E. James, electrical construction and maintenance

Alisa M. Jenne, early childhood care and management

Jaden L. Palmer, early childhood

Katelynn M. Tracey, individual studies

Hammond

Colin J. Pease, cybersecurity

Harrisville

Patrick W. Burt, industrial technology management

Morgan Finley, individual studies

Alysa E. Tuttle, nursing

Henderson

Julia M. Dodge, nursing

Hermon

Meghan Hance, nursing

Kylea J. McAdam, finance

Lisbon

Victoria A. Berg, nursing

Gabrielle E. Giglio, health care management

James R. Laverdiere, finance

Madrid

Cameron O’Neil, undeclared

Mark G. Rubin, computer information systems

Massena

Austyn C. Allen, homeland security

Kyleigh Dailey, nursing

Kylee M. Donnelly, undeclared

Kaileb T. Farley, game design and development

Madeline Greene, individual studies

Connor LePage, computer information systems

Gabrielle E. Parrotte, nursing

Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology

Norwood

Zachary B. Harvey, electrical construction and maintenance

Bailey Stickney, nursing

Ogdensburg

Nicole M. Falardeau, nursing

Alesha Garrabrant, nursing

Gaynelle M. Gilbride, nursing

Nicole Neadom, nursing

Khloe M. Perez, individual studies

Jan Sharpe, applied psychology

Staci L. Smith, health care management

Keely A. Stewart, applied psychology

Potsdam

Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems

Sanford J. Brill, management

Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology

Benjamin L. Miller, mechanical engineering technology

Evan N. Smeby, nursing

Rensselaer Falls

Melissa A. Mussen, business administration

Richville

Tyson R. Terpstra, electrical construction and maintenance

Russell

Katelyn Smith, nursing

Kelsey White, nursing

South Colton

Jennifer L. Brown, health care management

Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance

Watertown

Arainna Chest, nursing

Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management

Stephanie Loftus, nursing

Michael P. Morgia, nursing

Marie Solange, nursing

Jesica Stroud, nursing

Winthrop

Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology

Cortney F. Rookey, electrical construction and maintenance

