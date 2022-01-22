NNY students in part-time honors list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Antwerp
Kristy Hicks, nursing
Canton
Kelly E. Cougler, criminal investigation
Mamadou Dansoko, liberal arts-general studies
Kaitlin S. Fuller, forensic criminology
Lindsay A. Hines, nursing
Leann R. Hulse, nursing
Nayrouz Sadoun, individual studies
Joshua K. Tupper, electrical construction and maintenance
Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades
Carthage
Karen C. Deir, nursing
Amber M. Weaver, nursing
Croghan
Amy K. Erker, health care management
DeKalb Junction
Kateri Huska, applied psychology
Dexter
Sean Shepard, civil and environmental engineering technology
Edwards
Mariah Harris, nursing
Evans Mills
Jennifer L. Stegman, nursing
Gouverneur
Cam’ron Carter, business administration
Kylie Currier, nursing
Hunter E. Gollinger, applied psychology
Corey J. Hendrick, cybersecurity
Coty J. Honyoust, management
Michael E. James, electrical construction and maintenance
Alisa M. Jenne, early childhood care and management
Jaden L. Palmer, early childhood
Katelynn M. Tracey, individual studies
Hammond
Colin J. Pease, cybersecurity
Harrisville
Patrick W. Burt, industrial technology management
Morgan Finley, individual studies
Alysa E. Tuttle, nursing
Henderson
Julia M. Dodge, nursing
Hermon
Meghan Hance, nursing
Kylea J. McAdam, finance
Lisbon
Victoria A. Berg, nursing
Gabrielle E. Giglio, health care management
James R. Laverdiere, finance
Madrid
Cameron O’Neil, undeclared
Mark G. Rubin, computer information systems
Massena
Austyn C. Allen, homeland security
Kyleigh Dailey, nursing
Kylee M. Donnelly, undeclared
Kaileb T. Farley, game design and development
Madeline Greene, individual studies
Connor LePage, computer information systems
Gabrielle E. Parrotte, nursing
Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology
Norwood
Zachary B. Harvey, electrical construction and maintenance
Bailey Stickney, nursing
Ogdensburg
Nicole M. Falardeau, nursing
Alesha Garrabrant, nursing
Gaynelle M. Gilbride, nursing
Nicole Neadom, nursing
Khloe M. Perez, individual studies
Jan Sharpe, applied psychology
Staci L. Smith, health care management
Keely A. Stewart, applied psychology
Potsdam
Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems
Sanford J. Brill, management
Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology
Benjamin L. Miller, mechanical engineering technology
Evan N. Smeby, nursing
Rensselaer Falls
Melissa A. Mussen, business administration
Richville
Tyson R. Terpstra, electrical construction and maintenance
Russell
Katelyn Smith, nursing
Kelsey White, nursing
South Colton
Jennifer L. Brown, health care management
Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance
Watertown
Arainna Chest, nursing
Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management
Stephanie Loftus, nursing
Michael P. Morgia, nursing
Marie Solange, nursing
Jesica Stroud, nursing
Winthrop
Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology
Cortney F. Rookey, electrical construction and maintenance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.