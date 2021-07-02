NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the spring semester at SUNY Canton.
Brasher Falls
Joseph DiMatteo, management
Canton
Justin Estep, emergency management
Kaitlin S. Fuller, forensic criminology
June M. Mosher, early childhood
Chantel Rose, nursing
Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance
Carthage
Heather Fauci, finance
Millecent E. Nowak, health care management
Amber M. Weaver, nursing
Colton
Andrea Bonno, nursing
Lauren Premo, nursing
DeKalb Junction
Kateri Huska, applied psychology
Bridget Rust, veterinary science technology
Dexter
Jacie Gutierrez, legal studies
Edwards
Mariah Harris, nursing
Fort Drum
Jennifer L. Stegman, nursing
Gouverneur
Cam’ron Carter, business administration
Coty J. Collins, management
Michael E. James, HVAC trades
Richard C. Papineau, homeland security
Kathleen Stamper, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Hammond
Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing
Hermon
Meghan Hance, nursing
Heuvelton
Michael Smithers, health care management
Lowville
Jamey A. Turpin, nursing
Madrid
Amanda S. Burns, applied psychology
Massena
Kyleigh Dailey, nursing
Caprice M. LaDue, health and fitness promotion
Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology
Norfolk
Brittany Bradish, health and fitness promotion
Norwood
Bailey Stickney, nursing
Ogdensburg
Jaylene Dawley, individual studies
Kristine A. Hooper, health care management
Creed Perkins, undeclared
Staci L. Smith, health care management
Marcie E. Turnbull, nursing
Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion
Potsdam
Logan R. Adams, civil engineering technology
Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems
Elian F. Erickson, applied psychology
Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology
Coral A. Pondysh, early childhood
Evan N. Smeby, nursing
Tiffany M. Taylor, applied psychology
Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security
Erwin E. Zahler, emergency management
Rensselaer Falls
Rachel M. Bender, accounting
Melissa A. Mussen, business administration
Russell
Katelyn Smith, nursing
South Colton
Jennifer L. Brown, health care management
Watertown
Rebecca Carr, legal studies
Arainna Chest, nursing
Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management
Magdelena Fonfrias, early childhood care and management
Stephanie Loftus, nursing
Michael P. Morgia, nursing
Jesica Stroud, nursing
Alicia M. Uhlein, management
