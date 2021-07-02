NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the spring semester at SUNY Canton.

Brasher Falls

Joseph DiMatteo, management

Canton

Justin Estep, emergency management

Kaitlin S. Fuller, forensic criminology

June M. Mosher, early childhood

Chantel Rose, nursing

Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance

Carthage

Heather Fauci, finance

Millecent E. Nowak, health care management

Amber M. Weaver, nursing

Colton

Andrea Bonno, nursing

Lauren Premo, nursing

DeKalb Junction

Kateri Huska, applied psychology

Bridget Rust, veterinary science technology

Dexter

Jacie Gutierrez, legal studies

Edwards

Mariah Harris, nursing

Fort Drum

Jennifer L. Stegman, nursing

Gouverneur

Cam’ron Carter, business administration

Coty J. Collins, management

Michael E. James, HVAC trades

Richard C. Papineau, homeland security

Kathleen Stamper, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Hammond

Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing

Hermon

Meghan Hance, nursing

Heuvelton

Michael Smithers, health care management

Lowville

Jamey A. Turpin, nursing

Madrid

Amanda S. Burns, applied psychology

Massena

Kyleigh Dailey, nursing

Caprice M. LaDue, health and fitness promotion

Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology

Norfolk

Brittany Bradish, health and fitness promotion

Norwood

Bailey Stickney, nursing

Ogdensburg

Jaylene Dawley, individual studies

Kristine A. Hooper, health care management

Creed Perkins, undeclared

Staci L. Smith, health care management

Marcie E. Turnbull, nursing

Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion

Potsdam

Logan R. Adams, civil engineering technology

Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems

Elian F. Erickson, applied psychology

Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology

Coral A. Pondysh, early childhood

Evan N. Smeby, nursing

Tiffany M. Taylor, applied psychology

Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security

Erwin E. Zahler, emergency management

Rensselaer Falls

Rachel M. Bender, accounting

Melissa A. Mussen, business administration

Russell

Katelyn Smith, nursing

South Colton

Jennifer L. Brown, health care management

Watertown

Rebecca Carr, legal studies

Arainna Chest, nursing

Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management

Magdelena Fonfrias, early childhood care and management

Stephanie Loftus, nursing

Michael P. Morgia, nursing

Jesica Stroud, nursing

Alicia M. Uhlein, management

