NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams Center
Michelle Ferringo, nursing
Cayla Ross, nursing
Black River
Mackenzie Payne, nursing
Brasher Falls
Joseph DiMatteo, management
Canton
Rainbow L. Crabtree, nursing
Wendy M. Fernandez, management
Michael B. Jent, nursing
Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance
Emiley M. Thacker, management
Carthage
Karen C. Deir, nursing
Clayton
Jeannine D. Gardner, nursing
Colton
Roberta M. Heer, applied psychology
DeKalb Junction
Kateri Beldock, applied psychology
Zachary S. Curtis, funeral services administration
Dexter
Garrett Fields, mechanical engineering technology
Gouverneur
Coty J. Collins, business administration
Melissa A. Cruz, applied psychology
Lauren Frank, health care management
Kiera McConnell, nursing
Brianna McDougal, practical nursing
Antoinette E. Moon, health care management
Nichole Ward, criminal investigation
Sarah E. Weir, nursing
Heather L. Zabetta, health care management
Hammond
Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing
Harrisville
Hunter A. Fowler, nursing
Heuvelton
Kaitlyn S. Strader, nursing
LaFargeville
Terri Vanalstyne, nursing
Lisbon
Melissa S. Firsching, nursing
Ashley M. Peggs, health care management
Carol A. Wheeler, nursing
Sarah R. Zufall, nursing
Madrid
Elizabeth F. Gravlin, management
Massena
Nicole E. Niles, finance
Norwood
Brittany Bradish, liberal arts-general studies
Akaycia M. Colbert, early childhood
Ogdensburg
LaChelle R. Dilcox, management
Lucas Larose, computer information systems
Mollie Lawton, health care management
Denise Martin, nursing
Jan Sharpe, applied psychology
Matthew P. Snodgrass, nursing
Grace Testani, nursing
Potsdam
Logan R. Adams, liberal arts-general studies
Adam Cunningham, mechanical engineering technology
Michele L. Earle, nursing
Camrin Guido, automotive technology
Nicholas Krabousanos, mechanical engineering technology
Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology
Bali H. MacKentley, nursing
Redwood
Lisa A. Ford, nursing
Madison Hazelton, electrical construction and maintenance
Rensselaer Falls
Benjamin Matott, management
Richville
Michalla J. Wainwright, nursing
Alysia A. Whitton, early childhood care and management
Rodman
Cheryl L. Perkins, nursing
Russell
Verna I. Aldridge, criminal justice
St. Regis Falls
Linda J. Barron, veterinary technology
South Colton
Jennifer L. Brown, health care management
Ashley M. Preston, nursing
Star Lake
Jason Wendt, health care management
Theresa
Dylan M. Gonzalez, criminal investigation
Watertown
Jordon D. Graban, nursing
Nathan M. Thomas, construction technology: management
Terri L. Tubolino, nursing
Winthrop
Patricia S. White, nursing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.