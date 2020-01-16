NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the part-time honors list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams Center

Michelle Ferringo, nursing

Cayla Ross, nursing

Black River

Mackenzie Payne, nursing

Brasher Falls

Joseph DiMatteo, management

Canton

Rainbow L. Crabtree, nursing

Wendy M. Fernandez, management

Michael B. Jent, nursing

Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance

Emiley M. Thacker, management

Carthage

Karen C. Deir, nursing

Clayton

Jeannine D. Gardner, nursing

Colton

Roberta M. Heer, applied psychology

DeKalb Junction

Kateri Beldock, applied psychology

Zachary S. Curtis, funeral services administration

Dexter

Garrett Fields, mechanical engineering technology

Gouverneur

Coty J. Collins, business administration

Melissa A. Cruz, applied psychology

Lauren Frank, health care management

Kiera McConnell, nursing

Brianna McDougal, practical nursing

Antoinette E. Moon, health care management

Nichole Ward, criminal investigation

Sarah E. Weir, nursing

Heather L. Zabetta, health care management

Hammond

Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing

Harrisville

Hunter A. Fowler, nursing

Heuvelton

Kaitlyn S. Strader, nursing

LaFargeville

Terri Vanalstyne, nursing

Lisbon

Melissa S. Firsching, nursing

Ashley M. Peggs, health care management

Carol A. Wheeler, nursing

Sarah R. Zufall, nursing

Madrid

Elizabeth F. Gravlin, management

Massena

Nicole E. Niles, finance

Norwood

Brittany Bradish, liberal arts-general studies

Akaycia M. Colbert, early childhood

Ogdensburg

LaChelle R. Dilcox, management

Lucas Larose, computer information systems

Mollie Lawton, health care management

Denise Martin, nursing

Jan Sharpe, applied psychology

Matthew P. Snodgrass, nursing

Grace Testani, nursing

Potsdam

Logan R. Adams, liberal arts-general studies

Adam Cunningham, mechanical engineering technology

Michele L. Earle, nursing

Camrin Guido, automotive technology

Nicholas Krabousanos, mechanical engineering technology

Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology

Bali H. MacKentley, nursing

Redwood

Lisa A. Ford, nursing

Madison Hazelton, electrical construction and maintenance

Rensselaer Falls

Benjamin Matott, management

Richville

Michalla J. Wainwright, nursing

Alysia A. Whitton, early childhood care and management

Rodman

Cheryl L. Perkins, nursing

Russell

Verna I. Aldridge, criminal justice

St. Regis Falls

Linda J. Barron, veterinary technology

South Colton

Jennifer L. Brown, health care management

Ashley M. Preston, nursing

Star Lake

Jason Wendt, health care management

Theresa

Dylan M. Gonzalez, criminal investigation

Watertown

Jordon D. Graban, nursing

Nathan M. Thomas, construction technology: management

Terri L. Tubolino, nursing

Winthrop

Patricia S. White, nursing

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.