NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the fall semester part-time honors list at SUNY Canton.
Antwerp
Kristy Hicks, nursing
Canton
Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems
Jacob Facey, health and fitness promotion
Kaitlin S. Fuller, forensic criminology
Michael B. Jent, nursing
Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance
Amber M. Weaver, nursing
Chaumont
Karrie Trainham, finance
Croghan
Amy K. Erker, health care management
DeKalb Junction
Kateri Huska, applied psychology
Joyce S. Mustain, nursing
Edwards
Mariah Harris, nursing
Fort Drum
Jennifer L. Stegman, nursing
Gouverneur
Nolan Breckenridge, civil engineering technology
Coty J. Collins, management
Tori Hartle, health and fitness promotion
Grieg
Sierra L. Nuffer, individual studies
Hammond
Tracy A. Hefferon, practical nursing
Hermon
Meghan Hance, nursing
Erin P. Hughes, individual studies
Heuvelton
Michael Smithers, health care management
LaFargeville
Lorraine C. Beard, nursing
Terri Vanalstyne, nursing
Lisbon
Melissa S. Firsching, nursing
Carson Smith, construction technology: management
Gabrielle E. Walker, health care management
Carol A. Wheeler, nursing
Lowville
Jamey A. Turpin, nursing
Massena
Austyn C. Allen, homeland security
Marilyn Fernandes, nursing
Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology
Colin Seidl, nursing
Norfolk
Jackie N. Butterfield, health care management
Norwood
Bailey Stickney, nursing
Courtney R. Weaver, health care management
Ogdensburg
Ethan S. Bonewell, nursing
Gaynelle M. Gilbride, nursing
Kristine A. Hooper, health care management
Anthony A. Pelusi, applied psychology
Jan Sharpe, applied psychology
Grace Testani, nursing
Marcie E. Turnbull, nursing
Port Leyden
Jenna J. Matuszczak, physical therapist assistant
Potsdam
Logan R. Adams, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Sierra L. Baker, practical nursing
Emily R. Hankins, nursing
Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology
Evan N. Smeby, nursing
Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security
Rensselaer Falls
Merry Fitchette, management
Melissa A. Mussen, business administration
Kayleigh Schofell, individual studies
Martha J. Stiles, nursing
Russell
Katelyn Smith, nursing
Kelsey White, nursing
South Colton
Jennifer L. Brown, health care management
Watertown
Rebecca Carr, legal studies
Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management
Magdelena Fonfrias, early childhood care and management
Jose S. Garcia, nursing
Jordon D. Graban, nursing
Michael P. Morgia, nursing
