NNY students on part-time honors list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the fall semester part-time honors list at SUNY Canton.

Antwerp

Kristy Hicks, nursing

Canton

Wyatt E. Arquitt, computer information systems

Jacob Facey, health and fitness promotion

Kaitlin S. Fuller, forensic criminology

Michael B. Jent, nursing

Shawn R. Spadaccini, finance

Amber M. Weaver, nursing

Chaumont

Karrie Trainham, finance

Croghan

Amy K. Erker, health care management

DeKalb Junction

Kateri Huska, applied psychology

Joyce S. Mustain, nursing

Edwards

Mariah Harris, nursing

Fort Drum

Jennifer L. Stegman, nursing

Gouverneur

Nolan Breckenridge, civil engineering technology

Coty J. Collins, management

Tori Hartle, health and fitness promotion

Grieg

Sierra L. Nuffer, individual studies

Hammond

Tracy A. Hefferon, practical nursing

Hermon

Meghan Hance, nursing

Erin P. Hughes, individual studies

Heuvelton

Michael Smithers, health care management

LaFargeville

Lorraine C. Beard, nursing

Terri Vanalstyne, nursing

Lisbon

Melissa S. Firsching, nursing

Carson Smith, construction technology: management

Gabrielle E. Walker, health care management

Carol A. Wheeler, nursing

Lowville

Jamey A. Turpin, nursing

Massena

Austyn C. Allen, homeland security

Marilyn Fernandes, nursing

Chelsea E. Pierce, applied psychology

Colin Seidl, nursing

Norfolk

Jackie N. Butterfield, health care management

Norwood

Bailey Stickney, nursing

Courtney R. Weaver, health care management

Ogdensburg

Ethan S. Bonewell, nursing

Gaynelle M. Gilbride, nursing

Kristine A. Hooper, health care management

Anthony A. Pelusi, applied psychology

Jan Sharpe, applied psychology

Grace Testani, nursing

Marcie E. Turnbull, nursing

Port Leyden

Jenna J. Matuszczak, physical therapist assistant

Potsdam

Logan R. Adams, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Sierra L. Baker, practical nursing

Emily R. Hankins, nursing

Sara E. Lynch, electrical engineering technology

Evan N. Smeby, nursing

Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security

Rensselaer Falls

Merry Fitchette, management

Melissa A. Mussen, business administration

Kayleigh Schofell, individual studies

Martha J. Stiles, nursing

Russell

Katelyn Smith, nursing

Kelsey White, nursing

South Colton

Jennifer L. Brown, health care management

Watertown

Rebecca Carr, legal studies

Francesca M. Davis, early childhood care and management

Magdelena Fonfrias, early childhood care and management

Jose S. Garcia, nursing

Jordon D. Graban, nursing

Michael P. Morgia, nursing

