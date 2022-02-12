NNY students on president’s list at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Adams

Mark A. Fairchild, psychology

Alexandria Bay

Colby David Herrington, biomolecular science

Black River

Eric Jiang, aeronautical engineering

Jakob Samuel Millich, financial information and analysis

Canton

Micheal Vittorio Caracciolo, computer engineering

Drake Allen Shorette, applied mathematics and statistics

Carthage

Nathan Allyn Morris, computer engineering

Castorland

Jonathan P. Lehmann, engineering and management

Clayton

Emily Elizabeth Locke, biomolecular science

Colton

Catherine Julia Monaghan, biology

Summer L. Scovil, interdisciplinary social sciences

Natalie Ann Warner, environmental science and policy

Gouverneur

Brynn J. Farley, mechanical engineering

Dylan T. Farr, environmental engineering

Raigan N. Morenz, computer engineering / electrical engineering

Elaina Mae Porter, environmental science and policy

Hammond

Eliza Camille Hadlock, financial information and analysis

Hannawa Falls

Morgan David Busch, computer science / mathematics

Elijah Francis Schechter, psychology

Hermon

Garrett Austin Willard, chemical engineering

Lisbon

Lexis Jade Huiatt, biology

Lowville

Skylar Rose Schmitt, biology

Alex Patrick Thomas, civil engineering

Madrid

Nelson Bruce Dane, computer engineering

Derek N. Pelkey, electrical engineering

Mannsville

Gavin Hunter Prevatt, chemical engineering

Massena

Logan C. Flynn, global supply chain management

Mercedes Lee Osgood, biology

Norfolk

Sydney Marie Jarvis, biomolecular science / psychology

Norwood

Conor Miller-Lynch, computer science

Ogdensburg

Alexa Angeline McKee, biology

Parishville

Emma Rose Bloom, civil engineering

Potsdam

Seth D. Anderson, civil engineering

Brandon Z. Bahr, biology

Noah Gordon Bohl, environmental science and policy

Rhiannon E. Clements, biology

Saanvi Dhaniyala, computer science

Mary E. Donnelly, biomolecular science

Sarah Ann Kearney, global supply chain management

Sina Charlotte Lufkin, humanities

Yacob Melman, engineering studies

Cameron M. Palmer, computer engineering

Maurice Peploski, physics

Romano Sergi, financial information and analysis

Zach Woods, mechanical engineering

Theresa

Ashley Marie Pyrda, chemical engineering

Waddington

Maria Elizabeth Allen, biology

Watertown

Vy T. Huynh, aeronautical engineering

Julia Rita Lavarnway, financial information and analysis

Winthrop

Paytan Douglas, communication

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.