NNY students on president’s list at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Adams
Mark A. Fairchild, psychology
Alexandria Bay
Colby David Herrington, biomolecular science
Black River
Eric Jiang, aeronautical engineering
Jakob Samuel Millich, financial information and analysis
Canton
Micheal Vittorio Caracciolo, computer engineering
Drake Allen Shorette, applied mathematics and statistics
Carthage
Nathan Allyn Morris, computer engineering
Castorland
Jonathan P. Lehmann, engineering and management
Clayton
Emily Elizabeth Locke, biomolecular science
Colton
Catherine Julia Monaghan, biology
Summer L. Scovil, interdisciplinary social sciences
Natalie Ann Warner, environmental science and policy
Gouverneur
Brynn J. Farley, mechanical engineering
Dylan T. Farr, environmental engineering
Raigan N. Morenz, computer engineering / electrical engineering
Elaina Mae Porter, environmental science and policy
Hammond
Eliza Camille Hadlock, financial information and analysis
Hannawa Falls
Morgan David Busch, computer science / mathematics
Elijah Francis Schechter, psychology
Hermon
Garrett Austin Willard, chemical engineering
Lisbon
Lexis Jade Huiatt, biology
Lowville
Skylar Rose Schmitt, biology
Alex Patrick Thomas, civil engineering
Madrid
Nelson Bruce Dane, computer engineering
Derek N. Pelkey, electrical engineering
Mannsville
Gavin Hunter Prevatt, chemical engineering
Massena
Logan C. Flynn, global supply chain management
Mercedes Lee Osgood, biology
Norfolk
Sydney Marie Jarvis, biomolecular science / psychology
Norwood
Conor Miller-Lynch, computer science
Ogdensburg
Alexa Angeline McKee, biology
Parishville
Emma Rose Bloom, civil engineering
Potsdam
Seth D. Anderson, civil engineering
Brandon Z. Bahr, biology
Noah Gordon Bohl, environmental science and policy
Rhiannon E. Clements, biology
Saanvi Dhaniyala, computer science
Mary E. Donnelly, biomolecular science
Sarah Ann Kearney, global supply chain management
Sina Charlotte Lufkin, humanities
Yacob Melman, engineering studies
Cameron M. Palmer, computer engineering
Maurice Peploski, physics
Romano Sergi, financial information and analysis
Zach Woods, mechanical engineering
Theresa
Ashley Marie Pyrda, chemical engineering
Waddington
Maria Elizabeth Allen, biology
Watertown
Vy T. Huynh, aeronautical engineering
Julia Rita Lavarnway, financial information and analysis
Winthrop
Paytan Douglas, communication
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.