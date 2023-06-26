NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Morgan S. Burt, nursing
Adams Center
Kaylee M. Clark, nursing
Carter M. Pooler, sports management
Megan L. Rice, nursing
Ballston Lake
Jessica Davis, crime analysis
Black River
Eric Armstrong, automotive technology
Jenae A. Martinkovitch, criminal investigation
Mackenzie Payne, nursing
Brasher Falls
Benjamin R. Horner, criminal investigation
Brody Simonds, computer information systems
Erin E. Tassie, nursing
Canton
Bailee Bessette, nursing
Jonah R. Black, applied psychology
Rachael Clifford, nursing
Rebecca J. Driggers, nursing
Justin Estep, emergency management
Sydney D. Graham, individual studies
James Hewlett, emergency management
Alyssa Jacob, veterinary technology
Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation
Mahala K. McIntosh, electrical engineering technology
Daniel R. Miller, cybersecurity
Gianna R. Murphy, nursing
Bailey Murray-Vierich, veterinary science technology
Reed A. Nichols, HVAC trades
Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Nayrouz Sadoun, nursing
Abigail Stiles, individual studies
Ashley A. Teriele, health and fitness promotion
Jennah M. Thompson, health and fitness promotion
Hayden R. Todd, health and fitness promotion
Ashley N. Vanderwege, health care management
Carthage
Edward J. Gallant, applied psychology
Joseph Johnston, applied psychology
Jeremy D. McHatton, cybersecurity
Mckenzie L. Mclane, nursing
Madison L. Wilson, nursing
Chase Mills
Thea M. Krywanczyk, nursing
Jeanette L. Preston, early childhood care and management
Chaumont
Christian J. Heyl, game design and development
Derek A. Trombley, cybersecurity
Colton
Katie L. Bartlett, health care management
Jozalynn M. Campbell, health and fitness promotion
Amber Erwin, management
Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology
Calli J. Thomas, nursing
Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership
Copenhagen
Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing
Kasey Rivers, nursing
Cranberry Lake
Kortnee Perrault, liberal arts-general studies
Croghan
Trey J. Brown, health and fitness promotion
DeKalb Junction
Keaton R. Brabaw, electrical engineering technology
Eamon J. Goodwin, cybersecurity
Richard H. Haller, technological communications
Mary Lobdell, nursing
DePeyster
Macy Young, nursing
Dexter
Jacie Gutierrez, legal studies
Kailey E. Zimmerman, veterinary technology
Evans Mills
Marissa L. McNealy, criminal investigation
Maraiyah A. Perez, nursing
Gouverneur
Haylee M. Campbell, nursing
Cassandra Foster, nursing
Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design
Britny D. Harmer, applied psychology
Tori Hartle, nursing
Mia T. Hyde, nursing
Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies
Kortney E. Knight, liberal arts-general studies
Kimberly Lugo, crime analysis
Jade A. McIntosh, nursing
Brian M. Merkley, undeclared
Michaela E. O’Riley, nursing
Ty Reed, criminal investigation
Torie B. Salisbury, forensic criminology
Fallyn G. Strawder, forensic criminology
Jaydelynn J. Tamblin, applied psychology
Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies
Kaleigh A. Weber, applied psychology
Brooklyn Wilson, nursing
Hammond
Dekota L. Green, graphic and multimedia design
Julie R. Kern, applied psychology
Lukas Mcqueer, physical therapist assistant
Harrisville
Rachel E. Bango, applied psychology
Patrick W. Burt, information technology
Connor Dickinson, physical therapist assistant
Jennifer L. Hotaling, early childhood
Anna E. Kloster, nursing
Will R. Taylor, engineering science
Benjamin M. Taylor, physical therapist assistant
Alysa E. Tuttle, nursing
Mackenzie L. Woodward, applied psychology
Henderson
Julia M. Dodge, nursing
Hermon
Halle Coffey, nursing
Leeann M. Gotham, management
Fiona I. Heath, graphic and multimedia design
Cynthia A. Snyder, nursing
Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion
Heuvelton
Jocelyne F. Lovely, nursing
Kaitlyn Sibley, nursing
Megan Woodard, finance
Lisbon
Riley Baxter, nursing
Paige M. Carbino, nursing
Mathew T. Dean, civil engineering technology
Kaela P. Erwin, health and fitness promotion
Brittney J. Hurlburt, nursing
Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology
Lorraine
Chandler D. Johnson, criminal justice
Lowville
Kelsey R. Beyer, management
Amy L. Godlewski, nursing
Whitney Waugh, nursing
Madrid
Adrienna J. Autry, applied psychology
Matisyn Beamer, business administration
Brennan S. Harmer, sports management
Marissa Hawkins, applied psychology
William Murphy, applied psychology
Raven E. Murphy, early childhood care and management
Mannsville
Kayla L. Tripp, health care management
Massena
Daniel K. Benham, veterinary technology
Molly Coburn, nursing
Megan C. Eddy, nursing
Ethan P. Firnstein, sports management
Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology
Jocelyn R. Gotham, applied psychology
Luke A. Greco, engineering science
Tanya M. Green, nursing
Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology
Rebecca S. Lobdell, nursing
Mikenna R. Merry, sports management
Kiernan O’Donnell, nursing
Kourtney A. Peets, nursing
Jaelynn M. Richards, accounting
Diane E. Roberts, nursing
Emma S. Rupert, nursing
David R. Sieradski, mechanical engineering technology
Ava D. Sierra, funeral services administration
Kelly Stowell, applied psychology
Alayna Taraska, health and fitness promotion
Breahna H. Tessier, applied psychology
Bryan J. Thompson, eSports management
Donald J. Tresohlavy, agribusiness management
Carlena E. Wright, applied psychology
Natural Bridge
Brandon Freeman, game design and development
Michael A. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies
Nicholville
Trevor M. Austin, criminal justice
Morgan M. Deragon, applied psychology
Brooke Goddard, veterinary technology
Norfolk
Zenun Hadzovic, cybersecurity
Annick M. Hurd, applied psychology
Noah Jessmer, graphic and multimedia design
Samantha L. Munson, nursing
Karli L. Smith, applied psychology
Jason C. Sweet, information technology
Devin Trimm, applied psychology
North Lawrence
Ethan T. Ryan, criminal justice
Norwood
Nichalos A. Burke, finance
Emily M. Cafarella, nursing
Leanne M. French, nursing
Emily Kolanko, health care management
Shannon R. Mcdonald, nursing
Erin Stickney, technological communications
Kevin Strader, liberal arts-general studies
Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management
Ogdensburg
Eric Anson, applied psychology
Courtney E. Baker, nursing
Pyperanne Bender, game design and development
Bailey A. Benware, nursing
Skye E. Cameron, health care management
Brooke Costigan, nursing
Betsy M. Cronk, individual studies
Amber Cunningham, health care management
Jolie Cutwa, applied psychology
Julia R. Erwin, applied psychology
Evan J. Felt, criminal justice
Sandi-Jo A. Foster, nursing
Scott J. Franks, undeclared
Amanda G. Freeman, early childhood care and management
Alesha Garrabrant, nursing
Daniel L. Griffith, game design and development
Kelson M. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies
Sarah M. Karoum, criminal investigation
Jayden Kench, finance
Joslyn M. Kench, graphic and multimedia design
Lacy J. Kuca, legal studies
Jacob Ladouceur, game design and development
Erik Lamay, physical therapist assistant
Brogan P. LaRose, sports management
Nicklas H. LaRue, graphic and multimedia design
Spencer Lawrence, computer information systems
Rachel M. Lawton, nursing
Jenna Lira, business administration
Nevaeh E. Lockwood, nursing
Eden J. Lockwood, finance
Rylee S. McCallus, nursing
Brianna McDougal, nursing
Stacie Mitchell, applied psychology
Brandon Montroy, homeland security
Emilie J. O’Donnell, law enforcement leadership
Dana Olmstead, eSports management
Creed Perkins, agribusiness management
John H. Powers, criminal investigation
Eugene Prashaw, law enforcement leadership
Reed W. Putman, graphic and multimedia design
Kelsey E. Sherwin, nursing
Shannon Szafranski, nursing
Tess E. Tracy, early childhood
Jackson R. Troiano, nursing
Jordyn J. Tupper, homeland security
Griffin S. Walker, electrical engineering technology
Harrison P. Wert, sports management
Sarah Wilson, applied psychology
Parishville
Leland J. Blevins, finance
Philadelphia
Alisa Booth, veterinary technology
Janet Love, legal studies
Potsdam
Logan R. Adams, civil engineering technology
Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design
Madeline G. Derouchie, electrical engineering technology
Macy M. Drake, applied psychology
Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies
Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership
Megan Kuiken, nursing
Amy E. Lafferty, nursing
Chidimma Lasisi, nursing
Daniel W. Manor, electrical construction and maintenance
Brittany L. McGregor, applied psychology
John D. Meyers, criminal investigation
Emily Robar, applied psychology
Olivia Scott, applied psychology
Evan N. Smeby, nursing
Brittany Taylor, homeland security
Tambre L. Tudor, applied psychology
Brenna R. Woods, physical therapist assistant
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Redwood
Abigail E. Bresett, nursing
Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security
Rensselaer Falls
Krystal E. Arceneaux Gagnon, nursing
Christopher S. Hall, health and fitness promotion
Savona Hanna, nursing
Martha J. Stiles, nursing
Richville
Trevor Rolfe, HVAC trades
Russell
Dekoda L. Matthews, nursing
Jace A. Robert, undeclared
Sackets Harbor
Jaden P. Keyes, eSports management
David Lillie, management
Elisa Morgan, management
St. Regis Falls
Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology
Garett K. Moss, cybersecurity
South Colton
Kaitlynn Long, nursing
Star Lake
Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security
Waddington
Kathryn M. Fobare, accounting
Fletcher G. LaValley, nursing
Charles A. Murray, business administration
Emma Plumley, applied psychology
Christopher J. Thew, HVAC trades
Kaylee Whalen, health care management
Watertown
Jacob P. Benware, business administration
Rose M. Chery, health care management
Lindsey Green, legal studies
Anthony Medina, criminal investigation
Alyssa Petterson, early childhood
Alexis K. Proesl, nursing
Marie Solange, nursing
Jasmine M. Thorpe, liberal arts-general studies
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Colleen D. Cheney, graphic and multimedia design
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies
Winthrop
Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology
Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership
Melinda M. Rodriguez, business administration
Wade W. Smith, electrical engineering technology
George S. Webb, accounting
