NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton

The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Morgan S. Burt, nursing

Adams Center

Kaylee M. Clark, nursing

Carter M. Pooler, sports management

Megan L. Rice, nursing

Ballston Lake

Jessica Davis, crime analysis

Black River

Eric Armstrong, automotive technology

Jenae A. Martinkovitch, criminal investigation

Mackenzie Payne, nursing

Brasher Falls

Benjamin R. Horner, criminal investigation

Brody Simonds, computer information systems

Erin E. Tassie, nursing

Canton

Bailee Bessette, nursing

Jonah R. Black, applied psychology

Rachael Clifford, nursing

Rebecca J. Driggers, nursing

Justin Estep, emergency management

Sydney D. Graham, individual studies

James Hewlett, emergency management

Alyssa Jacob, veterinary technology

Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation

Mahala K. McIntosh, electrical engineering technology

Daniel R. Miller, cybersecurity

Gianna R. Murphy, nursing

Bailey Murray-Vierich, veterinary science technology

Reed A. Nichols, HVAC trades

Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design

Nayrouz Sadoun, nursing

Abigail Stiles, individual studies

Ashley A. Teriele, health and fitness promotion

Jennah M. Thompson, health and fitness promotion

Hayden R. Todd, health and fitness promotion

Ashley N. Vanderwege, health care management

Carthage

Edward J. Gallant, applied psychology

Joseph Johnston, applied psychology

Jeremy D. McHatton, cybersecurity

Mckenzie L. Mclane, nursing

Madison L. Wilson, nursing

Chase Mills

Thea M. Krywanczyk, nursing

Jeanette L. Preston, early childhood care and management

Chaumont

Christian J. Heyl, game design and development

Derek A. Trombley, cybersecurity

Colton

Katie L. Bartlett, health care management

Jozalynn M. Campbell, health and fitness promotion

Amber Erwin, management

Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology

Calli J. Thomas, nursing

Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership

Copenhagen

Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing

Kasey Rivers, nursing

Cranberry Lake

Kortnee Perrault, liberal arts-general studies

Croghan

Trey J. Brown, health and fitness promotion

DeKalb Junction

Keaton R. Brabaw, electrical engineering technology

Eamon J. Goodwin, cybersecurity

Richard H. Haller, technological communications

Mary Lobdell, nursing

DePeyster

Macy Young, nursing

Dexter

Jacie Gutierrez, legal studies

Kailey E. Zimmerman, veterinary technology

Evans Mills

Marissa L. McNealy, criminal investigation

Maraiyah A. Perez, nursing

Gouverneur

Haylee M. Campbell, nursing

Cassandra Foster, nursing

Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design

Britny D. Harmer, applied psychology

Tori Hartle, nursing

Mia T. Hyde, nursing

Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies

Kortney E. Knight, liberal arts-general studies

Kimberly Lugo, crime analysis

Jade A. McIntosh, nursing

Brian M. Merkley, undeclared

Michaela E. O’Riley, nursing

Ty Reed, criminal investigation

Torie B. Salisbury, forensic criminology

Fallyn G. Strawder, forensic criminology

Jaydelynn J. Tamblin, applied psychology

Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies

Kaleigh A. Weber, applied psychology

Brooklyn Wilson, nursing

Hammond

Dekota L. Green, graphic and multimedia design

Julie R. Kern, applied psychology

Lukas Mcqueer, physical therapist assistant

Harrisville

Rachel E. Bango, applied psychology

Patrick W. Burt, information technology

Connor Dickinson, physical therapist assistant

Jennifer L. Hotaling, early childhood

Anna E. Kloster, nursing

Will R. Taylor, engineering science

Benjamin M. Taylor, physical therapist assistant

Alysa E. Tuttle, nursing

Mackenzie L. Woodward, applied psychology

Henderson

Julia M. Dodge, nursing

Hermon

Halle Coffey, nursing

Leeann M. Gotham, management

Fiona I. Heath, graphic and multimedia design

Cynthia A. Snyder, nursing

Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion

Heuvelton

Jocelyne F. Lovely, nursing

Kaitlyn Sibley, nursing

Megan Woodard, finance

Lisbon

Riley Baxter, nursing

Paige M. Carbino, nursing

Mathew T. Dean, civil engineering technology

Kaela P. Erwin, health and fitness promotion

Brittney J. Hurlburt, nursing

Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology

Lorraine

Chandler D. Johnson, criminal justice

Lowville

Kelsey R. Beyer, management

Amy L. Godlewski, nursing

Whitney Waugh, nursing

Madrid

Adrienna J. Autry, applied psychology

Matisyn Beamer, business administration

Brennan S. Harmer, sports management

Marissa Hawkins, applied psychology

William Murphy, applied psychology

Raven E. Murphy, early childhood care and management

Mannsville

Kayla L. Tripp, health care management

Massena

Daniel K. Benham, veterinary technology

Molly Coburn, nursing

Megan C. Eddy, nursing

Ethan P. Firnstein, sports management

Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology

Jocelyn R. Gotham, applied psychology

Luke A. Greco, engineering science

Tanya M. Green, nursing

Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology

Rebecca S. Lobdell, nursing

Mikenna R. Merry, sports management

Kiernan O’Donnell, nursing

Kourtney A. Peets, nursing

Jaelynn M. Richards, accounting

Diane E. Roberts, nursing

Emma S. Rupert, nursing

David R. Sieradski, mechanical engineering technology

Ava D. Sierra, funeral services administration

Kelly Stowell, applied psychology

Alayna Taraska, health and fitness promotion

Breahna H. Tessier, applied psychology

Bryan J. Thompson, eSports management

Donald J. Tresohlavy, agribusiness management

Carlena E. Wright, applied psychology

Natural Bridge

Brandon Freeman, game design and development

Michael A. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies

Nicholville

Trevor M. Austin, criminal justice

Morgan M. Deragon, applied psychology

Brooke Goddard, veterinary technology

Norfolk

Zenun Hadzovic, cybersecurity

Annick M. Hurd, applied psychology

Noah Jessmer, graphic and multimedia design

Samantha L. Munson, nursing

Karli L. Smith, applied psychology

Jason C. Sweet, information technology

Devin Trimm, applied psychology

North Lawrence

Ethan T. Ryan, criminal justice

Norwood

Nichalos A. Burke, finance

Emily M. Cafarella, nursing

Leanne M. French, nursing

Emily Kolanko, health care management

Shannon R. Mcdonald, nursing

Erin Stickney, technological communications

Kevin Strader, liberal arts-general studies

Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management

Ogdensburg

Eric Anson, applied psychology

Courtney E. Baker, nursing

Pyperanne Bender, game design and development

Bailey A. Benware, nursing

Skye E. Cameron, health care management

Brooke Costigan, nursing

Betsy M. Cronk, individual studies

Amber Cunningham, health care management

Jolie Cutwa, applied psychology

Julia R. Erwin, applied psychology

Evan J. Felt, criminal justice

Sandi-Jo A. Foster, nursing

Scott J. Franks, undeclared

Amanda G. Freeman, early childhood care and management

Alesha Garrabrant, nursing

Daniel L. Griffith, game design and development

Kelson M. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies

Sarah M. Karoum, criminal investigation

Jayden Kench, finance

Joslyn M. Kench, graphic and multimedia design

Lacy J. Kuca, legal studies

Jacob Ladouceur, game design and development

Erik Lamay, physical therapist assistant

Brogan P. LaRose, sports management

Nicklas H. LaRue, graphic and multimedia design

Spencer Lawrence, computer information systems

Rachel M. Lawton, nursing

Jenna Lira, business administration

Nevaeh E. Lockwood, nursing

Eden J. Lockwood, finance

Rylee S. McCallus, nursing

Brianna McDougal, nursing

Stacie Mitchell, applied psychology

Brandon Montroy, homeland security

Emilie J. O’Donnell, law enforcement leadership

Dana Olmstead, eSports management

Creed Perkins, agribusiness management

John H. Powers, criminal investigation

Eugene Prashaw, law enforcement leadership

Reed W. Putman, graphic and multimedia design

Kelsey E. Sherwin, nursing

Shannon Szafranski, nursing

Tess E. Tracy, early childhood

Jackson R. Troiano, nursing

Jordyn J. Tupper, homeland security

Griffin S. Walker, electrical engineering technology

Harrison P. Wert, sports management

Sarah Wilson, applied psychology

Parishville

Leland J. Blevins, finance

Philadelphia

Alisa Booth, veterinary technology

Janet Love, legal studies

Potsdam

Logan R. Adams, civil engineering technology

Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design

Madeline G. Derouchie, electrical engineering technology

Macy M. Drake, applied psychology

Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies

Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership

Megan Kuiken, nursing

Amy E. Lafferty, nursing

Chidimma Lasisi, nursing

Daniel W. Manor, electrical construction and maintenance

Brittany L. McGregor, applied psychology

John D. Meyers, criminal investigation

Emily Robar, applied psychology

Olivia Scott, applied psychology

Evan N. Smeby, nursing

Brittany Taylor, homeland security

Tambre L. Tudor, applied psychology

Brenna R. Woods, physical therapist assistant

Raymondville

Kyle S. Chen, game design and development

Redwood

Abigail E. Bresett, nursing

Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security

Rensselaer Falls

Krystal E. Arceneaux Gagnon, nursing

Christopher S. Hall, health and fitness promotion

Savona Hanna, nursing

Martha J. Stiles, nursing

Richville

Trevor Rolfe, HVAC trades

Russell

Dekoda L. Matthews, nursing

Jace A. Robert, undeclared

Sackets Harbor

Jaden P. Keyes, eSports management

David Lillie, management

Elisa Morgan, management

St. Regis Falls

Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology

Garett K. Moss, cybersecurity

South Colton

Kaitlynn Long, nursing

Star Lake

Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security

Waddington

Kathryn M. Fobare, accounting

Fletcher G. LaValley, nursing

Charles A. Murray, business administration

Emma Plumley, applied psychology

Christopher J. Thew, HVAC trades

Kaylee Whalen, health care management

Watertown

Jacob P. Benware, business administration

Rose M. Chery, health care management

Lindsey Green, legal studies

Anthony Medina, criminal investigation

Alyssa Petterson, early childhood

Alexis K. Proesl, nursing

Marie Solange, nursing

Jasmine M. Thorpe, liberal arts-general studies

West Stockholm

Dylan T. Bradley, information technology

Colleen D. Cheney, graphic and multimedia design

Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies

Winthrop

Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology

Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership

Melinda M. Rodriguez, business administration

Wade W. Smith, electrical engineering technology

George S. Webb, accounting

