NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the spring semesster at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Morgan S. Burt, nursing

Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology

Cady E. Weller, applied psychology

Adams Center

Carter M. Pooler, sports management

Megan L. Rice, nursing

Alexandria Bay

Lindsey Bradley, criminal investigation

Antwerp

Sherry M. Harmer, applied psychology

Kristy Hicks, nursing

Brasher Falls

Jacob A. Dutch, engineering science

Benjamin R. Horner, criminal justice

Paige Monacelli, early childhood care and management

Matthew S. Svarczkopf, homeland security

Ansen C. Weegar, electrical engineering technology

Eric M. Wiley, nursing

Rebecca A. Wiley, nursing

Calcium

Shauna L. Parkinson, criminal investigation

Canton

Christina M. Adams, graphic and multimedia design

Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology

Margaret R. Convery, health and fitness promotion

Kelly E. Cougler, criminal investigation

Megan Dent, individual studies

Larecus C. Dobbs, sports management

Rebecca J. Driggers, health care management

Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies

Erin Grandaw, physical therapist assistant

Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management

Michael B. Jent, nursing

Zachary Kavanagh, mechanical engineering technology

Mark L. Lepone, criminal investigation

Louisa Lewis, physical therapist assistant

Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation

Alessandra Parker, graphic and multimedia design

Michael Perrault, finance

Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology

Emily teRiele, nursing

Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades

Angelina Vecchio, health care management

Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology

Carthage

Joseph Johnston, applied psychology

Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology

Chase Mills

Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management

Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology

Colton

Rebecca M. MacDougall, physical therapist assistant

Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership

Croghan

Taylor R. Moser, nursing

DeKalb Junction

Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

DePeyster

Collin Trathen, mechatronics technology

Dexter

Sean Shepard, civil and environmental engineering technology

Edwards

Jessey E. Gates, nursing

Evans Mills

Alana C. Hatzis, health care management

Gouverneur

Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science

Stormy Cox, management

Lauren Frank, health care management

Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design

Joseph Love, construction technology: management

Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management

Antoinette E. Moon, health care management

Quincie Parker, applied psychology

Ty Reed, criminal justice

Hunter E. Shaver, applied psychology

Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology

Hammond

Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design

Brett T. Gleason, criminal investigation

Hannawa Falls

Cole Murray, construction technology: management

Harrisville

Rachel E. Bango, individual studies

Roderick Parow, civil and environmental engineering technology

Henderson

Thomas G. Contino, graphic and multimedia design

Hermon

Rodney E. Baker, undeclared

Jade Coffey, criminal investigation

Halle Coffey, nursing

Leeann M. Gotham, accounting

Stacie G. Hale, nursing

Kate Rowe, health care management

Heuvelton

Ashley E. Dixon, nursing

Katie M. Palmer, nursing

Makayla Paro, business administration

Kyrsten M. Sheppard, accounting

Andrew Woodard, civil and environmental engineering technology

Megan Woodard, finance

Lisbon

Nicole L. Bonno, nursing

Paige M. Carbino, nursing

Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades

Michaela A. Fields, health and fitness promotion

Joshua E. Godbout, mechanical engineering technology

Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing

Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management

Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology

Lowville

George R. Cornell, electrical engineering technology

Gina S. Garito, health care management

Madrid

Mia Brown, nursing

Kyle R. Brown, physical therapist assistant

Teresa A. Burnor, criminal investigation

Hannah M. Grant, information technology

Brennan S. Harmer, sports management

Trevor Moulton, sports management

William Murphy, individual studies

Alexis M. Sullivan, health and fitness promotion

Massena

Ryan Borey, electrical engineering technology

Morgan A. Casella, individual studies

Heather Champion, individual studies

McKayla Coller, criminal investigation

Luis F. Estevez-Breton, information technology

Ian M. Frederick, nursing

Alexander E. French, graphic and multimedia design

Tanya M. Green, individual studies

Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology

Destiny LaVare, health and fitness promotion

Kamren LeBire, accounting

Brandon McPherson, information technology

Aliza K. O’Geen, physical therapist assistant

Patrick M. Obrien, emergency management

Kourtney A. Peets, individual studies

Marcella J. Perry, nursing

Diane E. Roberts, individual studies

Heather Rosenburg, criminal investigation

Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood care and management

Abigail R. Shearer, finance

Diane M. Shearer, health care management

Christopher Shearer, nursing

Kala L. Shope, health care management

Edward J. Slade, undeclared

Bhushan T. Takhtani, finance

Breanna M. Taraska, nursing

Alayna Taraska, physical therapist assistant

Bryan J. Thompson, undeclared

Dylan J. Tyo, mechanical engineering technology

Madison Weir, applied psychology

Emily Witkop, nursing

Carlena E. Wright, undeclared

Morristown

Logan M. Green, legal studies

Nicholville

Madison P. Austin, early childhood care and management

Norfolk

Dylan T. Aumell, sports management

Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology

Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design

Andrea N. Hellinger, applied psychology

Gabrielle R. Torres, early childhood care and management

North Lawrence

Elizabeth A. Arquette, health care management

Laura Jones, individual studies

Norwood

Elizabeth A. Azar, veterinary technology

Benjiman Boyd, applied psychology

Emily Kolanko, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Michael Lashomb, sports management

Hailey R. Lepage, cybersecurity

Hailey J. Scovil, early childhood

Damion Taylor, electrical engineering technology

Ogdensburg

Jacob Adner, nursing

Courtney E. Baker, nursing

Mark Barr, automotive technology

Carson Beggs, sports management

Bailey A. Benware, nursing

Cortney L. Brunet, health care management

Joshua M. Carroll, computer information systems

Erin E. Denner, applied psychology

Andee Farrand, early childhood care and management

Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies

James A. Gibson, criminal investigation

Randi E. Gillman, legal studies

Keeley Grizzuto, accounting

Breanna M. Hacia, physical therapist assistant

Heather L. Howe, forensic criminology

Jayden Kench, information technology

Brogan P. LaRose, sports management

Gregory S. Mallott, business administration

Christina L. Martin, individual studies

Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing

Jordan R. Miller, physical therapist assistant

Shane Moyer, industrial technology management

Jerret Piercey, computer information systems

Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology

Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation

Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing

Harrison P. Wert, sports management

Fayeanne West, nursing

Heather L. Worden, health care management

Trenton J. Yerdon, management

Philadelphia

Samuel M. Angelo, individual studies

Abigail P. Culbertson, criminal investigation

Potsdam

Brittany M. Bailey, management

Shelbie E. Baldwin, finance

Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design

John J. Frick, game design and development

Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies

Kiona S. Loran, nursing

Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology

Danielle M. Rose, electrical engineering technology

Olivia Scott, applied psychology

Harrison P. Snell, electrical engineering technology

Raymondville

Kyle S. Chen, game design and development

Redwood

Taylor M. Hutton, nursing

Rensselaer Falls

Cayden Emerson, engineering science

Richville

Emily Burgess, nursing

Rodman

Cheryl L. Perkins, nursing

Russell

Shaylyn M. Devito, applied psychology

St. Regis Falls

Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology

Abigail E. Holmes, veterinary technology

Danny Lucey, electrical engineering technology

South Colton

Kaitlynn Long, health and fitness promotion

Star Lake

Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security

Theresa

Ethan I. Gonzalez, applied psychology

Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology

Brittany Pierce, management

Hannah Shippee, veterinary technology

Heather L. Zabetta, health care management

Turin

Caroline M. York, agribusiness management

Waddington

Abigail M. Backus-Mackey, health and fitness promotion

Caleb Cisco, business administration

Kyle Field, homeland security

Jacob A. Patenaude, individual studies

Kaylee Whalen, business administration

Watertown

Chase Alexander, emergency management

Joel Carbone, cybersecurity

Trevor Christopher, health and fitness promotion

Keyan L. Deom, automotive technology

Anthony Medina, criminal investigation

Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology

Leslie A. Perri, criminal investigation

Sean T. Sheridan, physical therapist assistant

Rachel Torres, veterinary science technology

West Stockholm

Dylan T. Bradley, information technology

Winthrop

Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology

Grace E. Lyon, veterinary technology

Chad N. Mason Jr., criminal justice

Chase Sweeney, criminal investigation

Cole Sweeney, criminal investigation

Hannah E. White, applied psychology

