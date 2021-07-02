NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the spring semesster at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Morgan S. Burt, nursing
Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology
Cady E. Weller, applied psychology
Adams Center
Carter M. Pooler, sports management
Megan L. Rice, nursing
Alexandria Bay
Lindsey Bradley, criminal investigation
Antwerp
Sherry M. Harmer, applied psychology
Kristy Hicks, nursing
Brasher Falls
Jacob A. Dutch, engineering science
Benjamin R. Horner, criminal justice
Paige Monacelli, early childhood care and management
Matthew S. Svarczkopf, homeland security
Ansen C. Weegar, electrical engineering technology
Eric M. Wiley, nursing
Rebecca A. Wiley, nursing
Calcium
Shauna L. Parkinson, criminal investigation
Canton
Christina M. Adams, graphic and multimedia design
Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology
Margaret R. Convery, health and fitness promotion
Kelly E. Cougler, criminal investigation
Megan Dent, individual studies
Larecus C. Dobbs, sports management
Rebecca J. Driggers, health care management
Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies
Erin Grandaw, physical therapist assistant
Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management
Michael B. Jent, nursing
Zachary Kavanagh, mechanical engineering technology
Mark L. Lepone, criminal investigation
Louisa Lewis, physical therapist assistant
Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation
Alessandra Parker, graphic and multimedia design
Michael Perrault, finance
Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology
Emily teRiele, nursing
Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades
Angelina Vecchio, health care management
Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology
Carthage
Joseph Johnston, applied psychology
Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology
Chase Mills
Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management
Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology
Colton
Rebecca M. MacDougall, physical therapist assistant
Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership
Croghan
Taylor R. Moser, nursing
DeKalb Junction
Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
DePeyster
Collin Trathen, mechatronics technology
Dexter
Sean Shepard, civil and environmental engineering technology
Edwards
Jessey E. Gates, nursing
Evans Mills
Alana C. Hatzis, health care management
Gouverneur
Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science
Stormy Cox, management
Lauren Frank, health care management
Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design
Joseph Love, construction technology: management
Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management
Antoinette E. Moon, health care management
Quincie Parker, applied psychology
Ty Reed, criminal justice
Hunter E. Shaver, applied psychology
Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology
Hammond
Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design
Brett T. Gleason, criminal investigation
Hannawa Falls
Cole Murray, construction technology: management
Harrisville
Rachel E. Bango, individual studies
Roderick Parow, civil and environmental engineering technology
Henderson
Thomas G. Contino, graphic and multimedia design
Hermon
Rodney E. Baker, undeclared
Jade Coffey, criminal investigation
Halle Coffey, nursing
Leeann M. Gotham, accounting
Stacie G. Hale, nursing
Kate Rowe, health care management
Heuvelton
Ashley E. Dixon, nursing
Katie M. Palmer, nursing
Makayla Paro, business administration
Kyrsten M. Sheppard, accounting
Andrew Woodard, civil and environmental engineering technology
Megan Woodard, finance
Lisbon
Nicole L. Bonno, nursing
Paige M. Carbino, nursing
Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades
Michaela A. Fields, health and fitness promotion
Joshua E. Godbout, mechanical engineering technology
Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing
Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management
Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology
Lowville
George R. Cornell, electrical engineering technology
Gina S. Garito, health care management
Madrid
Mia Brown, nursing
Kyle R. Brown, physical therapist assistant
Teresa A. Burnor, criminal investigation
Hannah M. Grant, information technology
Brennan S. Harmer, sports management
Trevor Moulton, sports management
William Murphy, individual studies
Alexis M. Sullivan, health and fitness promotion
Massena
Ryan Borey, electrical engineering technology
Morgan A. Casella, individual studies
Heather Champion, individual studies
McKayla Coller, criminal investigation
Luis F. Estevez-Breton, information technology
Ian M. Frederick, nursing
Alexander E. French, graphic and multimedia design
Tanya M. Green, individual studies
Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology
Destiny LaVare, health and fitness promotion
Kamren LeBire, accounting
Brandon McPherson, information technology
Aliza K. O’Geen, physical therapist assistant
Patrick M. Obrien, emergency management
Kourtney A. Peets, individual studies
Marcella J. Perry, nursing
Diane E. Roberts, individual studies
Heather Rosenburg, criminal investigation
Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood care and management
Abigail R. Shearer, finance
Diane M. Shearer, health care management
Christopher Shearer, nursing
Kala L. Shope, health care management
Edward J. Slade, undeclared
Bhushan T. Takhtani, finance
Breanna M. Taraska, nursing
Alayna Taraska, physical therapist assistant
Bryan J. Thompson, undeclared
Dylan J. Tyo, mechanical engineering technology
Madison Weir, applied psychology
Emily Witkop, nursing
Carlena E. Wright, undeclared
Morristown
Logan M. Green, legal studies
Nicholville
Madison P. Austin, early childhood care and management
Norfolk
Dylan T. Aumell, sports management
Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology
Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design
Andrea N. Hellinger, applied psychology
Gabrielle R. Torres, early childhood care and management
North Lawrence
Elizabeth A. Arquette, health care management
Laura Jones, individual studies
Norwood
Elizabeth A. Azar, veterinary technology
Benjiman Boyd, applied psychology
Emily Kolanko, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Michael Lashomb, sports management
Hailey R. Lepage, cybersecurity
Hailey J. Scovil, early childhood
Damion Taylor, electrical engineering technology
Ogdensburg
Jacob Adner, nursing
Courtney E. Baker, nursing
Mark Barr, automotive technology
Carson Beggs, sports management
Bailey A. Benware, nursing
Cortney L. Brunet, health care management
Joshua M. Carroll, computer information systems
Erin E. Denner, applied psychology
Andee Farrand, early childhood care and management
Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies
James A. Gibson, criminal investigation
Randi E. Gillman, legal studies
Keeley Grizzuto, accounting
Breanna M. Hacia, physical therapist assistant
Heather L. Howe, forensic criminology
Jayden Kench, information technology
Brogan P. LaRose, sports management
Gregory S. Mallott, business administration
Christina L. Martin, individual studies
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing
Jordan R. Miller, physical therapist assistant
Shane Moyer, industrial technology management
Jerret Piercey, computer information systems
Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology
Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation
Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing
Harrison P. Wert, sports management
Fayeanne West, nursing
Heather L. Worden, health care management
Trenton J. Yerdon, management
Philadelphia
Samuel M. Angelo, individual studies
Abigail P. Culbertson, criminal investigation
Potsdam
Brittany M. Bailey, management
Shelbie E. Baldwin, finance
Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design
John J. Frick, game design and development
Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies
Kiona S. Loran, nursing
Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology
Danielle M. Rose, electrical engineering technology
Olivia Scott, applied psychology
Harrison P. Snell, electrical engineering technology
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Redwood
Taylor M. Hutton, nursing
Rensselaer Falls
Cayden Emerson, engineering science
Richville
Emily Burgess, nursing
Rodman
Cheryl L. Perkins, nursing
Russell
Shaylyn M. Devito, applied psychology
St. Regis Falls
Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology
Abigail E. Holmes, veterinary technology
Danny Lucey, electrical engineering technology
South Colton
Kaitlynn Long, health and fitness promotion
Star Lake
Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security
Theresa
Ethan I. Gonzalez, applied psychology
Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology
Brittany Pierce, management
Hannah Shippee, veterinary technology
Heather L. Zabetta, health care management
Turin
Caroline M. York, agribusiness management
Waddington
Abigail M. Backus-Mackey, health and fitness promotion
Caleb Cisco, business administration
Kyle Field, homeland security
Jacob A. Patenaude, individual studies
Kaylee Whalen, business administration
Watertown
Chase Alexander, emergency management
Joel Carbone, cybersecurity
Trevor Christopher, health and fitness promotion
Keyan L. Deom, automotive technology
Anthony Medina, criminal investigation
Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology
Leslie A. Perri, criminal investigation
Sean T. Sheridan, physical therapist assistant
Rachel Torres, veterinary science technology
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Winthrop
Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology
Grace E. Lyon, veterinary technology
Chad N. Mason Jr., criminal justice
Chase Sweeney, criminal investigation
Cole Sweeney, criminal investigation
Hannah E. White, applied psychology
