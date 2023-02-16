NNY students named to SUNY Canton’s president’s list
The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams Center
Kaylee M. Clark, nursing
Brasher Falls
Benjamin R. Horner, criminal investigation
Erin E. Tassie, nursing
Canton
Zaynah Baker, applied psychology
Robert Beaudin, homeland security
Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology
Robert Dietsche, mechanical engineering technology
Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology
Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies
Hillary L. Gilson, applied psychology
Alyssa Jacob, veterinary technology
Alexa Luther, early childhood care and management
Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation
Nicholas Matott, legal studies
Reed A. Nichols, HVAC trades
Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Leslie A. Perri, criminal investigation
Nayrouz Sadoun, nursing
Ashley A. Teriele, health and fitness promotion
Carthage
Edward J. Gallant, applied psychology
Joseph Johnston, applied psychology
Mckenzie L. Mclane, nursing
Chase Mills
Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management
Gabrielle Durant, nursing
Jeanette L. Preston, early childhood care and management
Chaumont
Christian J. Heyl, game design and development
Colton
Katie L. Bartlett, individual studies
Abeni E. Payne, nursing
Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership
Copenhagen
Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing
Cranberry Lake
Kortnee Perrault, liberal arts-general studies
Croghan
Timothy A. Woolschlager, mechanical engineering technology
DeKalb Junction
Richard H. Haller, undeclared
Elisabeth D. Riley, lberal arts-general studies
Hannah M. Froedtert, applied psychology
Edwards
Anthony M. Cicciarelli, computer information systems
Mariah Harris, nursing
Peter W. Parrish, engineering science 2+2
Evans Mills
Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary service administration
Alana C. Hatzis, health care management
Marissa L. McNealy, criminal investigation
Maraiyah A. Perez, nursing
Fine
Eric Thivierge, graphic and multimedia design
Gouverneur
Haylee M. Campbell, nursing
Cassandra Foster, nursing
Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design
Britny D. Harmer, applied psychology
Emma E. Hicks, law enforcement leadership
Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies
Kimberly Lugo, crime analysis
Josh D. Miller, information technology
Michaela E. O’Riley, nursing
Emma L. Rushlo, accounting
Torie B. Salisbury, forensic criminology
Fallyn G. Strawder, forensic criminology
Jaydelynn J. Tamblin, applied psychology
Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies
Harrisville
Rachel E. Bango, applied psychology
Patrick W. Burt, information technology
Will R. Taylor, engineering science 2+2
Mackenzie L. Woodward, applied psychology
Hermon
Leeann M. Gotham, management
Briana M. Tulip, nursing
Camryn H. Ward, health and fitness promotion
Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion
Dylan J. Wood, physical therapist assistant
Heuvelton
Makayla Paro, business administration
Megan Woodard, finance
Lisbon
Mathew T. Dean, civil engineering technology
Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology
Gregory S. Wood, business administration
Ellen M. Young, individual studies
Lowville
Amy L. Godlewski, nursing
Keegan J. Robinson, legal studies
Madrid
Brennan S. Harmer, sports management
Marissa Hawkins, applied psychology
William Murphy, applied psychology
Raven E. Murphy, liberal arts-general studies
Mannsville
Kayla L. Tripp, health care management
Massena
Hayleigh M. Armstrong, individual studies
Daniel K. Benham, veterinary technology
Nina M. Bovay, criminal investigation
Alexander E. French, graphic and multimedia design
Shannel R. Garrow, management
Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology
Jocelyn R. Gotham, applied psychology
Luke A. Greco, engineering science 2+2
Tanya M. Green, nursing
Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology
Leah Howland, liberal arts-general studies
Lleyton L. LaDue, sports management
Owen R. Larrow, business administration
Denise J. Maslin, nursing
Kiernan O’Donnell, nursing
Violet O. Reyes, veterinary technology
Emma S. Rupert, nursing
Alayna Taraska, health and fitness promotion
Connor J. Wells, mechanical engineering technology
Natural Bridge
Brandon Freeman, game design and development
Michael A. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies
Nicholville
Trevor M. Austin, individual studies
Morgan M. Deragon, applied psychology
Norfolk
Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology
Andrea N. Hynes, applied psychology
Kyleigh M. Newtown, nursing
Karli L. Smith, applied psychology
Gabrielle R. Torres, early childhood care and management
Norwood
Elizabeth A. Azar, veterinary technology
Nichalos A. Burke, business administration
Emily Kolanko, health care management
Tanner Lapiene, nursing
Erin Stickney, technological communications
Kevin Strader, liberal arts-general studies
Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management
Ogdensburg
Eric Anson, applied psychology
Kristin A. Ashley, nursing
Pyperanne Bender, game design and development
Bailey A. Benware, nursing
Elyssa M. Bice, liberal arts-general studies
Skye E. Cameron, health care management
Hope M. Cameron, nursing
Betsy M. Cronk, individual studies
Amber Cunningham, health care management
Jolie Cutwa, applied psychology
Randi E. Gillman, legal studies
ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing
Kelson M. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies
Jaelynn Jessmer, applied psychology
Sarah M. Karoum, criminal investigation
Ian J. Kennedy, applied psychology
Lacy J. Kuca, legal studies
Jacob Ladouceur, game design and development
Luc LaFlair, criminal justice
Brogan P. LaRose, sports management
Austin W. Latimer, electrical construction and maintenance
Spencer Lawrence, computer information systems
Jenna Lira, business administration
Eden J. Lockwood, finance
Rylee S. McCallus, nursing
Nicole Neadom, nursing
Emilie J. O’Donnell, law enforcement leadership
Dana Olmstead, eSports management
Madison J. Parker, undeclared
John H. Powers, criminal investigation
Marsha D. Prashaw, nursing
Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology
Leslie Teriele, applied psychology
Owen J. Thompson, civil and environmental engineering technology
Tess E. Tracy, criminal justice
Alec N. Weeks, applied psychology
Harrison P. Wert, sports management
Parishville
Leland J. Blevins, cybersecurity
Alec Knowles, eSports management
Caleb Knowles, health and fitness promotion
Philadelphia
Samuel M. Angelo, individual studies
Janet Love, legal studies
Piercefield
Rebecca I. Striney, applied psychology
Potsdam
Logan R. Adams, civil engineering technology
Lydia Austin, undeclared
Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design
Theo F. Cannamela, eSports management
Macy M. Drake, applied psychology
John J. Frick, game design and development
Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies
Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership
Daniel W. Manor, electrical construction and maintenance
John D. Meyers, criminal investigation
Emily Robar, applied psychology
Allyssa Sabre, nursing
Brittany Taylor, homeland security
Shannon Todd, liberal arts-general studies
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Redwood
Abigail E. Bresett, nursing
Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security
Rensselear Falls
Emily Fanning, business administration
Joshua A. Hall, electrical construction and maintenance
Christopher S. Hall, health and fitness promotion
Savona Hanna, nursing
Mia E. Mousaw, applied psychology
Martha J. Stiles, nursing
Anna Woodruff, veterinary technology
Richville
Trevor Rolfe, HVAC trades
Russell
Dekoda L. Matthews, nursing
Hailey M. Matthews, physical therapist assistant
Jace A. Robert, undeclared
Sackets Harbor
David Lillie, management
Elisa Morgan, management
St. Regis Falls
Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology
Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology
Garett K. Moss, cybersecurity
South Colton
Kaitlynn Long, nursing
Star Lake
Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security
Theresa
Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology
Waddington
Abigail M. Backus-Mackey, health and fitness promotion
Fletcher G. LaValley, nursing
Charles A. Murray, business administration
Watertown
Rose M. Chery, health care management
Mahala K. McIntosh, electrical engineering technology
Alyssa Petterson, early childhood
Alexis K. Proesl, nursing
Sommer D. Shmidl, forensic criminology
Salena M. Stallings, criminal investigation
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies
Winthrop
Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology
Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology
Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership
