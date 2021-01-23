North country residents on president’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Morgan S. Burt, nursing
Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology
Cady E. Weller, applied psychology
Adams Center
Megan L. Rice, nursing
Alexandria Bay
Lindsey Bradley, criminal investigation
Antwerp
Sherry M. Harmer, applied psychology
Kaitlyn J. Thorne, early childhood care and management
Brasher Falls
Jacob A. Dutch, engineering science
Benjamin R. Horner, criminal justice
Ansen C. Weegar, electrical engineering technology
Rebecca A. Wiley, nursing
Eric M. Wiley, nursing
Calcium
Shauna L. Parkinson, criminal investigation
Canton
Christina M. Adams, graphic and multimedia design
Bailee Bessette, nursing
Hope Bishop-Myers, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology
Kelly E. Cougler, criminal investigation
Ashley E. Dixon, nursing
Rebecca J. Driggers, health care management
Zachary T. Frank, law enforcement leadership
Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies
Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management
Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation
Bailey Murray-Vierich, individual studies
Jonathan C. Oakes, game design and development
Enya T. Patterson, funeral services administration
Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology
Emiley M. Thacker, management
Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades
Angelina Vecchio, health care management
Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology
Carthage
Joseph Johnston, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology
Madison L. Wilson, nursing
Chase Mills
Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management
Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology
Colton
Eric H. Alan, nursing
Andrea Bonno, nursing
Rebecca M. MacDougall, physical therapist assistant
Lauren Premo, nursing
Croghan
Liza R. Kampnich, nursing
DeKalb Junction
Francis L. Anson, HVAC trades
Zach A. Denesha, sports management
Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, individual studies major
DePeyster
Collin Trathen, mechatronics technology
Dexter
Erin M. Jones, funeral services administration
Sarah E. Wallace, nursing
Edwards
Jessey E. Gates, nursing
Fort Drum
Danielle Grimsey, physical therapist assistant
Gouverneur
Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science
Melissa A. Cruz, applied psychology
Keegan T. Fawcett, health and fitness promotion
Lauren Frank, health care management
Jennifer L. Hay, applied psychology
Timothy P. Hillanbrand, undeclared
Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies
Joseph Love, construction technology: management
Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management
Josh D. Miller, computer information systems
Antoinette E. Moon, health care management
Quincie Parker, applied psychology
Ty Reed, criminal justice
Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology
Hailesboro
Chassidy Newvine, management
Hammond
Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing
Hannawa Falls
Cole Murray, construction technology: management
Harrisville
Rachel E. Bango, individual studies
Hermon
Jade Coffey, criminal investigation
Halle Coffey, nursing
Leeann M. Gotham, accounting
Kate Rowe, health care management
Heuvelton
Katie M. Palmer, nursing
Andrew Woodard, civil and environmental engineering technology
Megan Woodard, finance
LaFargeville
Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology
Lisbon
Nicole L. Bonno, nursing
Joshua E. Godbout, mechanical engineering technology
Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing
Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management
Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology
Lowville
George R. Cornell, electrical engineering technology
Dillan Domagala, homeland security
Gina S. Garito, health care management
McKenna P. Mahoney, nursing
Madrid
Mia Brown, nursing
Teresa A. Burnor, criminal investigation
Hannah M. Grant, information technology
Brennan S. Harmer, sports management
William Murphy, individual studies
Massena
Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing
Megan C. Eddy, nursing
Ian M. Frederick, nursing
Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology
Jessica C. Goodfellow, health care management
Jocelyn R. Gotham, applied psychology
Sara J. LaDuke, health care management
Kamren LeBire, accounting
Patrick M. Obrien, emergency management
Marcella J. Perry, nursing
Diane M. Shearer, health care management
Abigail R. Shearer, finance
Christopher Shearer, nursing
Breanna M. Taraska, nursing
Emily Witkop, nursing
Carlena E. Wright, undeclared
Morristown
Logan M. Green, legal studies
Nicholville
Madison P. Austin, early childhood care and management
Norfolk
Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design
Fisnik Hadzovic, accounting
North Lawrence
Noah A. Felix, physical therapist assistant
Norwood
Jordan W. Burnett, criminal justice
Ethan G. Cragg, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Michael Lashomb, sports management
Ogdensburg
Shannon M. Abar, health care management
Eric Anson, applied psychology
Courtney E. Baker, nursing
Mark Barr, automotive technology
Bailey A. Benware, nursing
Cortney L. Brunet, health care management
Christina Y. Bush, health care management
Jessie Gagnon, individual studies major
Keeley Grizzuto, accounting
Breanna M. Hacia, physical therapist assistant
Michael J. Hazen-Courson, applied psychology
Nicole Holmes, applied psychology
Heather L. Howe, forensic criminology
Mary E. Johnson, nursing
Jad M. Karroum, undeclared
Jayden Kench, information technology
Brogan P. LaRose, sports management
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing
Brandon Montroy, homeland security
Shane Moyer, industrial technology management
Dana Olmstead, veterinary technology
Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology
Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation
Jackson R. Troiano, nursing
Harrison P. Wert, sports management
Fayeanne West, nursing
Heather L. Worden, health care management
Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion
Parishville
Brian Knowles, technological communications
Philadelphia
Abigail P. Culbertson, criminal investigation
Jesse L. Otto, mechanical engineering technology
Potsdam
Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation
Shelbie E. Baldwin, finance
Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design
John J. Frick, game design and development
Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies
Alexis J. Hervin, game design and development
Kiona S. Loran, nursing
John D. Meyers, criminal investigation
Kattie B. Nanticoke, nursing
Nevaeh E. Rhodes-Phillips, criminal investigation
Olivia Scott, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Marissa Wood, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Brenna R. Woods, physical therapist assistant
Erwin E. Zahler, emergency management
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Rensselaer Falls
Jeffrey Dollinger, finance
Darcel Downing, graphic and multimedia design
Cayden Emerson, engineering science
Savona O’Brien, nursing
Richville
Ryan J. Besaw, sports management
Emily Burgess, nursing
Rodman
Cheryl L. Perkins, nursing
Russell
Kambree L. White, finance
St. Regis Falls
Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology
Danny Lucey, electrical engineering technology
Star Lake
Adam A. Szlamczynski, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Theresa
Ethan I. Gonzalez, applied psychology
Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology
Brittany Pierce, management
Hannah Shippee, veterinary science technology
Waddington
Kyle Field, homeland security
Carmen Hall, nursing
Watertown
Chase Alexander, emergency management
Brendan Arthur, electrical engineering technology
Joel Carbone, cybersecurity
Trevor Christopher, health and fitness promotion
Eric S. Coe, information technology major
Keyan L. Deom, automotive technology
Paula C. Lugo, graphic and multimedia design
Angel Medina, health care management
Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology
Asajile S. Mwaipyana, nursing
Teresa Padron, applied psychology
Leslie A. Perri, criminal investigation
Jesica Stroud, nursing
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology major
Winthrop
Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology
Emily Deshane, undeclared Major
Erik D. Hull, electrical engineering technology
Grace E. Lyon, veterinary technology
Chad N. Mason Jr., criminal justice
Hannah E. White, applied psychology
