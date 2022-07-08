NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton

The following Northern New York residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology

Cady E. Weller, applied psychology

Alexandria Bay

Lindsey Bradley, criminal investigation

Antwerp

Sherry M. Harmer, applied psychology

Brasher Falls

Benjamin R. Horner Jr., criminal investigation

Wade W. Smith, liberal arts-general studies

Matthew S. Svarczkopf, homeland security

Makenzie G. Taylor, criminal investigation

Brier Hill

Alyssa Brenno, graphic and multimedia design

Canton

Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology

Emma M. Bortnick, nursing

Rebecca J. Driggers, nursing

Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology

Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies

Sam Martin, legal studies

Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation

Nicholas Matott, legal studies

Hailey Maylath, individual studies

Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design

Leslie A. Perri, criminal investigation

Nayrouz Sadoun, individual studies

Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology

Genevieve Smith, nursing

Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades

Johanna L. Velasquez Garcia, applied psychology

Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology

Ticia J. Yerdon, nursing

Carthage

Zachary S. Christman, HVAC trades

Edward J. Gallant, law enforcement leadership

Joseph Johnston, applied psychology

Meaghan LaClair, health care management

Chase Mills

Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management

Colton

Jozalynn M. Campbell, individual studies

Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design

Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology

Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership

Croghan

Trey J. Brown, sports management

Taylor R. Moser, individual studies

DeKalb Junction

Cody Delorme, criminal justice

Elisabeth D. Riley, liberal arts-general studies

DePeyster

Caleb Trathen, engineering science

Evans Mills

Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary science technology

Alana C. Hatzis, health care management

Fine

Eric Thivierge, graphic and multimedia design

Gouverneur

Haylee M. Campbell, nursing

Melissa A. Cruz Pitts, applied psychology

Lauren Frank, health care management major

Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design

Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies

Kimberly Lugo, crime analysis

Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management

Josh D. Miller, information technology

Reese J. Morenz, nursing

Ty Reed, criminal investigation

Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies

Hammond

Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing

Norah K. Pease, liberal arts-general studies

Harrisville

Rachel E. Bango, applied psychology

Hermon

Halle Coffey, nursing

Leeann M. Gotham, accounting

Malissa O’Connor, applied psychology

Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion

Heuvelton

Makayla Paro, business administration

Kyrsten M. Sheppard, accounting

Megan Woodard, finance

LaFargeville

Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology

Lisbon

Riley Baxter, nursing

Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology

Gregory S. Wood, business administration

Lowville

Keegan J. Robinson, legal studies

Madrid

Simone J. Arquiett, applied psychology

Nicholas J. Beldock, electrical construction and maintenance

Marissa Hawkins, applied psychology

William Murphy, applied psychology

Cameron O’Neil, business administration

Alexis M. Sullivan, health and fitness promotion

Shelby Vallance, criminal investigation

Mannsville

Kayla L. Tripp, health care management

Massena

Molly Coburn, nursing

Andralyn R. Coleman, civil and environmental engineering technology

Sara deBoer-Oakes, nursing

Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing

Morgan M. Deragon, applied psychology

Alexander E. French, graphic and multimedia design

Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology

Jocelyn R. Gotham, applied psychology

Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology

Dylan Holcomb, criminal investigation

Charles A. Murray, business administration

David P. Necaise, HVAC trades

Marcella J. Perry, nursing

Harley V. Robillard-Ramati, game design and development

Samantha Roehm, health and fitness promotion

Diane M. Shearer, health care management

Abigail R. Shearer, finance

Bryan J. Thompson, eSports management

Madison Weir, applied psychology

Connor J. Wells, mechanical engineering technology

Carlena E. Wright, applied psychology

Morristown

Ellie R. Gagner, individual studies

Norfolk

Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology

Karli L. Clark, applied psychology

Andrea N. Hynes, applied psychology

Noah Jessmer, graphic and multimedia design

Samantha L. Munson, individual studies

Gabrielle R. Torres, early childhood care and management

North Lawrence

Noah A. Felix, physical therapist assistant

Norwood

Nichalos A. Burke, business administration

Tanner Lapiene, nursing

Hailey J. Scovil, early childhood

Erin Stickney, technological communications

Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management

Damion Taylor, criminal investigation

Ogdensburg

Eric Anson, applied psychology

Courtney E. Baker, nursing

Mark Barr, automotive technology

Carson Beggs, sports management

Pyperanne Bender, game design and development

Bailey A. Benware, nursing

Amber Cunningham, health care management

Randi E. Gillman, legal studies

Jennifer L. Green, nursing

ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing

Sarah M. Karoum, criminal investigation

Jayden Kench, finance

Ian J. Kennedy, applied psychology

Jacob Ladouceur, game design and development

Brogan P. LaRose, sports management

Timothy A. Lashomb, mechanical engineering technology

Jocelyne F. Lovely, nursing

Christina L. Martin, health and fitness promotion

Brandon Montroy, homeland security

Autumn Moore, accounting

Dana Olmstead, eSports management

Creed Perkins, agribusiness management

Jerret Piercey, computer information systems

Mark Roundpoint, applied psychology

Julian Rufa, HVAC trades

Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology

Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing

Leslie Teriele, applied psychology

Zachry Thomas, individual studies

Jordyn J. Tupper, homeland security

Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design

Harrison P. Wert, sports management

Matthew Wright, automotive technology

Parishville

Brian Knowles, technological communications

Caleb Knowles, individual studies

Philadelphia

Matthew B. Holt, legal studies

Piercefield

Rebecca I. Striney, applied psychology

Port Leyden

Jenna J. Matuszczak, physical therapist assistant

Potsdam

Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation

Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design

Hailey M. Bentley, health and fitness promotion

Rhonda J. Fanning, business administration

Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies

Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership

John D. Meyers, criminal investigation

Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology

Emily Robar, applied psychology

Allyssa Sabre, nursing

Olivia Scott, applied psychology

Brittany Taylor, homeland security

Pyrites

Curtis O. Hitchman, sports management

Raymondville

Kyle S. Chen, game design and development

Redwood

Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security

Rensselaer Falls

Emily Fanning, business administration

Christopher S. Hall, health and fitness promotion

David W. Hartman, legal studies

Sackets Harbor

David Lillie, management

Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology

St. Regis Falls

Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology

Abigail E. Holmes, liberal arts-general studies

Danny Lucey, electrical engineering technology

South Colton

Kaitlynn Long, nursing

Star Lake

Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security

Theresa

Hannah Shippee, veterinary technology

Meredith M. Woodward, nursing

Waddington

Mathew Greene, civil and environmental engineering technology

Fletcher G. LaValley, nursing

Watertown

Chase Alexander, emergency management

Keyan L. Deom, automotive technology

Angel Medina, health care management

Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology

Sommer D. Shmidl, forensic criminology

Marie Solange, nursing

Salena M. Stallings, criminal investigation

West Stockholm

Dylan T. Bradley, information technology

Colleen D. Cheney, undeclared

Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies

Winthrop

Cornelius Guerard, accounting

Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership

Melinda M. Rodriguez, business administration

