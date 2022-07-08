NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton
The following Northern New York residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology
Cady E. Weller, applied psychology
Alexandria Bay
Lindsey Bradley, criminal investigation
Antwerp
Sherry M. Harmer, applied psychology
Brasher Falls
Benjamin R. Horner Jr., criminal investigation
Wade W. Smith, liberal arts-general studies
Matthew S. Svarczkopf, homeland security
Makenzie G. Taylor, criminal investigation
Brier Hill
Alyssa Brenno, graphic and multimedia design
Canton
Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology
Emma M. Bortnick, nursing
Rebecca J. Driggers, nursing
Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology
Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies
Sam Martin, legal studies
Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation
Nicholas Matott, legal studies
Hailey Maylath, individual studies
Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Leslie A. Perri, criminal investigation
Nayrouz Sadoun, individual studies
Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology
Genevieve Smith, nursing
Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades
Johanna L. Velasquez Garcia, applied psychology
Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology
Ticia J. Yerdon, nursing
Carthage
Zachary S. Christman, HVAC trades
Edward J. Gallant, law enforcement leadership
Joseph Johnston, applied psychology
Meaghan LaClair, health care management
Chase Mills
Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management
Colton
Jozalynn M. Campbell, individual studies
Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design
Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology
Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership
Croghan
Trey J. Brown, sports management
Taylor R. Moser, individual studies
DeKalb Junction
Cody Delorme, criminal justice
Elisabeth D. Riley, liberal arts-general studies
DePeyster
Caleb Trathen, engineering science
Evans Mills
Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary science technology
Alana C. Hatzis, health care management
Fine
Eric Thivierge, graphic and multimedia design
Gouverneur
Haylee M. Campbell, nursing
Melissa A. Cruz Pitts, applied psychology
Lauren Frank, health care management major
Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design
Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies
Kimberly Lugo, crime analysis
Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management
Josh D. Miller, information technology
Reese J. Morenz, nursing
Ty Reed, criminal investigation
Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies
Hammond
Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing
Norah K. Pease, liberal arts-general studies
Harrisville
Rachel E. Bango, applied psychology
Hermon
Halle Coffey, nursing
Leeann M. Gotham, accounting
Malissa O’Connor, applied psychology
Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion
Heuvelton
Makayla Paro, business administration
Kyrsten M. Sheppard, accounting
Megan Woodard, finance
LaFargeville
Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology
Lisbon
Riley Baxter, nursing
Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology
Gregory S. Wood, business administration
Lowville
Keegan J. Robinson, legal studies
Madrid
Simone J. Arquiett, applied psychology
Nicholas J. Beldock, electrical construction and maintenance
Marissa Hawkins, applied psychology
William Murphy, applied psychology
Cameron O’Neil, business administration
Alexis M. Sullivan, health and fitness promotion
Shelby Vallance, criminal investigation
Mannsville
Kayla L. Tripp, health care management
Massena
Molly Coburn, nursing
Andralyn R. Coleman, civil and environmental engineering technology
Sara deBoer-Oakes, nursing
Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing
Morgan M. Deragon, applied psychology
Alexander E. French, graphic and multimedia design
Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology
Jocelyn R. Gotham, applied psychology
Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology
Dylan Holcomb, criminal investigation
Charles A. Murray, business administration
David P. Necaise, HVAC trades
Marcella J. Perry, nursing
Harley V. Robillard-Ramati, game design and development
Samantha Roehm, health and fitness promotion
Diane M. Shearer, health care management
Abigail R. Shearer, finance
Bryan J. Thompson, eSports management
Madison Weir, applied psychology
Connor J. Wells, mechanical engineering technology
Carlena E. Wright, applied psychology
Morristown
Ellie R. Gagner, individual studies
Norfolk
Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology
Karli L. Clark, applied psychology
Andrea N. Hynes, applied psychology
Noah Jessmer, graphic and multimedia design
Samantha L. Munson, individual studies
Gabrielle R. Torres, early childhood care and management
North Lawrence
Noah A. Felix, physical therapist assistant
Norwood
Nichalos A. Burke, business administration
Tanner Lapiene, nursing
Hailey J. Scovil, early childhood
Erin Stickney, technological communications
Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management
Damion Taylor, criminal investigation
Ogdensburg
Eric Anson, applied psychology
Courtney E. Baker, nursing
Mark Barr, automotive technology
Carson Beggs, sports management
Pyperanne Bender, game design and development
Bailey A. Benware, nursing
Amber Cunningham, health care management
Randi E. Gillman, legal studies
Jennifer L. Green, nursing
ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing
Sarah M. Karoum, criminal investigation
Jayden Kench, finance
Ian J. Kennedy, applied psychology
Jacob Ladouceur, game design and development
Brogan P. LaRose, sports management
Timothy A. Lashomb, mechanical engineering technology
Jocelyne F. Lovely, nursing
Christina L. Martin, health and fitness promotion
Brandon Montroy, homeland security
Autumn Moore, accounting
Dana Olmstead, eSports management
Creed Perkins, agribusiness management
Jerret Piercey, computer information systems
Mark Roundpoint, applied psychology
Julian Rufa, HVAC trades
Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology
Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing
Leslie Teriele, applied psychology
Zachry Thomas, individual studies
Jordyn J. Tupper, homeland security
Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design
Harrison P. Wert, sports management
Matthew Wright, automotive technology
Parishville
Brian Knowles, technological communications
Caleb Knowles, individual studies
Philadelphia
Matthew B. Holt, legal studies
Piercefield
Rebecca I. Striney, applied psychology
Port Leyden
Jenna J. Matuszczak, physical therapist assistant
Potsdam
Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation
Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design
Hailey M. Bentley, health and fitness promotion
Rhonda J. Fanning, business administration
Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies
Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership
John D. Meyers, criminal investigation
Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology
Emily Robar, applied psychology
Allyssa Sabre, nursing
Olivia Scott, applied psychology
Brittany Taylor, homeland security
Pyrites
Curtis O. Hitchman, sports management
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Redwood
Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security
Rensselaer Falls
Emily Fanning, business administration
Christopher S. Hall, health and fitness promotion
David W. Hartman, legal studies
Sackets Harbor
David Lillie, management
Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology
St. Regis Falls
Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology
Abigail E. Holmes, liberal arts-general studies
Danny Lucey, electrical engineering technology
South Colton
Kaitlynn Long, nursing
Star Lake
Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security
Theresa
Hannah Shippee, veterinary technology
Meredith M. Woodward, nursing
Waddington
Mathew Greene, civil and environmental engineering technology
Fletcher G. LaValley, nursing
Watertown
Chase Alexander, emergency management
Keyan L. Deom, automotive technology
Angel Medina, health care management
Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology
Sommer D. Shmidl, forensic criminology
Marie Solange, nursing
Salena M. Stallings, criminal investigation
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Colleen D. Cheney, undeclared
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies
Winthrop
Cornelius Guerard, accounting
Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership
Melinda M. Rodriguez, business administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.