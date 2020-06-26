NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Molly K. Denny, applied psychology

Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology

Alexandria Bay

Chet S. Sourwine, mechanical engineering technology

Antwerp

Courtney Allen, criminal investigation

Katelyn M. Hughes, cybersecurity

Kaitlyn J. Thorne, early childhood care and management

Brasher Falls

Jordan J. Cartier, health care management

Steven A. Clark, law enforcement leadership

Jonathan T. Currier, information technology

Delaney Dow, applied psychology

Jacob A. Dutch, engineering science 2+2

Riley Gadway, homeland security

Dillon J. McCarthy, law enforcement leadership

Paige Monacelli, early childhood care and management

Matthew S. Svarczkopf, accounting

Makenzie G. Taylor, criminal investigation

Calcium

Shauna L. Parkinson, criminal investigation

Janna Ryor, veterinary technology

Canton

Christina M. Adams, graphic and multimedia design

Jonah R. Black, criminal investigation

Emma M. Bortnick, nursing

Rainbow L. Crabtree, nursing

Emma Duffany, nursing

Jacob Facey, health and fitness promotion

Jasmine Frasher, nursing

Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies

Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management

Lindsay A. Hines, nursing

Michael B. Jent, nursing

Justin LaSalle, sports management

Enya T. Patterson, funeral services administration

Michael Perrault, finance

Abigail E. Savage, veterinary technology

Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology

Mason W. Utzler, sports management

Angelina Vecchio, health care management

Carthage

Janelle B. Halko-Cazinha, physical therapist assistant

Hailley L. Hawk, veterinary science technology

Aubrey N. Kidder, veterinary technology

Chelsea Major, veterinary technology

Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology

Amber M. Weaver, nursing

Castorland

Rachel L. Steiner, veterinary technology

Chase Mills

Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management

Gabrielle Durant, nursing

Megan LaFlesh, veterinary technology

Colton

Jacob Angleberger, mechanical engineering technology

Andrea Bonno, nursing

Tiffany Hood, early childhood

Jennifer P. Houston, health care management

Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership

Copenhagen

Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing

DeKalb Junction

Francis L. Anson, HVAC trades

Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, individual studies

Joyce S. Mustain, nursing

DePeyster

Joshua Trathen, law enforcement leadership

Collin Trathen, mechatronics technology

Dexter

Garrett Fields, mechanical engineering technology

Evans Mills

Jonas K. Colbert, veterinary technology

Apryl L. Paul, nursing

Fine

Forest B. Hathaway, civil and environmental engineering technology

Glenfield

Zachary L. Widrick, automotive technology

Gouverneur

Tyler Bowman, criminal investigation

Erica Briggs, finance

Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science 2+2

Tanner Donaldson, engineering science

Lauren Frank, health care management

Cody L. Fuller, civil and environmental engineering technology

Jennifer L. Hay, applied psychology

John C. Holt, emergency management

Bailey Looker, liberal arts-general studies

Joseph Love, construction technology: management

Kiera McConnell, nursing

Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management

Joseph McIntosh, criminal justice

Maddison McIntosh, information technology

Josh D. Miller, computer information systems

Antoinette E. Moon, health care management

Ashley M. Plantz, legal studies major

Ty Reed, criminal justice

Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies

Johnathan Vanderbogart, criminal justice

Victoria Wade, early childhood

Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology

Hammond

Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing

Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design

Savannah Rathbun, individual studies

Mackenzie P. Toland, criminal investigation

Hannawa Falls

Evelyn Brooks, health care management

Cole Murray, construction technology: management

Harrisville

Delanie M. Baker, liberal arts-general studies

Jeffrey B. Hance, law enforcement leadership

Roderick Parow, civil and environmental engineering technology

Henderson

Thomas G. Contino, graphic and multimedia design

Hermon

Stacie G. Hale, applied psychology

Zarina M. Hernandez, veterinary science technology

Kate Rowe, health care management

Briana M. Tulip, health care management

Jessie A. Wentzel, health care management

Heuvelton

Chelsie Jock, nursing

Frank Omarah, individual studies

Katie M. Palmer, nursing

Amber L. Sheppard, health care management

Andrew Woodard, civil and environmental engineering technology

LaFargeville

Ashley Hunneyman, veterinary technology

Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology

Lisbon

Sierra Bell, veterinary technology

Miranda Bulriss, applied psychology

Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades

Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing

Ashley M. Peggs, health care management

Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management

Madrid

Teresa A. Burnor, criminal investigation

Hannah M. Grant, information technology

Massena

Carly Amo, criminal investigation

McKayla Coller, criminal investigation

Kyleigh Dailey, nursing

Dalton DeBoer-Oakes, graphic and multimedia design

Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing

Samantha Devlin, health care management

Bailey E. Dillabough, health and fitness promotion

Danielle A. Eggleston, nursing

Michael A. Francis III, cybersecurity

Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology

Jessica C. Goodfellow, health care management

Mia D. Jermano, nursing

Sara J. LaDuke, health care management

Ayanna D. Mason, nursing

Logan S. Mossow, health care management

Andrea L. Post, liberal arts-general studies

Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood

Abigail R. Shearer, finance

Diane M. Shearer, health care management

Kala L. Shope, health care management

Madison Weir, applied psychology

Emily Witkop, nursing

Morristown

Logan M. Green, legal studies

Nicholville

Donnie M. Reed, automotive technology

Norfolk

Jillian L. Breitbeck, applied psychology

Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design

Kari R. Frego, practical nursing

Richard E. Pilon, management

Paige Z. Sweet, health care management

North Lawrence

Elizabeth A. Arquette, health care management

Jason H. Crump, electrical construction and maintenance

Norwood

Akaycia M. Colbert, early childhood

Wade A. Hicken, physical therapist assistant

Michael Lashomb, sports management

William E. Sultzer, information technology

Chora Young, management

Ogdensburg

Shannon M. Abar, health care management

Christopher Bromley, individual studies

Cortney L. Brunet, health care management

William DeLap, automotive technology

Erin E. Denner, applied psychology

Andee Farrand, early childhood

Allen Fisher, nursing

Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies

James A. Gibson, criminal investigation

Gurjot S. Grewal, automotive technology

Keeley Grizzuto, accounting

Christopher D. Harper, funeral services administration

Nicole Holmes, applied psychology

Heather L. Howe, legal studies

Mary E. Johnson, nursing

Jocelyne F. Lovely, criminal justice

Kerstin M. Massia, health care management

Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing

Megan L. Mills, health care management

Shane Moyer, industrial technology management

Marsha D. Prashaw, nursing

Nathan Rishe, mechatronics technology

Libby Ritchie, nursing

Joseph M. Schirmer, liberal arts-general studies

Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation

Jon R. Tayler, nursing

Heather L. Worden, health care management

Parishville

Brian Knowles, liberal arts-general studies

Eric J. Leroux, homeland security

Martha C. Phippen, individual studies

Philadelphia

Abigail P. Culbertson, criminal investigation

Kortni E. Derouin, veterinary technology

Sonny McPherson, electrical engineering technology

Jesse L. Otto, mechanical engineering technology

Pierepont Manor

Ariana I. Viera, management

Potsdam

Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation

Shelbie E. Baldwin, accounting

Michaela A. Bindert, nursing

Alison E. Brant, nursing

Michael Cook, homeland security

Emma-Lee Frary, nursing

Susannah L. Freeman, accounting

John J. Frick, game design and development

Jessica Gilmour, individual studies

Hannah E. Lee, nursing

Kiona S. Loran, nursing

Chelsea Mayo, nursing

Thomas W. McCabe, sports management

Rian P. McFadden, criminal justice

Kelsie R. Rathbun, physical therapist assistant

Avery Raymonda, individual studies

Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology

Olivia Scott, liberal arts-general studies

Brittany Taylor, homeland security

Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security

Raymondville

Kyle S. Chen, game design and development

Redwood

Jessica Davis, criminal investigation

Matthew Ford, undeclared

Taylor M. Hutton, nursing

Hannah M. Weller, individual studies

Rensselaer Falls

Jeffrey Dollinger, finance

Darcel Downing, graphic and multimedia design

Stephen Folk, information technology

Logan C. Gushea, criminal investigation

Sydney R. Thornhill, physical therapist assistant

Richville

Paige Whitton, sports management

Russell

Shaylyn M. Devito, applied psychology

Tyler C. Whitmarsh, criminal justice

Theresa

Dasha D. Beauvais, management

Ethan I. Gonzalez, applied psychology

Hannah Shippee, individual studies

Turin

Caroline M. York, agribusiness management

Waddington

Charles R. Clark III, health and fitness promotion

Kyle Field, homeland security

Watertown

Haydee Bourne, nursing

Joel Carbone, cybersecurity

Daniel Heverns, cybersecurity

Samuel D. Mathison, law enforcement leadership

Asajile S. Mwaipyana, nursing

Jesica Stroud, nursing

Melissa G. Thomas, nursing

West Stockholm

Dylan T. Bradley, information technology

Winthrop

Joshua F. D’Souza, computer information systems

Samuel F. Lyon, finance

Grace E. Lyon, veterinary technology

Cole Sweeney, criminal investigation

Hannah E. White, applied psychology

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.