NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Molly K. Denny, applied psychology
Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology
Alexandria Bay
Chet S. Sourwine, mechanical engineering technology
Antwerp
Courtney Allen, criminal investigation
Katelyn M. Hughes, cybersecurity
Kaitlyn J. Thorne, early childhood care and management
Brasher Falls
Jordan J. Cartier, health care management
Steven A. Clark, law enforcement leadership
Jonathan T. Currier, information technology
Delaney Dow, applied psychology
Jacob A. Dutch, engineering science 2+2
Riley Gadway, homeland security
Dillon J. McCarthy, law enforcement leadership
Paige Monacelli, early childhood care and management
Matthew S. Svarczkopf, accounting
Makenzie G. Taylor, criminal investigation
Calcium
Shauna L. Parkinson, criminal investigation
Janna Ryor, veterinary technology
Canton
Christina M. Adams, graphic and multimedia design
Jonah R. Black, criminal investigation
Emma M. Bortnick, nursing
Rainbow L. Crabtree, nursing
Emma Duffany, nursing
Jacob Facey, health and fitness promotion
Jasmine Frasher, nursing
Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies
Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management
Lindsay A. Hines, nursing
Michael B. Jent, nursing
Justin LaSalle, sports management
Enya T. Patterson, funeral services administration
Michael Perrault, finance
Abigail E. Savage, veterinary technology
Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology
Mason W. Utzler, sports management
Angelina Vecchio, health care management
Carthage
Janelle B. Halko-Cazinha, physical therapist assistant
Hailley L. Hawk, veterinary science technology
Aubrey N. Kidder, veterinary technology
Chelsea Major, veterinary technology
Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology
Amber M. Weaver, nursing
Castorland
Rachel L. Steiner, veterinary technology
Chase Mills
Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management
Gabrielle Durant, nursing
Megan LaFlesh, veterinary technology
Colton
Jacob Angleberger, mechanical engineering technology
Andrea Bonno, nursing
Tiffany Hood, early childhood
Jennifer P. Houston, health care management
Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership
Copenhagen
Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing
DeKalb Junction
Francis L. Anson, HVAC trades
Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, individual studies
Joyce S. Mustain, nursing
DePeyster
Joshua Trathen, law enforcement leadership
Collin Trathen, mechatronics technology
Dexter
Garrett Fields, mechanical engineering technology
Evans Mills
Jonas K. Colbert, veterinary technology
Apryl L. Paul, nursing
Fine
Forest B. Hathaway, civil and environmental engineering technology
Glenfield
Zachary L. Widrick, automotive technology
Gouverneur
Tyler Bowman, criminal investigation
Erica Briggs, finance
Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science 2+2
Tanner Donaldson, engineering science
Lauren Frank, health care management
Cody L. Fuller, civil and environmental engineering technology
Jennifer L. Hay, applied psychology
John C. Holt, emergency management
Bailey Looker, liberal arts-general studies
Joseph Love, construction technology: management
Kiera McConnell, nursing
Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management
Joseph McIntosh, criminal justice
Maddison McIntosh, information technology
Josh D. Miller, computer information systems
Antoinette E. Moon, health care management
Ashley M. Plantz, legal studies major
Ty Reed, criminal justice
Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies
Johnathan Vanderbogart, criminal justice
Victoria Wade, early childhood
Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology
Hammond
Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing
Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design
Savannah Rathbun, individual studies
Mackenzie P. Toland, criminal investigation
Hannawa Falls
Evelyn Brooks, health care management
Cole Murray, construction technology: management
Harrisville
Delanie M. Baker, liberal arts-general studies
Jeffrey B. Hance, law enforcement leadership
Roderick Parow, civil and environmental engineering technology
Henderson
Thomas G. Contino, graphic and multimedia design
Hermon
Stacie G. Hale, applied psychology
Zarina M. Hernandez, veterinary science technology
Kate Rowe, health care management
Briana M. Tulip, health care management
Jessie A. Wentzel, health care management
Heuvelton
Chelsie Jock, nursing
Frank Omarah, individual studies
Katie M. Palmer, nursing
Amber L. Sheppard, health care management
Andrew Woodard, civil and environmental engineering technology
LaFargeville
Ashley Hunneyman, veterinary technology
Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology
Lisbon
Sierra Bell, veterinary technology
Miranda Bulriss, applied psychology
Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades
Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing
Ashley M. Peggs, health care management
Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management
Madrid
Teresa A. Burnor, criminal investigation
Hannah M. Grant, information technology
Massena
Carly Amo, criminal investigation
McKayla Coller, criminal investigation
Kyleigh Dailey, nursing
Dalton DeBoer-Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing
Samantha Devlin, health care management
Bailey E. Dillabough, health and fitness promotion
Danielle A. Eggleston, nursing
Michael A. Francis III, cybersecurity
Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology
Jessica C. Goodfellow, health care management
Mia D. Jermano, nursing
Sara J. LaDuke, health care management
Ayanna D. Mason, nursing
Logan S. Mossow, health care management
Andrea L. Post, liberal arts-general studies
Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood
Abigail R. Shearer, finance
Diane M. Shearer, health care management
Kala L. Shope, health care management
Madison Weir, applied psychology
Emily Witkop, nursing
Morristown
Logan M. Green, legal studies
Nicholville
Donnie M. Reed, automotive technology
Norfolk
Jillian L. Breitbeck, applied psychology
Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design
Kari R. Frego, practical nursing
Richard E. Pilon, management
Paige Z. Sweet, health care management
North Lawrence
Elizabeth A. Arquette, health care management
Jason H. Crump, electrical construction and maintenance
Norwood
Akaycia M. Colbert, early childhood
Wade A. Hicken, physical therapist assistant
Michael Lashomb, sports management
William E. Sultzer, information technology
Chora Young, management
Ogdensburg
Shannon M. Abar, health care management
Christopher Bromley, individual studies
Cortney L. Brunet, health care management
William DeLap, automotive technology
Erin E. Denner, applied psychology
Andee Farrand, early childhood
Allen Fisher, nursing
Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies
James A. Gibson, criminal investigation
Gurjot S. Grewal, automotive technology
Keeley Grizzuto, accounting
Christopher D. Harper, funeral services administration
Nicole Holmes, applied psychology
Heather L. Howe, legal studies
Mary E. Johnson, nursing
Jocelyne F. Lovely, criminal justice
Kerstin M. Massia, health care management
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing
Megan L. Mills, health care management
Shane Moyer, industrial technology management
Marsha D. Prashaw, nursing
Nathan Rishe, mechatronics technology
Libby Ritchie, nursing
Joseph M. Schirmer, liberal arts-general studies
Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation
Jon R. Tayler, nursing
Heather L. Worden, health care management
Parishville
Brian Knowles, liberal arts-general studies
Eric J. Leroux, homeland security
Martha C. Phippen, individual studies
Philadelphia
Abigail P. Culbertson, criminal investigation
Kortni E. Derouin, veterinary technology
Sonny McPherson, electrical engineering technology
Jesse L. Otto, mechanical engineering technology
Pierepont Manor
Ariana I. Viera, management
Potsdam
Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation
Shelbie E. Baldwin, accounting
Michaela A. Bindert, nursing
Alison E. Brant, nursing
Michael Cook, homeland security
Emma-Lee Frary, nursing
Susannah L. Freeman, accounting
John J. Frick, game design and development
Jessica Gilmour, individual studies
Hannah E. Lee, nursing
Kiona S. Loran, nursing
Chelsea Mayo, nursing
Thomas W. McCabe, sports management
Rian P. McFadden, criminal justice
Kelsie R. Rathbun, physical therapist assistant
Avery Raymonda, individual studies
Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology
Olivia Scott, liberal arts-general studies
Brittany Taylor, homeland security
Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Redwood
Jessica Davis, criminal investigation
Matthew Ford, undeclared
Taylor M. Hutton, nursing
Hannah M. Weller, individual studies
Rensselaer Falls
Jeffrey Dollinger, finance
Darcel Downing, graphic and multimedia design
Stephen Folk, information technology
Logan C. Gushea, criminal investigation
Sydney R. Thornhill, physical therapist assistant
Richville
Paige Whitton, sports management
Russell
Shaylyn M. Devito, applied psychology
Tyler C. Whitmarsh, criminal justice
Theresa
Dasha D. Beauvais, management
Ethan I. Gonzalez, applied psychology
Hannah Shippee, individual studies
Turin
Caroline M. York, agribusiness management
Waddington
Charles R. Clark III, health and fitness promotion
Kyle Field, homeland security
Watertown
Haydee Bourne, nursing
Joel Carbone, cybersecurity
Daniel Heverns, cybersecurity
Samuel D. Mathison, law enforcement leadership
Asajile S. Mwaipyana, nursing
Jesica Stroud, nursing
Melissa G. Thomas, nursing
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Winthrop
Joshua F. D’Souza, computer information systems
Samuel F. Lyon, finance
Grace E. Lyon, veterinary technology
Cole Sweeney, criminal investigation
Hannah E. White, applied psychology
