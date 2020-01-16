NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Molly K. Denny, applied psychology
Kayla L. Tripp, health care management
Alexandria Bay
Chet S. Sourwine, mechanical engineering technology
Brasher Falls
Delaney Dow, applied psychology
Benjamin R. Horner, criminal justice
Matthew S. Svarczkopf, homeland security
Calcium
Matthew A. Riggs, legal studies
Canton
Christina M. Adams, graphic and multimedia design
Robert Beaudin, homeland security
Jonah R. Black, criminal investigation
Emma M. Bortnick, nursing
Wesley Bortnick, mechanical engineering technology
Kelly E. Cougler, criminal investigation
Emma Duffany, nursing
Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies
Johanna L. Velasquez Garcia, applied psychology
Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management
Justin LaSalle, sports management
Alexa Luther, criminal justice
Michael Perrault, finance
Emily Rexford, applied psychology
Abigail E. Savage, veterinary technology
Sarah G. Shipman, nursing
Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology
Taylor K. VanBrocklin, criminal investigation
Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology
Carthage
Aubrey N. Kidder, veterinary technology
Chelsea Major, veterinary technology
Chase Mills
Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management
Gabrielle Durant, nursing
Colton
Andrea Bonno, nursing
Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design
Brett M. St. Germain, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership
Kendra Gilbert, health and fitness promotion
Rebecca M. MacDougall, physical therapist assistant
Copanhagen
Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing
DePeyster
Collin Trathen, mechatronics technology
Edwards
Joshua L. Lashua, funeral services administration
Fine
Forest B. Hathaway, civil and environmental engineering technology
Gouverneur
Tyler Bowman, criminal investigation
Erica Briggs, finance
Cortney L. Brunet, health care management
Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science 2+2
Emily L. Farrell, applied psychology
Sarah K. Fitzgerald, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership
Lauren Frank, health care management
Wendy Hadfield, applied psychology
Jennifer L. Hay, applied psychology
Bailey Looker, liberal arts-general studies
Joseph Love, construction technology: management
Emily R. McGregor, individual studies
Maddison McIntosh, information technology
Quincie Parker, applied psychology
Ty Reed, criminal justice
Alexis K. Sheen, nursing
Victoria Wade, early childhood
Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology
Hammond
Alyssa R. Fisher, game design and development
Tracy A. Hefferon, individual studies
Savannah Rathbun, individual studies
Hannawa Falls
Evelyn Brooks, health care management
Cole Murray, construction technology: management
Harrisville
Ethan Fowler, sustainable energy technology
Roderick Parow, civil and environmental engineering technology
Anna E. Teal, nursing
Henderson
Thomas G. Contino, graphic and multimedia design
Hermon
Kiana A. Coffey, individual studies
Stacie G. Hale, applied psychology
Kate Rowe, health care management
Heuvelton
Tanner Lapiene, nursing
Thomas M. Schofell, industrial technology management
Amber L. Williams, health care management
LaFargeville
Lorraine C. Beard, nursing
Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology
Lisbon
Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades
Sierra Erwin, veterinary technology
Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing
Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management
Carson Smith, construction technology: management
Lauren P. Truesdell, liberal arts-general studies
Madrid
Kyle R. Brown, physical therapist assistant
Teresa A. Burnor, criminal justice
Hannah M. Grant, information technology
Massena
Carly Amo, criminal investigation
Sydnee Carroll, health and fitness promotion
Danielle A. Eggleston, nursing
Luis F. Estevez-Breton, information technology
Mia D. Jermano, nursing
Susan L. Joslin, legal studies
Sara J. LaDuke, health care management
Francesca Lamina, physical therapist assistant
Ayanna D. Mason, nursing
Devin Page, homeland security
Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood
Abigail R. Shearer, finance
Diane M. Shearer, finance
William R. Shearer, legal studies
Kala L. Shope, health care management
Mackenzie K. Smith, undeclared
Kiara E. White, applied psychology
Emily Witkop, nursing
Morristown
Logan M. Green, legal studies
Nicholville
Ellen L. Deshaw, nursing
Norfolk
Kari R. Frego, practical nursing
North Lawrence
Elizabeth A. Arquette, health care management
Jason H. Crump, electrical construction and maintenance
Alexander E. French, game design and development
Norwood
Michael Lashomb, sports management
Brittany Monica, health care management
William E. Sultzer, information technology
Chora Young, management
Ogdensburg
Shannon M. Abar, health care management
Holly M. Aschenbrenner, nursing
Ethan S. Bonewell, nursing
Chloe Combs, legal studies
Andee Farrand, early childhood
Jocelyn Fifield, health care management
Allen Fisher, nursing
Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies
James A. Gibson, criminal investigation
Tristan D. Gilmour, sustainable energy technology
Breanna M. Hacia, physical therapist assistant
ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing
Nicole Holmes, applied psychology
Kerstin M. Massia, health care management
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing
Jordan R. Miller, health and fitness promotion
Megan L. Mills, health care management
Shane Moyer, industrial technology management
Cole Piercey, HVAC engineering technology
Nathan Rishe, mechatronics technology
Libby Ritchie, nursing
Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing
Joseph M. Schirmer, liberal arts-general studies
Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation
Jon R. Tayler, nursing
Ryan F. Vollmer, mechanical engineering technology
Heather L. Worden, health care management
Parishville
Emily Janke, individual studies
Eric J. Leroux, homeland security
Philadelphia
Sonny McPherson, electrical engineering technology
Pierrepont Manor
Ariana I. Viera, management
Potsdam
Shelbie E. Baldwin, accounting
Emma-Lee Frary, nursing
Susannah L. Freeman, accounting
John J. Frick, game design and development
Kiona S. Loran, nursing
Rian P. McFadden, criminal justice
Katelyn M. McKinley, nursing
John D. Meyers, criminal justice
Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology
Brittany Taylor, homeland security
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Redwood
Logan Coggins, technological communications
Jessica Davis, criminal investigation
Taylor M. Hutton, nursing
Rensselaer Falls
Jeffrey Dollinger, finance
Darcel Downing, graphic and multimedia design
Cayden Emerson, engineering science 2+2
Sydney R. Thornhill, physical therapist assistant
Richville
Paige Whitton, sports management
Russell
Tyler C. Whitmarsh, criminal justice
Theresa
Chelsea M. Broughton, legal studies
Charles R. Clark III, liberal arts-general studies
Watertown
Logan M. Bush, health and fitness promotion
Joel Carbone, cybersecurity
Breanna D. Cullers, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership
Daniel Heverns, cybersecurity
Nathan R. Lafary, game design and development
Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology
Jesica Stroud, nursing
Melissa G. Thomas, nursing
Taylor P. Typhair, criminal investigation
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Winthrop
Joshua F. D’Souza, computer information systems
