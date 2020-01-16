NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Molly K. Denny, applied psychology

Kayla L. Tripp, health care management

Alexandria Bay

Chet S. Sourwine, mechanical engineering technology

Brasher Falls

Delaney Dow, applied psychology

Benjamin R. Horner, criminal justice

Matthew S. Svarczkopf, homeland security

Calcium

Matthew A. Riggs, legal studies

Canton

Christina M. Adams, graphic and multimedia design

Robert Beaudin, homeland security

Jonah R. Black, criminal investigation

Emma M. Bortnick, nursing

Wesley Bortnick, mechanical engineering technology

Kelly E. Cougler, criminal investigation

Emma Duffany, nursing

Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies

Johanna L. Velasquez Garcia, applied psychology

Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management

Justin LaSalle, sports management

Alexa Luther, criminal justice

Michael Perrault, finance

Emily Rexford, applied psychology

Abigail E. Savage, veterinary technology

Sarah G. Shipman, nursing

Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology

Taylor K. VanBrocklin, criminal investigation

Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology

Carthage

Aubrey N. Kidder, veterinary technology

Chelsea Major, veterinary technology

Chase Mills

Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management

Gabrielle Durant, nursing

Colton

Andrea Bonno, nursing

Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design

Brett M. St. Germain, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership

Kendra Gilbert, health and fitness promotion

Rebecca M. MacDougall, physical therapist assistant

Copanhagen

Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing

DePeyster

Collin Trathen, mechatronics technology

Edwards

Joshua L. Lashua, funeral services administration

Fine

Forest B. Hathaway, civil and environmental engineering technology

Gouverneur

Tyler Bowman, criminal investigation

Erica Briggs, finance

Cortney L. Brunet, health care management

Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science 2+2

Emily L. Farrell, applied psychology

Sarah K. Fitzgerald, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership

Lauren Frank, health care management

Wendy Hadfield, applied psychology

Jennifer L. Hay, applied psychology

Bailey Looker, liberal arts-general studies

Joseph Love, construction technology: management

Emily R. McGregor, individual studies

Maddison McIntosh, information technology

Quincie Parker, applied psychology

Ty Reed, criminal justice

Alexis K. Sheen, nursing

Victoria Wade, early childhood

Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology

Hammond

Alyssa R. Fisher, game design and development

Tracy A. Hefferon, individual studies

Savannah Rathbun, individual studies

Hannawa Falls

Evelyn Brooks, health care management

Cole Murray, construction technology: management

Harrisville

Ethan Fowler, sustainable energy technology

Roderick Parow, civil and environmental engineering technology

Anna E. Teal, nursing

Henderson

Thomas G. Contino, graphic and multimedia design

Hermon

Kiana A. Coffey, individual studies

Stacie G. Hale, applied psychology

Kate Rowe, health care management

Heuvelton

Tanner Lapiene, nursing

Thomas M. Schofell, industrial technology management

Amber L. Williams, health care management

LaFargeville

Lorraine C. Beard, nursing

Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology

Lisbon

Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades

Sierra Erwin, veterinary technology

Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing

Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management

Carson Smith, construction technology: management

Lauren P. Truesdell, liberal arts-general studies

Madrid

Kyle R. Brown, physical therapist assistant

Teresa A. Burnor, criminal justice

Hannah M. Grant, information technology

Massena

Carly Amo, criminal investigation

Sydnee Carroll, health and fitness promotion

Danielle A. Eggleston, nursing

Luis F. Estevez-Breton, information technology

Mia D. Jermano, nursing

Susan L. Joslin, legal studies

Sara J. LaDuke, health care management

Francesca Lamina, physical therapist assistant

Ayanna D. Mason, nursing

Devin Page, homeland security

Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood

Abigail R. Shearer, finance

Diane M. Shearer, finance

William R. Shearer, legal studies

Kala L. Shope, health care management

Mackenzie K. Smith, undeclared

Kiara E. White, applied psychology

Emily Witkop, nursing

Morristown

Logan M. Green, legal studies

Nicholville

Ellen L. Deshaw, nursing

Norfolk

Kari R. Frego, practical nursing

North Lawrence

Elizabeth A. Arquette, health care management

Jason H. Crump, electrical construction and maintenance

Alexander E. French, game design and development

Norwood

Michael Lashomb, sports management

Brittany Monica, health care management

William E. Sultzer, information technology

Chora Young, management

Ogdensburg

Shannon M. Abar, health care management

Holly M. Aschenbrenner, nursing

Ethan S. Bonewell, nursing

Chloe Combs, legal studies

Andee Farrand, early childhood

Jocelyn Fifield, health care management

Allen Fisher, nursing

Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies

James A. Gibson, criminal investigation

Tristan D. Gilmour, sustainable energy technology

Breanna M. Hacia, physical therapist assistant

ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing

Nicole Holmes, applied psychology

Kerstin M. Massia, health care management

Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing

Jordan R. Miller, health and fitness promotion

Megan L. Mills, health care management

Shane Moyer, industrial technology management

Cole Piercey, HVAC engineering technology

Nathan Rishe, mechatronics technology

Libby Ritchie, nursing

Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing

Joseph M. Schirmer, liberal arts-general studies

Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation

Jon R. Tayler, nursing

Ryan F. Vollmer, mechanical engineering technology

Heather L. Worden, health care management

Parishville

Emily Janke, individual studies

Eric J. Leroux, homeland security

Philadelphia

Sonny McPherson, electrical engineering technology

Pierrepont Manor

Ariana I. Viera, management

Potsdam

Shelbie E. Baldwin, accounting

Emma-Lee Frary, nursing

Susannah L. Freeman, accounting

John J. Frick, game design and development

Kiona S. Loran, nursing

Rian P. McFadden, criminal justice

Katelyn M. McKinley, nursing

John D. Meyers, criminal justice

Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology

Brittany Taylor, homeland security

Raymondville

Kyle S. Chen, game design and development

Redwood

Logan Coggins, technological communications

Jessica Davis, criminal investigation

Taylor M. Hutton, nursing

Rensselaer Falls

Jeffrey Dollinger, finance

Darcel Downing, graphic and multimedia design

Cayden Emerson, engineering science 2+2

Sydney R. Thornhill, physical therapist assistant

Richville

Paige Whitton, sports management

Russell

Tyler C. Whitmarsh, criminal justice

Theresa

Chelsea M. Broughton, legal studies

Charles R. Clark III, liberal arts-general studies

Watertown

Logan M. Bush, health and fitness promotion

Joel Carbone, cybersecurity

Breanna D. Cullers, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership

Daniel Heverns, cybersecurity

Nathan R. Lafary, game design and development

Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology

Jesica Stroud, nursing

Melissa G. Thomas, nursing

Taylor P. Typhair, criminal investigation

West Stockholm

Dylan T. Bradley, information technology

Winthrop

Joshua F. D’Souza, computer information systems

