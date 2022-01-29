NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology

Adams Center

Jacob Hess, finance

Alexandria Bay

Lindsey Bradley, criminal investigation

Antwerp

Sherry M. Harmer, applied psychology

Kaitlyn J. Thorne, early childhood care and management

Black River

Melissa Gum, physical therapist assistant

Brasher Falls

Benjamin R. Horner Jr., criminal investigation

Wade W. Smith, liberal arts-general studies

Erin E. Tassie, nursing

Makenzie G. Taylor, criminal investigation

Rebecca A. Wiley, nursing

Brier Hill

Alyssa Brenno, graphic and multimedia design

Calcium

Shauna L. Parkinson, criminal investigation

Canton

Theo S. Andrew, game design and development

Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology

Emma M. Bortnick, nursing

Margaret R. Convery, health and fitness promotion

Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology

Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies

Alayna M. Furnia, applied psychology

Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management

James Hewlett, individual studies

Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation

Nicholas Matott, legal studies

Gabriel Murphy, civil engineering technology

Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design

Alessandra Parker, graphic and multimedia design

Jacob H. Sharrow, cybersecurity

Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology

Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology

Ticia J. Yerdon, nursing

Colby R. Young, criminal investigation

Carthage

Zachary S. Christman, HVAC trades

Edward J. Gallant, law enforcement leadership

Joseph Johnston, applied psychology

Chase Mills

Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management

Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology

Chaumont

Derek A. Trombley, cybersecurity

Colton

Lauren Premo, nursing

Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership

Croghan

Trey J. Brown, sports management

Aiden L. Millward, individual studies

Dexter

Kennedy Thruston, applied psychology

Evans Mills

Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary technology

Gouverneur

Haylee M. Campbell, nursing

Lauren Frank, health care management

Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design

Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies

Jayde N. Letcher, management

Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management

Antoinette E. Moon, health care management

Jaydelynn J. Tamblin, undeclared

Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies

Hammond

Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing

Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design

Brett T. Gleason, criminal investigation

Norah K. Pease, liberal arts-general studies

Harrisville

Rachel E. Bango, applied psychology

Samantha A. Boaz, individual studies

Henderson

Thomas G. Contino, graphic and multimedia design

Hermon

Zoey M. Flanagan, applied psychology

Leeann M. Gotham, accounting

Fiona I. Heath, game design and development

Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion

Heuvelton

Tanner Lapiene, nursing

Katie M. Palmer, nursing

Makayla Paro, business administration

Kyrsten M. Sheppard, accounting

Megan Woodard, finance

Lisbon

Riley Baxter, nursing

Nicole L. Bonno, nursing

Lucille Condon, nursing

Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management

Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology

Lowville

McKenna P. Mahoney, liberal arts-general studies

Ryan Reed, homeland security

Madrid

Hannah M. Grant, information technology

Brennan S. Harmer, sports management

Trevor Moulton, sports management

William Murphy, individual studies

Massena

Logan R. Auger, electrical construction and maintenance

Alexander Boyden, cybersecurity

Heather Champion, nursing

Andralyn R. Coleman, management

Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing

Luis F. Estevez-Breton, information technology

Alexander E. French, graphic and multimedia design

Shannel R. Garrow, agribusiness management

Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology

Jocelyn R. Gotham, applied psychology

Myles W. Lafrance, liberal arts-general studies

Destiny LaVare, health care management

Kamren LeBire, accounting

Charles A. Murray, business administration

Brendan J. O’Neill, mechatronics technology

Diane E. Roberts, nursing

Shea B. Scully, sports management

Abigail R. Shearer, finance

Diane M. Shearer, health care management

Madison Weir, applied psychology

Connor J. Wells, mechanical engineering technology

Natural Bridge

Michael A. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies

Nicholville

Madison P. Austin, early childhood care and management

Norfolk

Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology

Andrea N. Hellinger, applied psychology

Nicholas M. Rubacha, liberal arts-general studies

Gabrielle R. Torres, early childhood care and management

Sasha Trimm, early childhood

Norwood

Michael Lashomb, sports management

Hailey J. Scovil, early childhood

Erin Stickney, technological communications

Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management

Damion Taylor, criminal investigation

Ogdensburg

Eric Anson, applied psychology

Carson Beggs, sports management

Pyperanne Bender, game design and development

Bailey A. Benware, nursing

Grace G. Brunet, business administration

Saige E. Estes, liberal arts-general studies

Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies

Randi E. Gillman, legal studies

Janna L. Giltner, applied psychology

Jennifer L. Green, nursing

ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing

Heather L. Howe, forensic criminology

Jacob Ladouceur, game design and development

Zachary R. LaFave, game design and development

Brogan P. LaRose, sports management

Rachel M. Lawton, nursing

Jocelyne F. Lovely, nursing

Brandon Montroy, homeland security

Sydney J. Morley, criminal justice

Creed Perkins, undeclared

Jerret Piercey, computer information systems

Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology

Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation

Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing

Jordyn J. Tupper, homeland security

Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design

Harrison P. Wert, sports management

Trenton J. Yerdon, management

Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion

Parishville

Brian Knowles, technological communications

Philadelphia

Abigail P. Culbertson, criminal investigation

Piercefield

Rebecca I. Striney, applied psychology

Potsdam

Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation

Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design

Alison E. Brant, nursing

John J. Frick, game design and development

Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies

Megan Kuiken, health and fitness promotion

Emily Robar, applied psychology

Allyssa Sabre, nursing

Olivia Scott, applied psychology

Brittany Taylor, homeland security

Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security

Airiana Vanatter, criminal investigation

Brenna R. Woods, individual studies

Pulaski

Samantha Paternoster, sports management

Pyrites

Curtis O. Hitchman, sports management

Raymondville

Kyle S. Chen, game design and development

Redwood

Rebecca Davis, physical therapist assistant

Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security

Rensselaer Falls

Emily Fanning, business administration

Christopher S. Hall, game design and development

David W. Hartman, legal studies

Richville

Nicholas Abrantes, engineering science

Ryan J. Besaw, sports management

Sackets Harbor

David Lillie, management

St. Regis Falls

Skylar Adams, individual studies

Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology

Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology

Abigail E. Holmes, liberal arts-general studies

Danny Lucey, electrical engineering technology

South Colton

Kaitlynn Long, nursing

Star Lake

Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security

Theresa

Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology

Brittany Pierce, management

Meredith M. Woodward, nursing

Waddington

Kyle Field, homeland security

Mathew Greene, civil and environmental engineering technology

Fletcher G. LaValley, nursing

Wanakena

Aidan T. Benzel, undeclared

Watertown

Chase Alexander, emergency management

Tanner R. Amell, business administration

Haydee Bourne, nursing

Keyan L. Deom, automotive technology

Paula C. Lugo, graphic and multimedia design

Angel Medina, health care management

Jonathan Monnat, mechanical engineering technology

Leslie A. Perri, criminal investigation

Sommer D. Shmidl, forensic criminology

Rachel Torres, veterinary science technology

West Stockholm

Dylan T. Bradley, information technology

Colleen D. Cheney, undeclared

Winthrop

Ian M. Frederick, nursing

Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.