NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Potsdam
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
Adams
Marlo Cook, childhood/early childhood education
Adams Center
Crystal Rivers, psychology
Alexandria Bay
Taydan Jeffers, childhood/early childhood education
Antwerp
Hailey Bushaw, art education
Brasher Falls
Zoe Brothers, art education
Drew Rose, business administration
Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new media
Tommy Storrin, history
Mason Wargo, psychology
Calcium
Jae Harrod, graphic design and new media
Sydney O’Melia, archaeological studies
Canton
Kate Adams, childhood/early childhood education
Shanelle Borth, biology
Alexis Bradford, business administration
Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education
Lilly Clifford, childhood/early childhood education
Paige Corbine, childhood/early childhood education
Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media
Richard Lashock, speech communication
Robert Martinez, psychology
Maggie Murphy, history
Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies
Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education
Tristan Whitney, exploratory/undeclared
Cape Vincent
Ashlyn Eyles, business administration
Carthage
James Connolly, computer science
Zach Groff, business administration
Annabelle Kahle, music performance
Jonny Smith, music education
Castorland
Ariana Beller, childhood/early childhood education
Eva St. Croix, childhood/early childhood education
Clayton
Jada Montante, business administration
Duncan Van Schaick, music education
Croghan
Rachel Gould, history
Adrianna Maxson, childhood/early childhood education
Natalie Monnat, mathematics
Amanda Zehr, music education
Evans Mills
Anthony Barker, business administration
Ty Paddock, geology
Christine Weaver, psychology
Gouverneur
Ellen Baer, childhood/early childhood education
Lexi Currier, geology
Chloe Dockstader, biology
Andrew Lawton, business administration
Daniel Leslie, psychology
Laney Smith, childhood/early childhood education
Melody Webster, art studio
Ariana Zeller, biochemistry
Hammond
Ryleigh Gaige, business administration
Harrisville
Hannah Hotaling, art education
Phillip Kramer, history
Heuvelton
Chevelle Keith, art studio
Rebekah Oliver, childhood/early childhood education
Lisbon
Breanna Ashley, theatre
Jessica Evans, business administration
Emily Jordan, childhood/early childhood education
Lorraine
Madeline Stowell, childhood/early childhood education
Lowville
Victoria Boliver, childhood/early childhood education
Austin Goodheart, criminal justice studies
Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies
Mikayla Van Nest, psychology
Madrid
Marissa Johnston, psychology
Andrew Sior, arts management
Mannsville
Madison Bauer, biology
Massena
Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies
Luke Allen, history
Jessica Amo, psychology
Haden Ashley, computer science
Anah Bogdan, mathematics
Ethan Carr, business administration
Caitlin Fields, business administration
Mekayla Fountaine, music education
Savannah Hargrave, business administration
Seantaie Kelley, sociology
Kaydence Ladison, childhood/early childhood education
Jack Loran, business administration
Daniel Mariano, politics
Megan McGowan, psychology
Abby Morrell, psychology
Lee Necaise, art education
Auna Shadle, exercise science
Brenna Strickland, psychology
Maddy Taylor, English and creative writing
Zoe Williamson, music business
Natural Bridge
Abigail Swanson, music education
Norfolk
Shane Moschillo, geology
Dawson Searles, biology
Kaelee Shrewsberry, psychology
Annabell Smith-Goolden, biology
Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education
North Lawrence
Deven Leggett, biology
Shane Murphy, literature/writing
Hannah Richards, exploratory/undeclared
Norwood
Jacqueline Butler, childhood/early childhood education
Andrew Hoover, philosophy
Emily Jarvis, childhood/early childhood education
Madison McLean, sociology
Catherine Phippen, psychology
David Scovil, business administration
Ogdensburg
Edgardo Aponte, sociology
Maurice Battle, sociology
Tj Belloma, sociology
Deyshawn Bice, sociology
Danny Cabralsburg, sociology
Austin Colby, business administration
Abby Evans, psychology
Ellie Foster, anthropology
Andrew Francis, sociology
Ty Gaston, sociology
Shawn Granger, sociology
Natalie Hyde, art education
Jason Jackson, sociology
Chauncy Johnson, sociology
Andre Jon-Hope, sociology
Britton Julian, sociology
Richard Legat, sociology
Riley Leonard, psychology
Patrick Mahoney, sociology
Lara Martin, biology
Kayle Mccormick, psychology
Nolan O’Donnell, exercise science
Kristian Perry, childhood/early childhood education
Ezequiel Reyes, sociology
John Rivera, sociology
Brandon Rodriguez, sociology
Rob Smith, sociology
William Stradtman, sociology
Gregory Watson, sociology
Benjamin Williams, sociology
Christopher Wood, sociology
Molly Wright, literature/writing
Parishville
Brooke Hayes, psychology
Megan Macwilliams, community health
Phildelphia
Levi Armes, history
Riana Jenne, history
Joseph Martin, music education
Potsdam
Grace Austin, music education
Susan Baldwin, English literature
Jessi Blackmer, mathematics
Daisy Collins, graphic design and new media
Abigail Cook, psychology
Katrina Cutler, community health
Tim Davey, computer science
Jacob Fisher, mathematics
William Jadlos, politics
Andrew Johnson, psychology
Cyera McNamara, business administration
Brooke Moore, speech communication
James Meyers, English writing
Jimmy Neary, biology
Natalie Pontikes, music business
Karl Schreyer, computer science
Zachary Seitzer, criminal justice studies
Peyton Snell, childhood/early childhood education
Sarah Stone, psychology
Avery Sullivan, international studies
Madelyn Thompson, anthropology
Cameo Torres, business administration
Martha Walker, exploratory/undeclared
Krish Weraduwage, chemistry
Caroline Winstead, geology
Kendra Wright, psychology
Redwood
Samuel Felicia, chemistry
Julia Jones, art education
Jake Lynch, business administration
Jayden Travers, literature/writing
Emmalee White, childhood/early childhood education
Richville
Rachel Vachev, psychology
St. Regis Falls
Christopher Alexander, biology
Emma Stilwell, psychology
South Colton
Alaina Benot, biology
Star Lake
Hailey Morey, history
Theresa
Jane Mattingly, biology
Matthew Peacock, business administration
Three Mile Bay
Noah Strader, childhood/early childhood education
Waddington
Anna Brady, childhood/early childhood education
Caleb Froats, music business
Watertown
Drew Autote, music education
Samantha Bearup, business administration
Haley Bowman, psychology
Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education
Junior Oduro, business administration
John Phelps, business administration
Mikey Sibley, graphic design and new media
Vatressa Teamoh, music business
Winthrop
Conor O’Neil, biology
Matt Smith, politics
