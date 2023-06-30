NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Potsdam

The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam.

Adams

Marlo Cook, childhood/early childhood education

Adams Center

Crystal Rivers, psychology

Alexandria Bay

Taydan Jeffers, childhood/early childhood education

Antwerp

Hailey Bushaw, art education

Brasher Falls

Zoe Brothers, art education

Drew Rose, business administration

Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new media

Tommy Storrin, history

Mason Wargo, psychology

Calcium

Jae Harrod, graphic design and new media

Sydney O’Melia, archaeological studies

Canton

Kate Adams, childhood/early childhood education

Shanelle Borth, biology

Alexis Bradford, business administration

Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education

Lilly Clifford, childhood/early childhood education

Paige Corbine, childhood/early childhood education

Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media

Richard Lashock, speech communication

Robert Martinez, psychology

Maggie Murphy, history

Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies

Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education

Tristan Whitney, exploratory/undeclared

Cape Vincent

Ashlyn Eyles, business administration

Carthage

James Connolly, computer science

Zach Groff, business administration

Annabelle Kahle, music performance

Jonny Smith, music education

Castorland

Ariana Beller, childhood/early childhood education

Eva St. Croix, childhood/early childhood education

Clayton

Jada Montante, business administration

Duncan Van Schaick, music education

Croghan

Rachel Gould, history

Adrianna Maxson, childhood/early childhood education

Natalie Monnat, mathematics

Amanda Zehr, music education

Evans Mills

Anthony Barker, business administration

Ty Paddock, geology

Christine Weaver, psychology

Gouverneur

Ellen Baer, childhood/early childhood education

Lexi Currier, geology

Chloe Dockstader, biology

Andrew Lawton, business administration

Daniel Leslie, psychology

Laney Smith, childhood/early childhood education

Melody Webster, art studio

Ariana Zeller, biochemistry

Hammond

Ryleigh Gaige, business administration

Harrisville

Hannah Hotaling, art education

Phillip Kramer, history

Heuvelton

Chevelle Keith, art studio

Rebekah Oliver, childhood/early childhood education

Lisbon

Breanna Ashley, theatre

Jessica Evans, business administration

Emily Jordan, childhood/early childhood education

Lorraine

Madeline Stowell, childhood/early childhood education

Lowville

Victoria Boliver, childhood/early childhood education

Austin Goodheart, criminal justice studies

Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies

Mikayla Van Nest, psychology

Madrid

Marissa Johnston, psychology

Andrew Sior, arts management

Mannsville

Madison Bauer, biology

Massena

Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies

Luke Allen, history

Jessica Amo, psychology

Haden Ashley, computer science

Anah Bogdan, mathematics

Ethan Carr, business administration

Caitlin Fields, business administration

Mekayla Fountaine, music education

Savannah Hargrave, business administration

Seantaie Kelley, sociology

Kaydence Ladison, childhood/early childhood education

Jack Loran, business administration

Daniel Mariano, politics

Megan McGowan, psychology

Abby Morrell, psychology

Lee Necaise, art education

Auna Shadle, exercise science

Brenna Strickland, psychology

Maddy Taylor, English and creative writing

Zoe Williamson, music business

Natural Bridge

Abigail Swanson, music education

Norfolk

Shane Moschillo, geology

Dawson Searles, biology

Kaelee Shrewsberry, psychology

Annabell Smith-Goolden, biology

Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education

North Lawrence

Deven Leggett, biology

Shane Murphy, literature/writing

Hannah Richards, exploratory/undeclared

Norwood

Jacqueline Butler, childhood/early childhood education

Andrew Hoover, philosophy

Emily Jarvis, childhood/early childhood education

Madison McLean, sociology

Catherine Phippen, psychology

David Scovil, business administration

Ogdensburg

Edgardo Aponte, sociology

Maurice Battle, sociology

Tj Belloma, sociology

Deyshawn Bice, sociology

Danny Cabralsburg, sociology

Austin Colby, business administration

Abby Evans, psychology

Ellie Foster, anthropology

Andrew Francis, sociology

Ty Gaston, sociology

Shawn Granger, sociology

Natalie Hyde, art education

Jason Jackson, sociology

Chauncy Johnson, sociology

Andre Jon-Hope, sociology

Britton Julian, sociology

Richard Legat, sociology

Riley Leonard, psychology

Patrick Mahoney, sociology

Lara Martin, biology

Kayle Mccormick, psychology

Nolan O’Donnell, exercise science

Kristian Perry, childhood/early childhood education

Ezequiel Reyes, sociology

John Rivera, sociology

Brandon Rodriguez, sociology

Rob Smith, sociology

William Stradtman, sociology

Gregory Watson, sociology

Benjamin Williams, sociology

Christopher Wood, sociology

Molly Wright, literature/writing

Parishville

Brooke Hayes, psychology

Megan Macwilliams, community health

Phildelphia

Levi Armes, history

Riana Jenne, history

Joseph Martin, music education

Potsdam

Grace Austin, music education

Susan Baldwin, English literature

Jessi Blackmer, mathematics

Daisy Collins, graphic design and new media

Abigail Cook, psychology

Katrina Cutler, community health

Tim Davey, computer science

Jacob Fisher, mathematics

William Jadlos, politics

Andrew Johnson, psychology

Cyera McNamara, business administration

Brooke Moore, speech communication

James Meyers, English writing

Jimmy Neary, biology

Natalie Pontikes, music business

Karl Schreyer, computer science

Zachary Seitzer, criminal justice studies

Peyton Snell, childhood/early childhood education

Sarah Stone, psychology

Avery Sullivan, international studies

Madelyn Thompson, anthropology

Cameo Torres, business administration

Martha Walker, exploratory/undeclared

Krish Weraduwage, chemistry

Caroline Winstead, geology

Kendra Wright, psychology

Redwood

Samuel Felicia, chemistry

Julia Jones, art education

Jake Lynch, business administration

Jayden Travers, literature/writing

Emmalee White, childhood/early childhood education

Richville

Rachel Vachev, psychology

St. Regis Falls

Christopher Alexander, biology

Emma Stilwell, psychology

South Colton

Alaina Benot, biology

Star Lake

Hailey Morey, history

Theresa

Jane Mattingly, biology

Matthew Peacock, business administration

Three Mile Bay

Noah Strader, childhood/early childhood education

Waddington

Anna Brady, childhood/early childhood education

Caleb Froats, music business

Watertown

Drew Autote, music education

Samantha Bearup, business administration

Haley Bowman, psychology

Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education

Junior Oduro, business administration

John Phelps, business administration

Mikey Sibley, graphic design and new media

Vatressa Teamoh, music business

Winthrop

Conor O’Neil, biology

Matt Smith, politics

