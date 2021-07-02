NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Potsdam

The following students form Northern New York were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam.

Adams

Amanda Harvey, childhood/early childhood education

Michael Lennox, history

Alexandria Bay

Christin Sanford, business administration

Antwerp

Hailey Bushaw, art studio

Karlee Call, childhood/early childhood education

Katherine Peck, childhood/early childhood education

McKenzie Whitmore, childhood/early childhood education

Belleville

Sara Dick, criminal justice studies

Black River

Jordan Wilson, criminal justice studies

Brasher Falls

Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new Media

Brier Hill

Rhianna Chapin, psychology

Alyson Crosby, speech communication

Brownville

Mackenzi Goutremout, childhood/early childhood education

Calcium

Prabin Bhat, business administration

Seamus Honeywell, criminal justice studies

Canton

Elijah Bulriss, literature/writing

Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education

Jonathan Carls, criminal justice studies

Olivia Cole-Berry, arts management

Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media

Abbigail Dent, psychology

Dion Espinoza Perez, biology

Saira Herrera, computer science

Briana Humphrey, childhood/early childhood education

Sarahanne Jackson, biology

Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies

Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education

Charlie Sarkioglu, archaeological studies

Merrick Sinclair, speech communication

Maria Wisniewski, psychology

Cape Vincent

Karley Mason, business administration

Carthage

Ren Guiles, psychology

Alexis LaBarge, graphic design and new media

Alexis Newman, business administration

Jack Newman, business administration

Melissa Olley, business administration

Castorland

Amber Turck, psychology

Brett Worden, music education

Chase Mills

Cassidy Weaver, childhood/early childhood education

Chaumont

Annika Balk, mathematics

Briel Faircloth, childhood/early childhood education

Clayton

Austin Getman, business administration

Emily Morett, literature/writing

Cierra Scott, childhood/early childhood education

Colton

Nicolas Ryan, literature/writing

Tanner Wilson, mathematics

Copenhagen

Sarah Wilder, business administration

Croghan

Natalie Monnat, mathematics

Mallory Petrie, childhood/early childhood education

Brooke Steiner, childhood/early childhood education

DePeyster

Emily Martin, childhood/early childhood education

Dexter

Marisa Avenengo, biology

Logan Kampnich, criminal justice studies

Reece Modlin, psychology

Robert Mulligan, business administration

Mazzy Watson, business administration

Edwards

Haven Gotham, music education

Hunter Thomas-Peters, criminal justice studies

Ellisburg

Madison Gordinier, childhood/early childhood education

Evans Mills

Daniel Ruiz, psychology

Gouverneur

Shelbie Alguire, biology

Cheyenne Earlywine, sociology

Kylie Helvie, childhood/early childhood education

Jennifer Lynch, childhood/early childhood education

Shea-Marie Mussaw, psychology

Kayleigh Orr, psychology

Kate Rushlo, biology

Christopher Stannard, computer science

Ashley Stowell, childhood/early childhood education

Fallyn Strawder, biology

Melody Webster, art studio

Catie Yablonski, childhood/early childhood education

Hammond

Ryleigh Gaige, business administration

Riley Martire, criminal justice studies

Peter Pease, criminal justice studies

Hannawa Falls

Lucas Hanss, environmental studies

Harrisville

Phillip Kramer, history

Caitlyn Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education

Trenton Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education

Heuvelton

Emily Basford, childhood/early childhood education

Kaitlyn Sibley, exercise science

LaFargeville

Bethany Cratsenberg, childhood/early childhood education

Lisbon

Claire Donaldson, childhood/early childhood education

Sara Evans, business administration

Abbie Thompson, biology

Lowville

Angelina Burgy, childhood/early childhood education

Austin Goodheart, exploratory/undeclared

Sierra Laribee, childhood/early childhood education

Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies

Noah Stoddard, business administration

Storm Turck, business administration

Madrid

Josh Barkley, music business

Marissa Johnston, psychology

Olivia Rubin, psychology

Michael Wells, biology

Massena

Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies

Emily Allen, music education

Anah Bogdan, mathematics

Madison Brown, art studio

Chase Cameron, archaeological studies

Mekayla Fountaine, music education

Dani Fregoe, anthropology

Megan Fregoe, theatre

Hannah Greco, exploratory/undeclared

Hannah Laneuville, literature/writing

Robin Love, sociology

Madeleine Mailhot, environmental studies

Noah Manning, psychology

Daniel Mariano, politics

Jayden Noriega, exercise science

Jamie Orlando, childhood/early childhood education

Kailey Peets, exploratory/undeclared

Shelby Perkins, sociology

Molly Proper, psychology

Nicholas Southworth, computer science

Kayla Stevens, biology

Makayla Szarka, speech communication

Emily Vierno, exercise science

Newton Falls

Kaylee Wood, exercise science

Nicholville

Michael Carlisle, politics

Abigail Duquette, business administration

Norfolk

Seth Adams, speech communication

Lacey Bosjolie, childhood/early childhood education

Alyssia Simons, childhood/early childhood education

Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education

North Lawrence

Josephine Beck, music education

James Gardner, exercise science

Deven Leggett, br is Biology

Shane Murphy, literature/writing

Norwood

Brandon Beattie, mathematics

Jacqueline Butler, childhood/early childhood education

Emily Jarvis, childhood/early childhood education

Sici Kahrs, whose major is Art Studio

Cortney McDonald, community health

Vanessa Prashaw, psychology

Julia Reiter, business administration

Ogdensburg

Sierra Ashley, business administration

Brandi Barkley, speech communication

Kellen Bertrand, biology

Cassandra Bolesh, community health

Carissa Collett, environmental studies

Tristen Cruikshank, biology

Jolie Cutwa, childhood/early childhood education

Desirae Graveline, psychology

Payton Horton, criminal justice studies

MeSean Johnson, exploratory/undeclared

Reagan Kelly, childhood/early childhood education

Julia Lemieux, history

Taylor Mack, childhood/early childhood education

Nolan O’Donnell, exercise science

Rileigh Planty, biology

Hannah Richardson, business administration

Shelby Ross, mathematics

Joseph Schirmer, psychology

Meghan Vollmer, psychology

Allexa Weeks, physics

Jennifer Wells, childhood/early childhood education

Parishville

Brooke Hayes, community health

Philadelphia

Taylor Kelley, history

Ayden LaFave, geology

Joseph Martin, music education

Plessis

Emma Massa, history

Potsdam

Marie Amell, art studio

Rainar Anderson, music business

Natalie Ayers, business administration

Ellie Bienz, psychology

Jessi Blackmer, mathematics

Luke Boyle, business administration

Xavier Bressett, history

Breanna Cardinal, business administration

Ameen Conrad, international studies

Kristy Coyle, community health

Elizabeth Criscitello, English writing

Elizabeth Deschaine, biology

Hailey Ellis, biology

Grace Favreau, childhood/early childhood education

Jacob Fisher, mathematics

Tyler Hammond, exercise science

Ahmed Hmyene, criminal justice studies

Nathan Hunter, biology

Kayla Jacques, music education

Donald Johnson, physics

Samuel Kramer, biochemistry

Jeremy LaClaire, exercise science

Joey Lashomb, music education

Joseph Maroney, psychology

Brittany Martin, criminal justice studies

Makenzie Martin, speech communication

Cyera McNamara, business administration

Jedidiah Mead, history

Raymond Monette, biochemistry

Bridget Owney, childhood/early childhood education

Kristen Parker, exercise science

Maryjane Plastino, creative writing

Alexandrea Quinn, history

Indaira Quintana, psychology

Emma Segnini, music performance

Abigale Shampine, biology

Rory Sixberry, childhood/early childhood education

Emilee Smith, childhood/early childhood education

Gideon Smith, chemistry

Breanna Stinson, psychology

Sarah Stone, exploratory/undeclared

Makenna Taillon, psychology

Allen VanAtter, anthropology

Ashley Walter, English writing

Richville

Jared Morse, chemistry

St. Regis Falls

Christopher Alexander, biology

Gabriella Cicchinelli, music performance

Meghan Hickman, history

Karlee Lucey, childhood/early childhood education

Kerrigan Rondeau, childhood/early childhood education

Star Lake

Diamond Laurin, childhood/early childhood education

Hailey Morey, childhood/early childhood education

Theresa

Randi Davis, childhood/early childhood education

Waddington

Brianna Hammond, childhood/early childhood education

Jake VanHouse, biology

Wanakena

Isaiah Rivera, mathematics

Watertown

Maria Aldrich, exercise science

Gregg Bentz, business administration

Mackenzie Denny, business administration

Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education

Amber Harra, business administration

Clara Hartson, history

Dustin Houppert, business administration

Amario Jones, business administration

Makayla Keister, literature/writing

Teonca Merchant, business administration

Hong Nguyen, business administration

Kaylynn Raso, mathematics

Jack Wiley, music education

West Leyden

Stevissa Nellenback, mathematics

Winthrop

Marissa Kelley, literature/writing

