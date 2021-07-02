NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Potsdam
The following students form Northern New York were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
Adams
Amanda Harvey, childhood/early childhood education
Michael Lennox, history
Alexandria Bay
Christin Sanford, business administration
Antwerp
Hailey Bushaw, art studio
Karlee Call, childhood/early childhood education
Katherine Peck, childhood/early childhood education
McKenzie Whitmore, childhood/early childhood education
Belleville
Sara Dick, criminal justice studies
Black River
Jordan Wilson, criminal justice studies
Brasher Falls
Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new Media
Brier Hill
Rhianna Chapin, psychology
Alyson Crosby, speech communication
Brownville
Mackenzi Goutremout, childhood/early childhood education
Calcium
Prabin Bhat, business administration
Seamus Honeywell, criminal justice studies
Canton
Elijah Bulriss, literature/writing
Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education
Jonathan Carls, criminal justice studies
Olivia Cole-Berry, arts management
Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media
Abbigail Dent, psychology
Dion Espinoza Perez, biology
Saira Herrera, computer science
Briana Humphrey, childhood/early childhood education
Sarahanne Jackson, biology
Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies
Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education
Charlie Sarkioglu, archaeological studies
Merrick Sinclair, speech communication
Maria Wisniewski, psychology
Cape Vincent
Karley Mason, business administration
Carthage
Ren Guiles, psychology
Alexis LaBarge, graphic design and new media
Alexis Newman, business administration
Jack Newman, business administration
Melissa Olley, business administration
Castorland
Amber Turck, psychology
Brett Worden, music education
Chase Mills
Cassidy Weaver, childhood/early childhood education
Chaumont
Annika Balk, mathematics
Briel Faircloth, childhood/early childhood education
Clayton
Austin Getman, business administration
Emily Morett, literature/writing
Cierra Scott, childhood/early childhood education
Colton
Nicolas Ryan, literature/writing
Tanner Wilson, mathematics
Copenhagen
Sarah Wilder, business administration
Croghan
Natalie Monnat, mathematics
Mallory Petrie, childhood/early childhood education
Brooke Steiner, childhood/early childhood education
DePeyster
Emily Martin, childhood/early childhood education
Dexter
Marisa Avenengo, biology
Logan Kampnich, criminal justice studies
Reece Modlin, psychology
Robert Mulligan, business administration
Mazzy Watson, business administration
Edwards
Haven Gotham, music education
Hunter Thomas-Peters, criminal justice studies
Ellisburg
Madison Gordinier, childhood/early childhood education
Evans Mills
Daniel Ruiz, psychology
Gouverneur
Shelbie Alguire, biology
Cheyenne Earlywine, sociology
Kylie Helvie, childhood/early childhood education
Jennifer Lynch, childhood/early childhood education
Shea-Marie Mussaw, psychology
Kayleigh Orr, psychology
Kate Rushlo, biology
Christopher Stannard, computer science
Ashley Stowell, childhood/early childhood education
Fallyn Strawder, biology
Melody Webster, art studio
Catie Yablonski, childhood/early childhood education
Hammond
Ryleigh Gaige, business administration
Riley Martire, criminal justice studies
Peter Pease, criminal justice studies
Hannawa Falls
Lucas Hanss, environmental studies
Harrisville
Phillip Kramer, history
Caitlyn Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education
Trenton Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education
Heuvelton
Emily Basford, childhood/early childhood education
Kaitlyn Sibley, exercise science
LaFargeville
Bethany Cratsenberg, childhood/early childhood education
Lisbon
Claire Donaldson, childhood/early childhood education
Sara Evans, business administration
Abbie Thompson, biology
Lowville
Angelina Burgy, childhood/early childhood education
Austin Goodheart, exploratory/undeclared
Sierra Laribee, childhood/early childhood education
Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies
Noah Stoddard, business administration
Storm Turck, business administration
Madrid
Josh Barkley, music business
Marissa Johnston, psychology
Olivia Rubin, psychology
Michael Wells, biology
Massena
Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies
Emily Allen, music education
Anah Bogdan, mathematics
Madison Brown, art studio
Chase Cameron, archaeological studies
Mekayla Fountaine, music education
Dani Fregoe, anthropology
Megan Fregoe, theatre
Hannah Greco, exploratory/undeclared
Hannah Laneuville, literature/writing
Robin Love, sociology
Madeleine Mailhot, environmental studies
Noah Manning, psychology
Daniel Mariano, politics
Jayden Noriega, exercise science
Jamie Orlando, childhood/early childhood education
Kailey Peets, exploratory/undeclared
Shelby Perkins, sociology
Molly Proper, psychology
Nicholas Southworth, computer science
Kayla Stevens, biology
Makayla Szarka, speech communication
Emily Vierno, exercise science
Newton Falls
Kaylee Wood, exercise science
Nicholville
Michael Carlisle, politics
Abigail Duquette, business administration
Norfolk
Seth Adams, speech communication
Lacey Bosjolie, childhood/early childhood education
Alyssia Simons, childhood/early childhood education
Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education
North Lawrence
Josephine Beck, music education
James Gardner, exercise science
Deven Leggett, br is Biology
Shane Murphy, literature/writing
Norwood
Brandon Beattie, mathematics
Jacqueline Butler, childhood/early childhood education
Emily Jarvis, childhood/early childhood education
Sici Kahrs, whose major is Art Studio
Cortney McDonald, community health
Vanessa Prashaw, psychology
Julia Reiter, business administration
Ogdensburg
Sierra Ashley, business administration
Brandi Barkley, speech communication
Kellen Bertrand, biology
Cassandra Bolesh, community health
Carissa Collett, environmental studies
Tristen Cruikshank, biology
Jolie Cutwa, childhood/early childhood education
Desirae Graveline, psychology
Payton Horton, criminal justice studies
MeSean Johnson, exploratory/undeclared
Reagan Kelly, childhood/early childhood education
Julia Lemieux, history
Taylor Mack, childhood/early childhood education
Nolan O’Donnell, exercise science
Rileigh Planty, biology
Hannah Richardson, business administration
Shelby Ross, mathematics
Joseph Schirmer, psychology
Meghan Vollmer, psychology
Allexa Weeks, physics
Jennifer Wells, childhood/early childhood education
Parishville
Brooke Hayes, community health
Philadelphia
Taylor Kelley, history
Ayden LaFave, geology
Joseph Martin, music education
Plessis
Emma Massa, history
Potsdam
Marie Amell, art studio
Rainar Anderson, music business
Natalie Ayers, business administration
Ellie Bienz, psychology
Jessi Blackmer, mathematics
Luke Boyle, business administration
Xavier Bressett, history
Breanna Cardinal, business administration
Ameen Conrad, international studies
Kristy Coyle, community health
Elizabeth Criscitello, English writing
Elizabeth Deschaine, biology
Hailey Ellis, biology
Grace Favreau, childhood/early childhood education
Jacob Fisher, mathematics
Tyler Hammond, exercise science
Ahmed Hmyene, criminal justice studies
Nathan Hunter, biology
Kayla Jacques, music education
Donald Johnson, physics
Samuel Kramer, biochemistry
Jeremy LaClaire, exercise science
Joey Lashomb, music education
Joseph Maroney, psychology
Brittany Martin, criminal justice studies
Makenzie Martin, speech communication
Cyera McNamara, business administration
Jedidiah Mead, history
Raymond Monette, biochemistry
Bridget Owney, childhood/early childhood education
Kristen Parker, exercise science
Maryjane Plastino, creative writing
Alexandrea Quinn, history
Indaira Quintana, psychology
Emma Segnini, music performance
Abigale Shampine, biology
Rory Sixberry, childhood/early childhood education
Emilee Smith, childhood/early childhood education
Gideon Smith, chemistry
Breanna Stinson, psychology
Sarah Stone, exploratory/undeclared
Makenna Taillon, psychology
Allen VanAtter, anthropology
Ashley Walter, English writing
Richville
Jared Morse, chemistry
St. Regis Falls
Christopher Alexander, biology
Gabriella Cicchinelli, music performance
Meghan Hickman, history
Karlee Lucey, childhood/early childhood education
Kerrigan Rondeau, childhood/early childhood education
Star Lake
Diamond Laurin, childhood/early childhood education
Hailey Morey, childhood/early childhood education
Theresa
Randi Davis, childhood/early childhood education
Waddington
Brianna Hammond, childhood/early childhood education
Jake VanHouse, biology
Wanakena
Isaiah Rivera, mathematics
Watertown
Maria Aldrich, exercise science
Gregg Bentz, business administration
Mackenzie Denny, business administration
Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education
Amber Harra, business administration
Clara Hartson, history
Dustin Houppert, business administration
Amario Jones, business administration
Makayla Keister, literature/writing
Teonca Merchant, business administration
Hong Nguyen, business administration
Kaylynn Raso, mathematics
Jack Wiley, music education
West Leyden
Stevissa Nellenback, mathematics
Winthrop
Marissa Kelley, literature/writing
