NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Potsdam

The following students from Northern New York were named to the spring president’s list at SUNY Potsdam.

Adams

Marlo Cook, childhood/early childhood education

Adams Center

Hanna Ambrose, childhood/early childhood education

Mackenzie Riordan, childhood/early childhood education

Crystal Rivers, psychology

Madison Shammas, biology

Alexandria Bay

Susie Erck, childhood/early childhood education

Antwerp

Brianna Iverson, psychology

Katherine Peck, childhood/early childhood education

Melissa Stephens, childhood/early childhood education

McKenzie Whitmore, childhood/early childhood education

Beaver Falls

Natalie Streeter, geology

Brasher Falls

Keely Fetterley, community health

Drew Rose, business administration

Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new media

Mason Wargo, psychology

Brier Hill

Rhianna Chapin, psychology

Alyson Crosby, speech communication

Brownville

Mallory Marks, childhood/early childhood education

Calcium

Jae Harrod, computer science

Sydney O’Melia, archaeological studies

Canton

Riley Burke, childhood/early childhood education

Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education

Olivia Cole-Berry, arts management

Paige Corbine, childhood/early childhood education

Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media

Maggie Elliott, biology

Molly Finnerty, exercise science

Briana Humphrey, childhood/early childhood education

Richard Lashock, speech communication

Dylan Morgen, computer science

Preston Santimaw, environmental studies

Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education

Cape Vincent

Ashlyn Eyles, business administration

Alana Hoover, childhood/early childhood education

Maura Sullivan, music education

Carthage

Casey Downing, business administration

Zach Groff, mathematics

Marissa Holt, childhood/early childhood education

Megan Keenan, archaeological studies

Alexis Newman, business administration

Castorland

Amber Turck, psychology

Brett Worden, music education

Clayton

Austin Getman, business administration

Lexi Hartz, graphic design and new media

Colton

Saphier Hally, English and creative writing

Croghan

Macie Brouty, childhood/early childhood education

Natalie Monnat, mathematics

Amanda Zehr, music education

DePeyster

Emily Martin, childhood/early childhood education

Adam Price, environmental studies

Dexter

Logan Kampnich, criminal justice studies

Edwards

Morgan Wheat, childhood/early childhood education

Evans Mills

Ty Paddock, biology

Gouverneur

Shelbie Alguire, biology

Ellen Baer, childhood/early childhood education

Madyson Bloxham, theatre

Lexi Currier, geology

Noah Forsythe, speech communication

Kylie Helvie, childhood/early childhood education

Kayleigh Orr, psychology

Kate Rushlo, biology

Laney Smith, childhood/early childhood education

Melody Webster, art studio

Hammond

Ryleigh Gaige, business administration

Riley Martire, criminal justice studies

Harrisville

Sarah Campbell, business administration

Hannah Hotaling, art studio

Trenton Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education

Alex Truesdell, biology

Hermon

Hailey Matthews, biology

Heuvelton

Eliza Martin, psychology

Lisbon

Breanna Ashley, theatre

Elizabeth Denner, psychology

Jessica Evans, business administration

Koby Jordan, psychology

Abbie Thompson, biology

Henderson

Cassandra Forrester, childhood/early childhood education

Gianna Jones, community health

Lowville

Emily Beck, childhood/early childhood education

Brian Burns, criminal justice studies

Austin Goodheart, criminal justice studies

Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies

Storm Turck, business administration

Tyler Wells, business administration

Madrid

Marissa Johnston, psychology

Cheyenne Planty, sociology

Andrew Sior, arts management

Mannsville

Madison Bauer, biology

Massena

Luke Allen, history

Jessica Amo, psychology

Haden Ashley, computer science

Anah Bogdan, mathematics

Mara Brown, art studio

Tiffany Chapman, speech communication

Madison Cox, creative writing

Lauren Duchscherer, exploratory/undeclared

Matt Ford, politics

Mekayla Fountaine, music education

Megan Fregoe, theatre

Carly Garcia, childhood/early childhood education

Jessica Hill, psychology

Kaydence Ladison, childhood/early childhood education

Cheyenne Lanning, graphic design and new media

Mathis LeBlanc, business administration

Ian Love, art studio

Noah Manning, psychology

Daniel Mariano, politics

Megan McGowan, psychology

Amanda Morris, childhood/early childhood education

Noah Southworth, exploratory/undeclared

Jenna Stiles, exploratory/undeclared

Brenna Strickland, psychology

Maddy Taylor, exploratory/undeclared

Emily Vierno, exercise science

Erin Weinzapfel, childhood/early childhood education

Newton Falls

Kaylee Wood, exercise science

Nicholville

Michael Carlisle, politics

Norfolk

Cassandra Arno, psychology

Lacey Bosjolie, childhood/early childhood education

Alyssia Simons, childhood/early childhood education

Annabell Smith-Goolden, biology

Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education

North Lawrence

Deven Leggett, biology

Courtney Rileyence, NY, whose major is Biology

Norwood

Shaylee Bernard, psychology

Akaycia Colbert, childhood/early childhood education

Emily Jarvis, childhood/early childhood education

David Scovil, business administration

Ogdensburg

Sierra Ashley, business administration

Brandi Barkley, speech communication

Teeghan Bell, psychology

Marissa Bigelow, criminal justice studies

Tristen Cruikshank, biology

Ellie Foster, exploratory/undeclared

Shawn Granger, sociology

Desirae Graveline, psychology

Sydney Hosmer, childhood/early childhood education

MeSean Johnson, exercise science

Andre Jon-Hope, sociology

Julia Lemieux, history

Riley Leonard, psychology

Courtney Loffler, environmental studies

Kayle Mccormick, psychology

Sadie O’Neil, childhood/early childhood education

Shelby Ross, mathematics

Oswegatchie

Zana Northrop, music education

Parishville

Kelly Bloom, environmental science

Brooke Hayes, psychology

Philadelphia

Levi Armes, history

Potsdam

Rainar Anderson, music business

Susan Baldwin, English literature

Susan Barrett, childhood/early childhood education

Jessi Blackmer, mathematics

Luke Boyle, business administration

Christian Capone, business administration

Daisy Collins, graphic design and new media

Elizabeth Criscitello, English writing

Elizabeth Deschaine, biology

Shannon Donnelly, business administration

Jacob Fisher, mathematics

Kayla Jacques, music education

William Jadlos, politics

Joseph Maroney, psychology

Cyera McNamara, business administration

James Meyers, English writing

Emma O’Geen, exploratory/undeclared

Ellie Olwen, psychology

Adam Parker, speech communication

Kristen Parker, exercise science

Natalie Pontikes, music business

Alexandrea Quinn, history

James Robinson, business administration

Rose Sammons, music business

Laura Schappert, biology

Gideon Smith, chemistry

Drew Talcott, childhood/early childhood education

Russell Van Hoesen, psychology

Robert Woods, archaeological studies

Kendra Wright, psychology

Redwood

Hunter Beach, psychology

Jayden Travers, literature/writing

Sackets Harbor

Donald Shanty III, computer science

St. Regis Falls

Christopher Alexander, biology

Conner Labar, business administration

Karlee Lucey, childhood/early childhood education

South Colton

Shannon Brown, English and creative writing

Star Lake

Hailey Morey, history

Waddington

Katie Fobare, childhood/early childhood education

Jake VanHouse, biology

Alexis VanPatten, childhood/early childhood education

Watertown

Drew Autote, music education

Samantha Bearup, business administration

Maggie Fredenburg, childhood/early childhood education

Amber Harra, business administration

Hanna Misercola, childhood/early childhood education

Teresa Padron, psychology

Cailey Roberts, childhood/early childhood education

Don Roberts, biology

Abigail Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education

Brianna Young, business administration

West Stockholm

Cortney Rafter, history

Winthrop

Abigail Lyon, childhood/early childhood education

