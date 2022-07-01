NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Potsdam
The following students from Northern New York were named to the spring president’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
Adams
Marlo Cook, childhood/early childhood education
Adams Center
Hanna Ambrose, childhood/early childhood education
Mackenzie Riordan, childhood/early childhood education
Crystal Rivers, psychology
Madison Shammas, biology
Alexandria Bay
Susie Erck, childhood/early childhood education
Antwerp
Brianna Iverson, psychology
Katherine Peck, childhood/early childhood education
Melissa Stephens, childhood/early childhood education
McKenzie Whitmore, childhood/early childhood education
Beaver Falls
Natalie Streeter, geology
Brasher Falls
Keely Fetterley, community health
Drew Rose, business administration
Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new media
Mason Wargo, psychology
Brier Hill
Rhianna Chapin, psychology
Alyson Crosby, speech communication
Brownville
Mallory Marks, childhood/early childhood education
Calcium
Jae Harrod, computer science
Sydney O’Melia, archaeological studies
Canton
Riley Burke, childhood/early childhood education
Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education
Olivia Cole-Berry, arts management
Paige Corbine, childhood/early childhood education
Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media
Maggie Elliott, biology
Molly Finnerty, exercise science
Briana Humphrey, childhood/early childhood education
Richard Lashock, speech communication
Dylan Morgen, computer science
Preston Santimaw, environmental studies
Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education
Cape Vincent
Ashlyn Eyles, business administration
Alana Hoover, childhood/early childhood education
Maura Sullivan, music education
Carthage
Casey Downing, business administration
Zach Groff, mathematics
Marissa Holt, childhood/early childhood education
Megan Keenan, archaeological studies
Alexis Newman, business administration
Castorland
Amber Turck, psychology
Brett Worden, music education
Clayton
Austin Getman, business administration
Lexi Hartz, graphic design and new media
Colton
Saphier Hally, English and creative writing
Croghan
Macie Brouty, childhood/early childhood education
Natalie Monnat, mathematics
Amanda Zehr, music education
DePeyster
Emily Martin, childhood/early childhood education
Adam Price, environmental studies
Dexter
Logan Kampnich, criminal justice studies
Edwards
Morgan Wheat, childhood/early childhood education
Evans Mills
Ty Paddock, biology
Gouverneur
Shelbie Alguire, biology
Ellen Baer, childhood/early childhood education
Madyson Bloxham, theatre
Lexi Currier, geology
Noah Forsythe, speech communication
Kylie Helvie, childhood/early childhood education
Kayleigh Orr, psychology
Kate Rushlo, biology
Laney Smith, childhood/early childhood education
Melody Webster, art studio
Hammond
Ryleigh Gaige, business administration
Riley Martire, criminal justice studies
Harrisville
Sarah Campbell, business administration
Hannah Hotaling, art studio
Trenton Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education
Alex Truesdell, biology
Hermon
Hailey Matthews, biology
Heuvelton
Eliza Martin, psychology
Lisbon
Breanna Ashley, theatre
Elizabeth Denner, psychology
Jessica Evans, business administration
Koby Jordan, psychology
Abbie Thompson, biology
Henderson
Cassandra Forrester, childhood/early childhood education
Gianna Jones, community health
Lowville
Emily Beck, childhood/early childhood education
Brian Burns, criminal justice studies
Austin Goodheart, criminal justice studies
Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies
Storm Turck, business administration
Tyler Wells, business administration
Madrid
Marissa Johnston, psychology
Cheyenne Planty, sociology
Andrew Sior, arts management
Mannsville
Madison Bauer, biology
Massena
Luke Allen, history
Jessica Amo, psychology
Haden Ashley, computer science
Anah Bogdan, mathematics
Mara Brown, art studio
Tiffany Chapman, speech communication
Madison Cox, creative writing
Lauren Duchscherer, exploratory/undeclared
Matt Ford, politics
Mekayla Fountaine, music education
Megan Fregoe, theatre
Carly Garcia, childhood/early childhood education
Jessica Hill, psychology
Kaydence Ladison, childhood/early childhood education
Cheyenne Lanning, graphic design and new media
Mathis LeBlanc, business administration
Ian Love, art studio
Noah Manning, psychology
Daniel Mariano, politics
Megan McGowan, psychology
Amanda Morris, childhood/early childhood education
Noah Southworth, exploratory/undeclared
Jenna Stiles, exploratory/undeclared
Brenna Strickland, psychology
Maddy Taylor, exploratory/undeclared
Emily Vierno, exercise science
Erin Weinzapfel, childhood/early childhood education
Newton Falls
Kaylee Wood, exercise science
Nicholville
Michael Carlisle, politics
Norfolk
Cassandra Arno, psychology
Lacey Bosjolie, childhood/early childhood education
Alyssia Simons, childhood/early childhood education
Annabell Smith-Goolden, biology
Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education
North Lawrence
Deven Leggett, biology
Courtney Rileyence, NY, whose major is Biology
Norwood
Shaylee Bernard, psychology
Akaycia Colbert, childhood/early childhood education
Emily Jarvis, childhood/early childhood education
David Scovil, business administration
Ogdensburg
Sierra Ashley, business administration
Brandi Barkley, speech communication
Teeghan Bell, psychology
Marissa Bigelow, criminal justice studies
Tristen Cruikshank, biology
Ellie Foster, exploratory/undeclared
Shawn Granger, sociology
Desirae Graveline, psychology
Sydney Hosmer, childhood/early childhood education
MeSean Johnson, exercise science
Andre Jon-Hope, sociology
Julia Lemieux, history
Riley Leonard, psychology
Courtney Loffler, environmental studies
Kayle Mccormick, psychology
Sadie O’Neil, childhood/early childhood education
Shelby Ross, mathematics
Oswegatchie
Zana Northrop, music education
Parishville
Kelly Bloom, environmental science
Brooke Hayes, psychology
Philadelphia
Levi Armes, history
Potsdam
Rainar Anderson, music business
Susan Baldwin, English literature
Susan Barrett, childhood/early childhood education
Jessi Blackmer, mathematics
Luke Boyle, business administration
Christian Capone, business administration
Daisy Collins, graphic design and new media
Elizabeth Criscitello, English writing
Elizabeth Deschaine, biology
Shannon Donnelly, business administration
Jacob Fisher, mathematics
Kayla Jacques, music education
William Jadlos, politics
Joseph Maroney, psychology
Cyera McNamara, business administration
James Meyers, English writing
Emma O’Geen, exploratory/undeclared
Ellie Olwen, psychology
Adam Parker, speech communication
Kristen Parker, exercise science
Natalie Pontikes, music business
Alexandrea Quinn, history
James Robinson, business administration
Rose Sammons, music business
Laura Schappert, biology
Gideon Smith, chemistry
Drew Talcott, childhood/early childhood education
Russell Van Hoesen, psychology
Robert Woods, archaeological studies
Kendra Wright, psychology
Redwood
Hunter Beach, psychology
Jayden Travers, literature/writing
Sackets Harbor
Donald Shanty III, computer science
St. Regis Falls
Christopher Alexander, biology
Conner Labar, business administration
Karlee Lucey, childhood/early childhood education
South Colton
Shannon Brown, English and creative writing
Star Lake
Hailey Morey, history
Waddington
Katie Fobare, childhood/early childhood education
Jake VanHouse, biology
Alexis VanPatten, childhood/early childhood education
Watertown
Drew Autote, music education
Samantha Bearup, business administration
Maggie Fredenburg, childhood/early childhood education
Amber Harra, business administration
Hanna Misercola, childhood/early childhood education
Teresa Padron, psychology
Cailey Roberts, childhood/early childhood education
Don Roberts, biology
Abigail Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education
Brianna Young, business administration
West Stockholm
Cortney Rafter, history
Winthrop
Abigail Lyon, childhood/early childhood education
