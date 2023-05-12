NNY students graduate from Clarkson University
Bachelor’s Degree
Alexandria Bay
Colby D. Herrington, biomolecular science
Boonville
Alexander Joseph Jackson, mechanical engineering
Brasher Falls
Jacob Allen Dutch, engineering and management
Brownville
Kyle Robert Nichols, environmental engineering
Canton
Blake Edward Bennett, global supply chain management
Micheal Vittorio Caracciolo, computer engineering
Matthew K. Rosser, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering
Abrinel Marie Seeger, psychology
Antonio Pasquale Vecchio, global supply chain management
Carthage
Wyatt Christian Mullin, electrical engineering
Hannah Beth Orton, mechanical engineering
Chateaugay
Riley Keith Leary, global supply chain management
Clayton
Emily Elizabeth Locke, biomolecular science; honors program
Edwards
Emily J. Trudeau, Civil Engineering
Ellisburg
Thomas Mike Ventiquattro, mechanical engineering
Felts Mills
Jocelyn R. Bura, biology
Gouverneur
Conagher Dawson Buckmaster, mechanical engineering
Nathan David Sitts, computer engineering
Hannawa Falls
Morgan David Busch, computer science and mathematics
Elijah Francis Schechter, psychology and political science
Hermon
Marcy Adams, interdisciplinary liberal studies
Garrett Austin Willard, chemical engineering
Hogansburg
Chrissy Benedict, psychology
LaFargeville
Emma Elizabeth Timerman, engineering and management
Lowville
Andrew James Kirkwood, electrical engineering
Skylar Rose Schmitt, biology
Javien Marcel Spence, bachelor of professional studies
Alex Patrick Thomas, civil engineering
Massena
Cameron James Frost, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering
Carter Joseph Peets, software engineering
Hannah O. Wilson, communication, media and design
Morristown
Hannah Marie Beebie, biology
North Bangor
Alexandria Corrine Beachy, psychology
Norwood
Blake E Richards, civil engineering and environmental engineering
Cory Michael Rowsam, communication, media and design
Ogdensburg
Hailee Caroline Farrand, psychology
Nolan M. Grizzuto, mechanical engineering
Cooper N. Hunter, psychology
Nicholas Paul LaCombe, financial information and analysis
Alexa Angeline McKee, biology; honors program
Sarah Elizabeth Nichols, psychology
Jordyn Elizabeth Sweeney, psychology
Parishville
Alec Steven Hayes, innovation and entrepreneurship
Madison Lillian Yette, psychology
Potsdam
Ali Abedi, mechanical engineering
Seth D. Anderson, civil engineering
Noah G Bohl, environmental science and policy
Brett Carey, aerospace engineering
Cole Robert Caruso, computer engineering
Andrew Phillip Caruso, computer engineering
Anayelly Juarez, biology
Juliette Alvera LaRock, innovation and entrepreneurship
William Lin, global supply chain management
Patrick Harper Maciel, communication, media and design
Benjamin Molloy, computer science
Eleanor Marie Olsen, biology
Cameron Michael Palmer, computer engineering; honors program
Kaleb C. Rathbun, mechanical engineering
Cassandra N. Rogers, interdisciplinary social sciences
Romano Sergi, financial information and analysis
Maya Walker, electrical engineering
Daniel F. Wellings, communication, media and design
Abigail Elizabeth Wolfe, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering
Redwood
Blake Joseph Hunter, biology
Rensselaer Falls
Cayden Kyle Emerson, chemical engineering
Saranac Lake
Anna Noelle Ellithorpe, innovation and entrepreneurship
Stephen R. Huyck, environmental science and policy
Tupper Lake
Elliott John Fletcher, civil engineering
Kiley Joseph Stradley, biology
Waddington
Maria E Allen, biology
Richard George Pandel, financial information and analysis and global supply chain management
Watertown
Vy T. Huynh, aerospace engineering
Merrick F Taraska, master of business administration
Ogdensburg
Maria Gabrielle Pelusi, environmental science and engineering
Potsdam
Keri L. Allen, healthcare management
William Joseph Bergan, master of business administration
Michele Riccardo Cavalli, physician assistant studies
Alex J. Galloway, physician assistant studies
Thomas Russell Hobbs, master of business administration
Matthew Michael Koscak, electrical engineering
Evan Andrew Laing, mechanical engineering
Vaughn Miller, physician assistant studies
Rebecca Joyce Skoric Barringer, physician assistant studies
Mick Takeshi Kimura York, physician assistant studies
Saranac Lake
Phillip J. Buck, mechanical engineering
Watertown
Drew Safford, mechanical angineering
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Ogdensburg
Paige Alexis Weston
Potsdam
Eman Khalid Alanazi
Kendra Nicole Gilbert
Madison Howard
Ph.D.
DeKalb Junction
Morgan Kathleen Prochaska, basic science and interdisciplinary bioscience and biotechnology
Potsdam
Erik Carl Backus, engineering science
Daniel Terrence Fuller, mathematics
Lukas Alan Reynolds, mathematics
Kalani Kithuliya Rubasinghe Kattadige, mathematics
Arielle Lynn Santefort, chemistry
David Ryan Santefort, physics
Weichen Xie, mathematics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.