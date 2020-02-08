WATERTOWN — Scholarship applications are now being accepted by the Northern New York Community Foundation from students across the tri-county area who plan to enroll this coming fall as freshmen.
The NNYCF’s Freshman Scholarship application process has been streamlined due to an online portal where students can create accounts and begin online applications by clicking on 2020-2021 Freshman Scholarship Application.
All NNYCF freshman scholarship applications are due through the portal by Wednesday, April 15.
High school seniors from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who will be enrolled as full-time undergraduates this fall can apply for a one-year freshman scholarship. Students pursuing technical, trade or vocational schools are also welcome to apply using the same application.
The NNYCF has provided more than $18 million in scholarship awards since 1980 to students residing in the tri-county area.
The Community Foundation annually administers scholarship funds on behalf of 28 school districts throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as well as nearly 400 restricted scholarships established by individuals.
“Over the past several years, donors have worked with the Community Foundation to provide many more scholarship opportunities, including support for those pursuing specific career paths, nontraditional students, as well as those who show promise but may not be at the top of their class academically,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, in a statement Wednesday. “Every student should apply as the offerings are more varied than ever before.”
Several NNYCF administered scholarships require students to complete application packets that can be downloaded and printed from the Community Foundation’s website at www.nnycf.org/scholarships/applications and www.nnycf.org/scholarships/scholarships-available.
Deadlines for scholarships that require unique applications vary, the first of which is Monday, March 16, for the North Central Zone New York State Retired Teachers’ Association Scholarship, followed by Monday, March 30, for the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival Scholarship awards.
Completed application packets must be returned or postmarked by the deadline to the address specified in each application. Students must include a complete, signed application, an essay, appraisal forms, references and transcripts.
The Community Foundation also administers the following scholarship funds and programs with applications available for download from www.nnycf.org/scholarships/applications:
— Nontraditional Student Scholarship. Awarded to applicants who live in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties. Eligible applicants may be enrolled full- or part-time in college or a technical, trade or vocational school. Completed packets for this program are due by Monday, June 1, 2020.
— Evergreen STEM Scholarship Fund. Awards 10 $3,000 scholarships annually to St. Lawrence County high school juniors who plan to pursue studies in STEM-related fields.
— Jefferson-Can Community Scholars Program. In partnership with the Jefferson Community College alumnus Stephen H. Can and the Jefferson Community College Foundation. This merit-based award is offered to Jefferson and Lewis County high school seniors in the top 15 percent their class who plan to attend Jefferson Community College.
— Herring College Memorial Scholarship. Awarded to students in engineering, sciences, mathematics and related fields, as well as the Visiting Nurses Association Scholarship for students pursuing continued education in nursing or health-related fields.
— Rotary Purple Heart Scholarship. Available to residents of Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence County who were awarded a Purple Heart by the U.S. armed forces or are a dependent — spouse or child — of a U.S. military member or veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart. Purple Heart Scholarship applications are reviewed throughout the year until all available funds for the academic year are awarded.
— 10th Mountain Division (Light) Scholarship. Awarded to active or former 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) members or family members — spouse or child — of an active or former 10th Mountain Division soldier. The applicant or their military sponsor must also be a member of the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division. Scholarship applicants may live anywhere and be in any year of full-time undergraduate study.
— George C. Boldt Scholarship. Available to Jefferson County residents for full-time undergraduate study. Graduate study is not funded. Students who will be attending technical, trade or vocational schools are eligible to apply. Applications are accepted from high school seniors or nontraditional students who have had a break in their studies. This scholarship is a one-year award.
— Frances Anderson Luck Foundation Scholarship. A component fund of Northern New York Community Foundation offers scholarships to students accepted to or enrolled in American Veterinary Medical Association-accredited Doctor of Veterinary Medicine or veterinary technician programs with a focus on small animals, especially canines.
— Vici and Steve Diehl Foundation Graduate Scholarships. A component fund of Northern New York Community Foundation offers scholarships to students pursuing graduate degrees in Environmental Studies or Music. Applicants must have graduated from a high school in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
— North Pleasant Street (Watertown) Scholarship. Available to current residents of Watertown’s North Pleasant Street whose families have lived on North Pleasant Street for at least five years. The North Pleasant Street Scholarship is open to students enrolling in their first year of college as well as nontraditional students.
— Michele D. Salisbury Memorial Scholarship. Available to one graduating high school senior in each of the 33 public and three private school districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as well as the Pulaski and Sandy Creek school districts. A Northern Credit Union partnership, the scholarship is in memory of Michelle D. Salisbury, a Northern Credit Union team member and Jefferson County native who passed away in 2009. Completed applications are due by Friday, May 1, 2020.
— North Country Goes Green Irish Festival Scholarships. The J. Richard Gaffney and William K. Archer Academic Scholarship is available to graduating seniors or any students enrolled in a college degree program. One scholarship is awarded to a student who plans to become an educator. The J. Richard Gaffney and William K. Archer Career and Technical Education Scholarship is available to a high school senior pursuing an advanced technical program or any student currently enrolled in an advanced technical program.
— Rebecca Rhodes Memorial Scholarship. Available to a college-level junior, senior or graduate student from Jefferson County with a 3.0 grade-point average. Applicants who attend SUNY Brockport or the University of Mississippi are given first preference. Preference is also given to Jefferson County students studying the STEM sciences, specifically, geology. Rebecca graduated from Belleville Henderson Central School in 2010 and attended SUNY Brockport, studying geology, mathematics and physics. She graduated from SUNY Brockport with honors magma cum laude in 2014. Rebecca was graduating with her Master of Science in Engineering Science focusing on Geological Engineering from the University of Mississippi prior to her passing.
Contact Mary Perrine, coordinator of partnerships, at (315) 782-7110 or maryp@nnycf.org with questions or visit www.nnycf.org to learn more about the scholarships and download applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.