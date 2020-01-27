WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced $10,000 in Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge grants for 20 nonprofit organizations serving Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The initiative was launched in 2017 to introduce middle school students to concepts of philanthropy and community needs. This year, the program committee received and reviewed 104 entries from seventh- and eighth-graders who recommended grants to 66 organizations serving the tri-county area.
Students wrote essays articulating their definitions of community and explained what makes it a great place to live, work and play. Students were then asked to name a charitable organization that makes their community a better place through its service to local residents.
A committee including Community Foundation staff and a retired junior high school teacher judged and scored the applications with results as follows:
Jefferson County:
-$500 to the Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry thanks to Branden Jackson of Thousand Islands Middle School
-$500 to the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County thanks to Jayveon Richey of Case Middle School
-$500 to the Henderson Harbor Water Sports Program thanks to Ella Poulin of Belleville Henderson Central School
-$500 to the Knights of Columbus Council 259 thanks to Gianna Richards of Immaculate Heart Central School
-$500 to the North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross thanks to Noah Fulton of Thousand Islands Middle School
-$500 to the OBI Land Trust thanks to George Weir of Case Middle School
-$500 to the Salvation Army of Watertown thanks to Leah Ingerson of Thousand Islands Middle School
-$500 to the SPCA of Jefferson County thanks to Madalyn Paquette of General Brown Junior-Senior High School
-$500 to the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity thanks to Ava Diabo of Thousand Islands Middle School
-$500 to the Watertown Family YMCA thanks to Ella Smith of Case Middle School
Lewis County:
-$500 to the Friends of Lewis County Hospice thanks to Sarah Herzig of Beaver River Central School
-$500 to the Lewis County Humane Society thanks to Alyvia Millard of Lowville Academy and Central School
-$500 to the Lewis County Search and Rescue thanks to Mariah LaFountain of South Lewis Central School
-$500 to the Lowville Food Pantry thanks to Denali Dietrich of Lowville Academy and Central School
-$500 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Central New York thanks to Carli Freeman of Lowville Academy and Central School
St. Lawrence County:
-$500 to the Gateway Museum of Morristown thanks to Brody Cosler of Morristown Central School
-$500 to the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley thanks to Kadein Kelley of Edwards-Knox Central School
-$500 to the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department thanks to Raelee Downs of Morristown Central School
-$500 to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club thanks to Walker Belile of Morristown Central School
-$500 to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA thanks to Sydney Thompson of Thousand Islands Middle School
In the coming weeks, the Community Foundation and tri-county schools will work with the winning students to coordinate visits to their chosen agencies to present grants and learn more about the organizations they chose to support.
