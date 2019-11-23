WATERTOWN — In honor of Rebecca A.G. Rhodes, described as a gifted student, a new, permanent scholarship fund has been established at the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Ms. Rhodes, who died in 2018, was a Henderson native and 2010 Belleville-Henderson Central School graduate ready to graduate from the University of Mississippi with a master of science degree focused on geological engineering.
In an effort to honor her life and memory, her family has established the Northern New York Community Foundation Rebecca Rhodes Memorial Scholarship to help undergraduate juniors and seniors, as well as graduate students. Jefferson County students pursuing studies in the STEM sciences, especially geology, are encouraged to apply.
Contact the Northern New York Community Foundation, (315) 782-7110, to learn more about the scholarship and specific application requirements.
