WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation awards hundreds of scholarships each year and invites students to apply for scholarships this academic year. Students may apply for and receive more than one award from the foundation.
For the 2019-20 academic year, the foundation partnered with private donors, public school districts and private schools to award scholarships totaling more than $900,000 to nearly 500 students in the tri-county area.
Twenty-one new scholarships at the Community Foundation were created by donors this year, with another 29 transferred to the foundation from donors and partner schools to give out on their behalf.
“Support of educational opportunities in a variety of forms continues to be a long-standing part of the history and heritage of the Community Foundation and remains one of our largest annual investments in the people and future of the North Country,” said Rande S. Richardson, Community foundation executive director, in a statement. “Many of these awards also honor the legacies of many caring individuals who believed in the value of making education more accessible.”
In Jefferson County, 256 students from 13 public and two private schools, along with two home-schooled students, received scholarships.
In Lewis County, 139 students from five public schools were awarded scholarships, and in St. Lawrence County, 97 students from 16 public schools received awards.
An additional 22 students from schools outside the tri-county area were awarded scholarships.
To apply, go to www.nnycf.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.