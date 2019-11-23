WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation is extending its deadline for seventh- and eighth-graders to enter the 2019-2020 Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge until Monday, Dec. 2.
Completed applications must be received or postmarked by that date in order to be considered.
Students in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties are eligible to compete for 20 $500 grants to be awarded to charitable organizations of their choice. To enter the competition, students must complete an essay-based application in writing.
Applications are available online at nnycf.org/givingchallenge, at local schools, or at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St. Students who were selected to award grants in previous years are not eligible to enter the challenge.
