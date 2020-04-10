WATERTOWN — In order to accommodate students and school officials working through the current health crisis, the Northern New York Community Foundation has extended 2020-2021 filing deadlines for its Freshman Scholarship and a handful of others.
The new deadline to submit completed applications for the Community Foundation’s 2020-2021 Freshman Scholarship is Friday, May 1. High school seniors from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who will be enrolled as full-time undergraduates this fall may apply for the one-year scholarship. Students pursuing technical, trade or vocational school may also apply and should complete the same application.
Those with limited internet access may use a paper application, which can be downloaded at www.nnycf.org/scholarships/applications, or obtained from any high school guidance counselor. All schools in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have been sent updated paper copies to distribute to students as needed.
Two additional scholarship opportunities the Foundation administers have extended application deadlines to Friday, May 15. They are as follows:
— 10th Mountain Division (Light) Scholarship: Awarded to active or former 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) members or family members — spouse or child — of an active or former 10th Mountain Division soldier. The applicant or their military sponsor must also be a member of the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division. Scholarship applicants may live anywhere and be in any year of full-time undergraduate study.
— North Country Goes Green Irish Festival Scholarship awards: The J. Richard Gaffney & William K. Archer Academic Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors or any students presently enrolled in a college degree program from Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties. One scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a career in education. The J. Richard Gaffney & William K. Archer Career and Technical Education Scholarship is awarded to any high school senior from Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties pursuing an advanced technical program or any student presently enrolled in an advanced technical program. Students must be accepted into an advanced technical program starting in the fall of the upcoming year.
The deadline to submit complete applications for the Evergreen STEM Scholarship is now Monday, June 1. This opportunity is open to high school juniors who live in St. Lawrence County only. Ten $3,000 scholarships are awarded annually to juniors who plan to study and work in STEM fields. Scholarships will be awarded in the summer 2020, however actual award checks will not be presented until summer 2021 as students head to college.
Students with limited access to the internet due to the COVID-19 health pandemic may use a paper application downloaded from www.nnycf.org/scholarships/applications, or obtained from any high school guidance counselor. All schools in St. Lawrence County have been sent updated paper copies to distribute to students as needed. Completed packets must be returned or postmarked by the deadline to the address specified in each application. Students must include a complete, signed application, an essay, appraisal forms, references and transcripts.
Contact Mary Perrine, coordinator of partnerships, at (315) 782-7110 or maryp@nnycf.org, with questions about Community Foundation scholarships or visit www.nnycf.org to learn more about scholarships and to download applications.
