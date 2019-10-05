WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation kicked off its 2019-2020 Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge earlier in the week.
The giving challenge seeks to engage seventh- and eighth-grade students as they compete for the opportunity to award $500 grants to local nonprofits. Students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are eligible to compete, and 20 students will be selected to present $500 grants to nonprofits of their choice. To enter, students must complete an essay-based application.
“This remains one of the most important initiatives that our donors make possible,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “Investing in this program is an investment not only in our community’s future, but also a way to help ensure that we continue to nurture and grow an awareness, interest and appreciation for the value and fulfillment of civic engagement and responsibility.”
Applications are available online at nnycf.org/giving challenge, at local schools, or at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown.
Students previously selected to award grants are not eligible to enter. Entries must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the Community Foundation no later than Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Contact the Community Foundation, 315-782-7110, or info@nnycf.org, to learn more about the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.