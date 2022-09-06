LOWVILLE — Already one bus driver short heading into the new school year, Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said she was blindsided by another driver’s “last minute retirement notice” on Friday.

“Because of the unprecedented lack of school bus drivers, we are unable to offer late bus transportation,” reads the letter Mrs. Dunckel-King sent to parents and posted on the school district’s Facebook page on Monday. “The district understands this is disappointing news to some of our families. We continue our search for bus drivers and if we are able to fill our openings, we will resume late bus transportation.”

