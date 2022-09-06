LOWVILLE — Already one bus driver short heading into the new school year, Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said she was blindsided by another driver’s “last minute retirement notice” on Friday.
“Because of the unprecedented lack of school bus drivers, we are unable to offer late bus transportation,” reads the letter Mrs. Dunckel-King sent to parents and posted on the school district’s Facebook page on Monday. “The district understands this is disappointing news to some of our families. We continue our search for bus drivers and if we are able to fill our openings, we will resume late bus transportation.”
In an interview Tuesday, the superintendent explained that because of the continued challenge recruiting drivers, a substitute driver became a regular driver to cover one route and a mechanic at the bus garage is “pitching in” to cover the still-vacant route before the district was left with yet another uncovered route Friday.
“Until we can fill that position we can’t offer the late bus which is really disappointing for us because we’ve offered a late bus, I think, since the ’60s. With it being such a big district geographically, sometimes it’s the only way students can participate in after school activities and sports,” Mrs. Dunckel-King said.
Although she couldn’t guarantee that another driver would have been found if the latest retirement had been done in the spring, she said they would have “rerouted things, maybe reduced a run and maybe it wouldn’t have had such a big impact.”
Now, she and her team are looking at ways to attract more drivers beyond paying $22.50 per hour, providing health benefits and paying for all commercial driver’s license training and costs eligible candidates need to become bus drivers.
Being that there are schools that offer more money, similar benefits and additional sign-on bonuses that are also having problems finding drivers, Mrs. Dunckel-King said she isn’t sure offering more money will entice people.
Harrisville Central School District is “one bus driver short with two retired bus driver substitutes” this year despite recruiting for drivers for more than two years and offering paid CDL training and Department of Transportation-required physicals plus a sign-on bonus, according to Superintendent Robert N. Finster, but the school has “never receive(d) an applicant … nothing works.”
“Unfortunately, bus drivers have become like teachers,” Mr. Finster said. “School districts are having to steal from each other because of the shortages.”
Mrs. Dunckel-King believes the biggest obstacle to finding drivers may be that the unique schedule — a couple of hours in the morning and another few in the afternoon — making it impossible for most people with jobs to work around it and because with only part-time hours, the income is not enough for anyone to survive on exclusively.
Scott Connell, superintendent of Copenhagen Central School District, agrees.
“It used to be a lot of farmers that would be drivers … mainly for the health insurance,” he said, explaining that they would alternate their farm work wit their bus runs. “But we don’t have family farms any more and I think that’s part of the north country issue (for finding drivers).”
In Copenhagen, while they have just enough people to cover all of the routes required, Mr. Connell said “you can never have enough subs” so the district is actively recruiting, too, offering at least $15 an hour, although he said he believes it is more at this point.
The district does not yet pay for CDL training, although “it could come to it” Mr. Connell said, “you never know.”
“We’re always on an edge (of not having enough drivers) … even before COVID,” he said.
Superintendent Todd Green of Beaver River Central School said they are constantly recruiting, but “get very few applicants for positions” though they are also offering a similar competitive package to the other Lewis County schools.
“Most often, word of mouth works best,” he said of more formalized recruiting practices.
With an open driver position being covered by two substitute drivers, Mr. Green said, “basically we are on the edge of being able to keep things status quo.”
South Lewis Central School District, however, may have found a way to get around all of the challenges.
The South Lewis “driver-in-training” program that began a few years ago pays people who meet the requirements $17.50 per hour while they go through training. If they are hired as a full-time driver when there is an opening, they earn about $32 per hour.
According to District Superintendent Douglas Premo, the program has provided “several drivers” for the district.
The district also reimagined the roles on buses.
“Currently, all but one of our transportation attendants are certified bus drivers and can be called on to drive bus when needed,” Mr. Premo said. “Then we simply have to call in substitute transportation aides when this happens, which are much easier obtain.”
Recruitment for trainee drivers continues on a rolling basis at South Lewis.
At Lowville Academy, Mrs. Dunckel-King praises the bus drivers in her district for how they have consistently “stepped up” throughout the challenging pandemic years but that now, they are getting tired.
She said she and bus garage manager Amy Green will be reaching out to prospective candidates in every way possible and brainstorm ways to restore the late bus service as soon as possible, knowing the burden its loss has placed on many parents and the unfair disadvantage it creates for their children who play sports.
