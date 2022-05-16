LOWVILLE — One school district in Lewis County will be seeking a 60% super majority of voters to approve its 2022-23 budget today at the polls.
Copenhagen Central School District’s tax cap was calculated to be minus 3.07%, which would have meant $54,800 in lost revenue and resulted in an impact on school programming if a suitable budget could have decreased spending by that much.
Each district calculates their own tax cap based on a state-provided formula that allows for various inclusions and exclusions that can either work in a district’s favor — like for Lowville, which calculated a 12.96% tax cap — or work against a district like it did for Copenhagen. Changes in payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT amounts, from wind farms were mostly responsible for the deviations from the typical 2% tax cap.
The actual tax rates that property owners in each district will pay are confirmed in August when state assessments are finalized, but in most cases will be negligible largely because of increased property values and new construction.
The schools dedicate between 64% and 71% to programming in their budgets.
All five of Lewis County’s school districts have included funds for a mini-renovation project costing up to $100,000. Those are 82% reimbursed by state aid the following year through a program to help schools keep up with the costly building repairs and improvements.
COPENHAGEN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The 1% increase in the total amount of taxes the district plans to collect from property owners, called the tax levy, to cover a spending increase of 2.66% totaling $310,601, was enough to overshoot the tax cap.
A total $12 million is budgeted for the fiscal year beginning at the end of June, up from the $11.7 million this year. About $766,529 of the existing fund balance will be used to offset cost increases. The low tax cap calculation was largely due to the increase of $177,204 from the PILOT agreements with Copenhagen and Number Three wind farms, Superintendent Scott N. Connell told district taxpayers in the budget newsletter.
State and federal aid funds 73.95% of the budget, while taxpayers cover about 15.1% of the costs.
The district anticipates enrollment to be 480 students next year, making the spending per student $24,969.
The ballot also includes a measure to supply transportation on regular bus runs to preschool Head Start students.
Voting in Copenhagen will take place between noon and 8 p.m. in the gym foyer at the school.
BEAVER RIVER CENTRAL SCHOOL
Spending for next year will be up 4.9% to $19,135,155 from $18,241,189, but the district will still remain under its 3.72% tax cap with a 2% increase in the tax levy.
The largest increase in spending this year — a 6.57% increase, or $822,310 — will pay for a number of new positions and programs that offer additional academic support like summer school, after-school programming and professional development as well as additional social and emotional support for students, Superintendent Todd G. Green told voters in his budget letter.
In a switch from previous years, funds to purchase new buses were included in the budget instead of buying with a bond to eliminate finance costs.
Next year, 66.45% of the district’s budget will come from state aid and 32.6% from property taxes.
Spending per student next year will be about $23,800 based on an enrollment of 804 students.
A proposal to increase funding for the Croghan Free Library from $45,000 to $50,000 will also be included on the ballot.
Voting will take place in the school’s auditorium between 1 and 8 p.m.
SOUTH LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The proposed budget includes a 1.95% tax levy increase, up from a 1.8% increase last year but still under the 3.83% tax cap.
The $9.28 million levy will go toward the $28.5 million spending budgeted for next year — an increase from $28 million last year — which includes $275,280 more in administrative spending and $415,986 more in program spending than this school year.
About 63.7% of the budget is funded by state aid with 32.5% covered by taxpayers.
The district anticipates 975 students will be enrolled next year, making the amount spent per student $29,423.
Other measures on the ballot include the purchase of three school buses for a total of $380,528, and the establishment of a capital reserve fund over the next 10 years using funds leftover at the end of each fiscal year. The fund will be used to “offset any local taxpayer costs for any future capital project” according to the budget newsletter.
Voting will be open from noon to 8 p.m. in the music suite at the school.
LOWVILLE ACADEMY AND CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The tax levy will increase by 4.98%, but Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said in her budget letter that increasing property values “will help to offset a good portion of our tax rate.”
The levy is much lower than the calculated tax cap, which grew primarily because of the 21% decrease in payments from wind farms.
$800,000 of the district’s fund balance will be used to offset that revenue loss and stabilize the tax levy.
The $28.8 million budget for next year is 2.46% greater than this year’s $28.1 million budget.
The additional spending is “largely due to the increases in salaries, benefits and energy costs,” the superintendent said.
State aid covers 71% of the Lowville district’s costs, while property taxes and PILOT money account for 21.11% combined.
According to state data, enrollment in the district was last recorded at 1,190 students, putting next year’s spending at about $24,202 per student.
The ballot also includes propositions to approve the purchase of three school buses for $370,000; to authorize the district to provide transportation to preschool children in Head Start on regularly scheduled bus routes; and to increase tax dollars for the two public libraries serving the area — $20,000 for the Lowville Free Library to bring its total levy to $100,000, and $5,000 more for the William H. Bush Memorial Library in Martinsburg for a total of $40,000.
Voting will take place in the high school auditorium from noon to 8 p.m.
HARRISVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Spending in the Harrisville district will decrease by 2.78% — $323,273 — to $11,321,461 in the coming school year. The tax levy will increase by 1.8%
According to Superintendent Robert N. Finster’s letter to taxpayers, “most of this decrease can be attributed to last year’s one-time American Rescue Plan funds, which are now accounted for in the district’s federal fund but are not factored into the 2022-23 budget.”
The budget is funded 55.2% with state aid, a decrease of $274,008 compared to this year.
District spending next year will be about $34,835 per student based on the state’s last enrollment posting of 325 students.
Also included on the ballot are proposals to purchase two buses for $253,608 and a funding increase for the Harrisville Free Library of $5,000, which will bring the library budget to $65,000.
Voting at Harrisville will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. in the school library at 14371 Pirates Lane.
Three of the districts — Lowville, Beaver River and South Lewis — also have contested school board races on their ballots. Go to wdt.me/LewisCountySchoolBoards for information on each candidate.
