PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. — Indian River Central School District will be using Tuesday as a staff development day so transportation staff members can attend a memorial service and remembrance celebrations for a senior transportation employee who died this week.
“This loss leaves a void that will take time to fill, both literally and figuratively,” Superintendant Troy W. Decker said in a letter to families Friday. “Our transportation staff has worked through the grief, delivered kids to and from school, and carried on as best as possible given this tragic loss.”
The district did not identify the late staff member.
On Tuesday, grades K-12 will not be in regular attendance; morning and afternoon BOCES students will arrive and depart from the high school at regular times but students must self-transport to and from school; ACES and parochial runs will occur as normal; afternoon sports practices will not be held, but evening games and events will still be held. UpK and Headstart programs will go on as scheduled.
“As we work through yet another difficult time, please know that we can and will persevere,” Mr. Decker said in the letter. “Our IRCSD family has infinite strength, and while we will be at times tested, we will not waiver in our support for our students, staff, and our entire school community. It is in moments like these that we must remain focused on our Warrior Family, our Warrior Friends, and the value of every one of the people we encounter. Life is too short to do otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.