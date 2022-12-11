North Country Family Health Center is celebrating 20 years providing medical, dental and mental health resources to students at H.T. Wiley School.

H.T. Wiley School-Based Health Center is staffed on Monday afternoons and all day Tuesdays and Thursdays by a family nurse practitioner, a licensed dental hygienist and dental assistant, and a licensed clinical social worker who provides counseling. Students are seen by staff when they are sick or need care for chronic health issues like asthma, acne, and other illnesses. Students can also receive physicals and vaccines including the flu shot at the Health Center, as well as routine teeth cleanings.

