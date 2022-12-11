North Country Family Health Center is celebrating 20 years providing medical, dental and mental health resources to students at H.T. Wiley School.
H.T. Wiley School-Based Health Center is staffed on Monday afternoons and all day Tuesdays and Thursdays by a family nurse practitioner, a licensed dental hygienist and dental assistant, and a licensed clinical social worker who provides counseling. Students are seen by staff when they are sick or need care for chronic health issues like asthma, acne, and other illnesses. Students can also receive physicals and vaccines including the flu shot at the Health Center, as well as routine teeth cleanings.
Anna Bella Hyde, a family nurse practitioner who has been at H.T. Wiley for about 13 years, said that it is a “wonderful program” that provides many services to students so that parents do not have to take time off of work or try to figure out transportation for their children to go to an outside provider.
“It’s a wonderful resource for parents, you know,” she said. “It’s just really great. Nobody wants to leave their job because you can’t anymore, it’s not like the old days.”
Providing care to students in-school gives them greater access to critical health care and gives staff a chance to teach about preventative care and educate students about how to be more healthy. Currently, there are approximately 350 students enrolled in the school’s program at no out-of-pocket cost to the families.
NCFHC also provides services to students at Mannsville Manor Elementary School and at Maynard P. Wilson Elementary, as well as dental-only services to Alexandria Central, Copenhagen Central, Lowville Academy & Central School, Lyme Central, South Lewis School Districts and at the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES program.
