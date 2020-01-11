MEXICO - The Mexico Alumni Association is seeking nominations for new inductees into the 2020 Mexico Academy and Central School (MACS) Hall of Fame at June’s annual alumni banquet.
Not to be confused with the district’s Athletic Hall of Fame, the MACS Alumni Association Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have had a profound effect on the students of the Mexico school district.
Nominees can be teachers, administrators, board members, support staff and community members. The MACS Hall of Fame, located in the Mexico High School Hungerford Library, provides a place for alumni to give tribute to those individuals who helped shape their lives while students of MACS.
Nominations can be made using the form provided on the Alumni page of the school website at www.mexicocsd.org /Page/529 and then downloading the PDF version of the nominating form titled “Hall of Fame Application”.
The deadline for nominations to be received is March 15 and the annual alumni banquet is slated for 4 p.m. on June 13 at The Eis House in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.