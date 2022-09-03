WATERTOWN — With COVID-19 related restrictions and regulations having been further relaxed for the start of the 2022-23 school year next week, there is much hope for finding a “new normal.” But a shortage of teachers and other staff necessary for school districts to operate properly has been affecting schools across the nation.

The north country has not been immune to the shortage, as many districts are dealing with increasingly smaller pools of applicants and often competing with one another for recruits, and there are still dozens of positions open across the region — from superintendents and principals to bus drivers and substitute teachers. The first day of school for most districts is Tuesday.

Sackets Harbor science teacher Nadine C. Britton’s classroom receives the finishing touches ahead of the new school year. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times

Sackets Harbor English teacher Leanne K. Montrois’ classroom is ready to welcome students back next week. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times

Sackets Harbor English teacher Leanne K. Montrois’ classroom is ready to welcome students back next week. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times

Sackets Harbor science teacher Nadine C. Britton prepares her classroom ahead of the new school year. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times

Sackets Harbor science teacher Nadine C. Britton’s classroom receives the finishing touches ahead of the new school year. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times

Sackets Harbor English teacher Leanne K. Montrois’ classroom is ready to welcome students back next week. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times

Kindergarten teacher Jessica L. Taylor’s classroom at Theresa Primary is ready for the start of the new school year. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
