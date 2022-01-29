POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum has a goal of Christmas 2023 for opening its second-floor expansion project, which is receiving $1.4 million in funding from Potsdam’s 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
“We operate now on the first floor. We have storage in the basement. The second floor is unused because we haven’t gotten there yet,” said Sharon Vegh Williams, the museum’s executive director. “We’ll basically be doubling our permanent exhibits and doubling the programs.”
She said the project was initially priced at $2 million, but that may increase due to supply chain issues and increased building costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Building costs have gone up, so we’re really working with the architect to figure out what the costs are,” Ms. Williams said. “We’re going to have a sense of what we’re talking about in today’s numbers.”
She said the museum has raised 77% of the $2 million. That’s including the $1.4 million DRI grant.
“We’re really focusing on grants right now. We haven’t opened up the sort of general fundraising piece yet,” she said.
Ms. Williams said the new exhibits will be built by a design firm focused on ensuring the pieces “can withstand a lot of heavy play over years without breaking.”
She said the museum’s 11-member board is “in the process of selecting which design firm we’re going to work with.” She said the board should make a selection by the end of February or early March.
The new programs will be created in house.
“The programs are always changing,” Ms. Williams said. “We have a really talented education team. They’re always developing new programming. That will be ongoing with a lot of variety.”
