POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum is getting $20,000 from the Cloudsplitter Foundation to support a family resource room as part of its second-floor expansion project at 10 Raymond St.
The Cloudsplitter Room will be designed as a calm and quiet space for infants to crawl and play and for nursing babies. In addition, there will be a small meeting space with books and other resources for new parents and families, museum officials said.
“We have had many requests from visitors over the past few years for a space for infants, nursing mothers and new families. We are so grateful to the Cloudsplitter Foundation for supporting this much-needed resource room for our community,” museum Director Sharon Vegh Williams said in a news release.
The Cloudsplitter Foundation has been a longtime supporter of the children’s museum and helped to fund the early childhood Playspace Exhibit on the first floor.
The second-floor expansion project is in the planning stages and is expected to open to the public in December 2023. In 2019, the museum was awarded $1.4 million toward the expansion as part of Potsdam’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
Ms. Williams in late January said that the total expansion price tag was $2 million prior to the pandemic, but because of supply chain and logistical issues related to the pandemic, that could go up. At the time, she said the museum had raised 77% of the $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.