POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum, 10 Raymond St., has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to be used as salary support at the museum.
“We have an incredibly talented and creative education team who have continued to work throughout the closure,” NCCM Executive Director Sharon Vegh Williams said in a statement.
The NEH grant was awarded to about 300 projects nationwide, and the museum’s award will help with opening of a new exhibit, “History of a North Country Childhood,” a digital storytelling interactive exhibit. Expected to open to the public this fall, the exhibit is a collaboration between NCCM, the Potsdam Public Museum, SUNY Canton and Clarkson University.
NCCM is also seeking public feedback on reopening plans through an online survey, which can be accessed by contacting the museum.
