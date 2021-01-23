POTSDAM — North country college students have returned, in a new year, new semester, but same pandemic.
The four Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley — SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University — as well as Jefferson Community College in Watertown, are beginning the spring semester with extended and adjusted COVID-19 plans in place.
Plans include initial and ongoing testing protocols, mask requirements, gathering guidelines, health screening instructions and quarantine rules. Students from all five institutions have been required to either quarantine and submit a negative coronavirus test result prior to arriving on campus or be tested and quarantine upon arrival.
Each institution is replacing consecutive spring break days with rest days scheduled throughout the semester.
Applied to campuses statewide, the State University of New York’s uniform spring plan pushes the semester’s start to Feb. 1, with masks mandatory even when social distancing.
“We’ve demonstrated this past fall that by implementing an aggressive strategy to manage COVID, students can safely return to campus,” SUNY Chancellor James J. Malatras said when he unveiled spring plans in November.
With National Guard and state officials on site, SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall opened as a state-run coronavirus vaccination center on Jan. 18. SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton students are set to arrive in phases this week.
SUNY will continue to process thousands of saliva tests — processing capacity is roughly 200,000 per week — at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, as part of semester-long surveillance testing.
As in the fall, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Jefferson Community College and all other SUNY schools will be required to pause in-person instruction and activities for two weeks when 100 active campus cases are logged or the on-campus positivity rate exceeds 5%. With a smaller on-campus populations, JCC’s trigger for remote instructions is 29 active cases, according to SUNY.
At Clarkson University, Potsdam, and St. Lawrence University, Canton, classes are already underway. Clarkson classes began remotely Jan. 13, and in person Jan. 18. SLU students arrived earlier in the month, with virtual classes starting Jan. 4 and the semester shifting to finish mid-April.
Both private universities, Clarkson and SLU have developed color-coded status alerts to reflect campus and regional case surges.
Clarkson’s four-level system — Level I for high risk, Level II for moderate risk, Level III for low-to-moderate risk and Level IV for low risk — is based on health and safety compliance, case numbers, wastewater surveillance trends and public health guidelines. Each level carries new maximum limits for non-essential gatherings, maximums decreasing as the risk level increases.
Similarly, SLU operates at one of four levels, from green for low risk, to red for highest risk of in-person learning.
Academic experts and student research teams are also furthering COVID-19 research and monitoring projects that began last year.
Clarkson’s weekly surveillance testing of wastewater from its campus, SUNY Canton, SLU and the villages of Canton and Potsdam, continues as an added monitoring measure. At SUNY Canton, a pilot air filtration program targeting airborne pathogens, including the novel coronavirus, was launched in the fall after the university received equipment donations from Day & Nite All Service, a refrigeration and air conditioning company based in Long Island.
The Clarkson Outing Club has purchased additional skis and equipment for students to use on the public Munter Trail, which runs through campus along the Raquette River, and health science students are volunteering to staff St. Lawrence Health System’s mobile vaccination unit.
“Service is an incredibly important part of the Clarkson experience, and these students are gaining a rewarding opportunity to renew hope in technology serving humanity,” said Kelly O. Chezum, vice president for marketing and external relations.
Online dashboards for case counts and recoveries at each school, launched in the fall, are again live.
As of Friday afternoon, SUNY Potsdam has tested a total of 17,384 people since summer and reports nine active student and 5 active employee cases. SUNY Canton has administered 7,490 tests and reports nine active cases as of Thursday. JCC reports zero active cases, according to SUNY’s statewide case tracker.
SLU reports 13 active student and 3 active employee cases as of Friday, with 34 people directed to quarantine and 367 pending test results. Clarkson reports a total of 30 active cases. SLU and Clarkson have administered a combined 42,710 tests since August.
Full spring restart plans and updates are viewable on each institution’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.