North country colleges will be receiving nearly $3 million in TRIO grants from the U.S. Department of Education.
The funds will be disbursed to eight colleges across the region. SUNY Plattsburgh will receive the largest disbursement of over $612,000; Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown will receive just under $537,000; SUNY Canton will receive $309,458; SUNY Jefferson in Watertown will receive $280,021; Paul Smith’s College will receive $281,019; SUNY Potsdam will receive $332,515; Clarkson University in Potsdam will receive $317,461; and Adirondack Community College will receive $261,888.
The funds come from the Student Support Services program, a federal TRIO grant service which grants colleges and universities funds to support their low-income and first-generation college students in order to ensure they remain in college and graduate on time.
Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the funds Thursday in a press release.
“These TRIO awards will help our higher education institutions as they work to ensure low-income and first generation college students remain on track to graduate amidst the many challenges created by the pandemic,” she said in her statement.
