Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy and windy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.