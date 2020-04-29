As the spring semester comes to a close for north country universities in the next few weeks, college officials are preparing for adjusted summer schedules and considering learning options for the fall.
When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued the New York State on PAUSE executive order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, higher education institutions across the state shifted to remote learning for the remainder of the semester, and area schools have extended remote academic operations through the summer.
The State and City Universities of New York began to implement distance learning on March 19, with each SUNY and CUNY school developing campus- and curriculum-specific spring and summer plans.
Remote learning for summer courses is planned for Watertown’s Jefferson Community College, but fall semester classes are expected to resume on campus, at Fort Drum and at the Lewis County Education Center, College President Ty A. Stone told students last week.
The majority of SUNY Canton’s summer courses are typically completed online, with about 900 total students usually enrolled in one of the university’s three summer sessions, a university official told the Times.
“We have not made any decisions about the fall 2020 semester at this time, but we are planning for multiple possibilities,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “Given our long track record of both hands-on applied, and high-quality online learning, we stand ready for any eventuality.”
SUNY Canton is considering three options for this fall: returning to normal operations, returning with a mix of remote and in-person learning and returning with a completely remote format for part or all of the semester.
St. Lawrence University, Canton, is also considering multiple scenarios for the fall, which include returning as planned, a delayed return with initial remote learning or remote learning for the entire semester and a January 2021 campus return.
SLU has also announced it is considering a return to campus in the fall of 2021, with remote learning over the course of the 2020-2021 school year.
At SUNY Potsdam, all in-person events and activities, including children’s summer camps and programs, have been suspended through Aug. 1, and summer courses will be held online.
SUNY Potsdam’s short-term and semester-long international programs have been canceled for the fall semester.
At Clarkson University, Potsdam, student learning will be facilitated online this summer, as will academic camps and enrichment programs, though summer sports camps are currently scheduled to be hosted on campus.
The university’s athletic department plans to collect payment two weeks before the start of each camp and issue full refunds if camps are canceled due to updated public health directives or further extensions of the state’s PAUSE order, which is now extended through May 15.
Virtual academic camps and enrichment programs, including Clarkson’s Horizons and Young Scholars programs, will be offered at reduced prices for participants, university officials said, with in-person options for local youth still being considered.
Horizons, now a 10-day virtual STEAM program — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — is scheduled to begin July 20.
For Clarkson undergraduate students, as well as students from other institutions taking Clarkson summer courses, a COVID-19 scholarship has been established to help cover the tuition cost for summer 2020 online classes.
The COVID-19 Adjustment Scholarship is designed to discount three-credit courses, valued at $3,200 each, so that students only pay up to $1,600 for each course.
“Making positive change means bringing new ideas to the table and inspiring new solutions,” Clarkson Provost Robyn E. Hannigan said. “Our hope, with this scholarship opportunity, is that students work with their adviser at Clarkson or their home institution to consider how a summer course may help secure the track toward their educational goals.”
SLU is continuing to offer aid to students through its COVID-19 Emergency Student Assistance Fund.
The university expects students to apply for aid only after they have “exhausted their immediate support network,” of friends and family. The fund has been established and supported by donations — now totaling more than $100,000 — from the SLU community and is designated for expenses related to student emergency travel, medical fees, new technology for online classes, temporary housing, supplies, storage and moving.
Online applications can be completed on SLU’s website.
SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, SLU and Clarkson have not yet issued official decisions about fall semester academic operations.
Virtual class of 2020 commencement ceremonies are scheduled for some area institutions, with plans for future in-person celebrations in the works.
— Jefferson Community College: Virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15.
— SUNY Potsdam: Virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23.
— SUNY Canton: To be determined.
— St. Lawrence University: No virtual celebration on Sunday, May 17, as was previously offered.
— Clarkson University: In-person commencement planned for Saturday, Aug. 15. A final decision about hosting the August ceremony is expected to be issued by June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.