MALONE — North Country Community College wants to collaborate with Franklin County government to incentivize pursuing education for in-demand job fields through a “Grow your Own” initiative.
NCCC representatives presented the initiative to the Franklin County Board of Legislators during its Feb. 15 meeting.
“We reached out to Kim Godreau, Franklin County personnel officer, with an idea that we have been developing with Essex County about ways for us, the colleges of Essex and Franklin counties, to be able to support people that in the employ of the county follow academic pathways that would support needs that you (the board) have in the workforce,” NCCC President Joe Keegan told the board. “Nursing is a good example. Public health nursing as we know has been difficult to recruit and retain.”
Godreau was credited by NCCC for helping coordinate the meeting with the board. She was also provided NCCC materials to pass along to any interested county employee, department leaders and new hires.
Keegan said NCCC sees the same U.S. Census Bureau data as the county government, which indicates that a large population of adults do not attend higher education institutions. Higher education is beneficial for opening doors into careers, Keegan said.
The possible benefits for Franklin County departments through NCCC’s initiative are more opportunities for promotions, retaining valuable employees, and preventing position vacancies, according to Amy Tuthill, NCCC associate director of recruitment for adult learners who is in charge of the initiative.
With more or expanded formal education, people can move up in their job positions and meet prerequisites such as having an associate degree, Tuthillsaid. She told the board that her department specializes in helping adults determine the best educational route that accommodates parenting and working.
“We know that adult students make up a significant portion of our student population and this continues to grow. We’re seeing adults of all ages who are interested in starting their educational journey for the first time, perhaps after raising a family or serving in the military, and those who are retraining for a new profession or career,” Tuthill said. “We would love to work with any business or organization that would like to empower their workforce to reach higher from within. With this ‘Grow Your Own’ focus, employers not only help their staff realize their full potential, but they retain a valuable member of their workforce.”
When an employer refers someone to NCCC, she added, the college works with the prospective student to select a degree program.
“We have a dedicated enrollment counselor on staff that specializes in assisting adult and non-traditional students throughout the enrollment process; including admissions, financial aid and more,” Tuthill said. “As a student progresses through their degree program, their academic adviser will work with them to ensure they are taking the courses needed to complete their studies at North Country, and a transfer counselor is available for students wishing to further their education beyond an associate degree.”
Keegan said the NCCC Foundation has committed $100,000 in 2021, $100,000 this year, and another $100,000 in 2023 to support students in Essex and Franklin counties. The scholarship funds are an addition to other financial aid..
Tuthill said this scholarship, in conjunction with traditional forms of financial aid such as federal Pell grants, the state Tuition Assistance Program and student loans, may be available. She added that businesses offering tuition assistance or reimbursement can make an education more affordable.
After introducing the initiative, the discussion was opened to questions from the board.
“I think we talked about this maybe three years ago, but are you thinking about adding a course for earning a CDL (commercial driver’s license)?” Legislative Chair Don Dabiew asked Keegan. “… Because everyone knows we are short on truck drivers. Is that still a possibility? ”
“It doesn’t fit in with our current mission at the moment,” Keegan said. “We have had it in the back of our mind, and I know that Jefferson Community College and Canton just purchased a truck to offer that, so I don’t know, Don, if we would be able to reach into that market any time soon.”
“Are you talking just about degrees or are you including certificates or non-degree variant courses as well?” District 6 Legislator Paul Maroun asked Keegan.
“All the above, Paul,” Keegan said. “We have certificate programs; in fact, a lot of the ideas we get for them come from our advisory boards.”
NCCC representatives anticipate returning to a county board meeting in about three months.
