AKWESASNE — North Country Community College will offer classes at Akwesasne, continuing an ongoing partnership between the school and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
NCCC will provide a pair of three-credit courses in business and psychology, including in-person classes at the Ionkwakiohkwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building at 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, in addition to online coursework, according to a press release from Chris Knight, the college’s director of communications.
The college first offered courses at Akwesasne during the fall semester of 2019, offering students from Akwesasne and the surrounding area a local opportunity to pursue a college career, Knight said. The spring semester courses will be the first time classes have been offered at Akwesasne since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to serve the educational needs of the Akwesasne community,” said Sarah Maroun, the college’s interim vice president for academic affairs. “By providing some foundational courses at a location close to home, we hope to open a pathway for students to begin or continue to pursue their career and educational goals in a wide variety of degree programs.”
The introductory psychology course will take place from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m. Tuesdays. The course is required for many of the college’s allied health and human service programs, including child and family services and chemical dependency counseling.
The psychology course is recommended for transfer degrees and serves as an introduction to the systematic study of human behavior and experience, Knight said.
The business organization and management course will be offered from 4 to 5:20 p.m. Wednesdays. This class is a requirement for students in the college’s business programs, including entrepreneurship and business administration.
Classes will begin the week of Jan. 24. Financial assistance is available to qualifying students through the college and the Tribe.
Space for both courses is limited. To register, visit www.nccc.edu/akwesasne or contact Samantha Phillips, the college’s enrollment and financial aid counselor at 518-354-5194 or sphillips@nccc.edu.
Students enrolled in these courses must follow the State University of New York and the college’s COVID-19 vaccination and booster requirements, which are listed online at www.nccc.edu/spring-2022.
Knight said students will need to follow protocols set by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe while attending classes in the Tribal Administration Building.
