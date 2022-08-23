WATERTOWN — With the state easing COVID-19 rules for students in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local educators have hope for a relatively “normal” school year.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the changes Monday, and after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health rules it prompted, district administrators and families are looking ahead.
“It feels like this new guidance mirrors the CDC recommendations, and it does very much kind of put down in black and white that feeling that we’ve all been feeling — that this feels like a normal start to a school year,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen J. Todd. “We welcome it; it really is refreshing. Certainly we are all going to use every measure we can in terms of cleaning, good hygiene, monitoring our own individual symptoms and helping students and families to be aware of what best practices are, but at the end of the day, it feels like a normal year.”
Under the updated guidance, students no longer have to isolate if exposed to someone with the virus; a single COVID case will not result in entire classrooms being sent home; there is no mask mandate at this time; and the state is ending “test to stay,” which means students and teachers can stay in school even if they’ve been exposed to someone who is COVID-positive, as long as they wear a mask.
These new rules closely follow revamped CDC guidelines released last week that loosened recommendations on social distancing and the length of quarantines.
If a student or teacher is exposed, has a close contact who has been exposed, and they don’t have symptoms, they no longer have to go home. Children and teachers who test positive for the virus should stay home for five days and can return with a mask once their symptoms subside.
The CDC still encourages testing for people with symptoms and their close contacts. Officials say people who test positive should stay home for at least five days and wear a mask around others for 10 days.
The state will distribute COVID testing kits to schools as planned to begin the academic year, and schools can still require coronavirus testing for “close contact” activities such as sports or choir groups.
“We’re going to use all of what we’ve learned during the pandemic about how to keep each other safe, but yet do it in a way that doesn’t infringe upon student’s educational experiences,” Mr. Todd said. “It’s going to look and feel very much like a regular school year and this new guidance I think really kind of codifies that and puts that down in writing that we really are to treat COVID like every other communicable disease and use good common sense and all of those things that we know keep us safe from the spread of communicable disease, and yet not have all of the restrictions that I think made previous school years feel very different.”
Planning for major school events takes place many months in advance, and Mr. Todd said it’s nice to be able to plan for a National Honor Society celebration in May, for example, and not have to worry about limiting guests to smaller numbers.
Lance D. Hale, a DJ with WOTT-FM, 94 Rock, said his kids are excited for the new school year and being able to see and talk to their friends consistently. He said that his children Hannah, Caleb and Grace have been vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus and that he thinks they’re as safe as they can be right now. Like with flu shots, he said his family has tried to put the kids in the best environment possible.
“We’ve all been in worry overload the past couple years. I think there’s only so much worry that you have in you before you completely stress out,” Mr. Hale said. “You look at a lot of the data and you see that the people that have been vaxxed seem to have symptoms that are less severe than those that are not vaxxed, so you put your kids in the best possible situation. It’s like anything — kids go to school and there’s always the risk of catching the flu or catching a stomach bug because parents will inevitably send their kids to school sick. It always happens, so we keep our kids as safe as we can and then we hope that they make responsible decisions of things like washing their hands and covering their face when they sneeze or cough.”
Most of the region’s schools start Sept. 6, and districts are preparing to continue disinfection regimes and make sure students and employees observe healthy practices.
“These are some great baseline pieces, but the most important thing probably for me and my thinking is not only to provide some normalcy, but bigger than that, it provides us the perspective that COVID, like many other contagions, is something that we can manage,” said Indian River Central Superintendent Troy W. Decker. “We can manage it through some reasonable common-sense practices: staying home when you’re sick; if you’re not feeling well, make sure you’re getting tested whether it be for COVID, for strep, for flu or anything else; you’re seeing your medical doctor if it’s something that seems to be pervasive or more severe in some way; attending to our health and being mindful of the fact that our health has impact on those people around us in our place of work, in our schools and the places we go for recreation and what have you.”
Mr. Decker said that the CDC’s updated guidance and New York endorsing the work is demonstrating thoughtful review and a solid approach based on experiences since the pandemic started in the state in March 2020.
“We also know that if things get more difficult, we’re going to use the same sort of approach to at times ramp up or tighten some of our procedures or protocols, but we don’t have to necessarily start there as long as people are adhering to some basic things,” Mr. Decker said. “I kind of like the idea that we’re sort of weaving these approaches into everyday life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.