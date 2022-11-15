MANNSVILLE — North Country Family Health Center celebrated its 15th anniversary of providing health care to students at Mannsville Manor Elementary School on Tuesday.
The center has been providing medical, dental and behavioral health services to students through its School-Based Health and Dental Program. The program is staffed Monday through Friday by a family nurse practitioner and a licensed clinical social worker who offers behavioral health services to students. Annual physicals and dental care are offered to all students “regardless of income or current health care provider,” said Heather Lupia, program administrator.
Jim Pelton, principal of Mannsville Manor, said that the program is very “convenient” for families and their children to go to, since it is closer than other physicians in the area. The proximity of the health center also keep students in school longer so they only miss “20 minutes or 30 minutes max” of classes a day, rather than more than an hour to commute to Watertown.
“The North Country Family Health Clinic is actually transporting middle school and high school students down here for appointments throughout the day,” as well, Mr. Pelton said. “So students are able to be seen regularly as needed.”
Joey Marie Horton, CEO of North Country Family Health Center, said he is proud of the program’s success in the “pursuit of improving the health and wellness” of students in the area. The program was initially funded by a $65,000 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Mr. Pelton said he believes the community sees the value in the program and how much it adds to “students’ and to our overall community health” because students can be treated immediately.
“If anything, we’ve learned from COVID that students need to be in school to be educated,” Mr. Pelton added.
The center also offers its program to students in the Watertown City School District, Alexandria Central School District, Lowville Academy and Central School District, Lyme Central School District, South Lewis Central School District, Copenhagen Central School and through the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.