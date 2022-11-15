MANNSVILLE — North Country Family Health Center celebrated its 15th anniversary of providing health care to students at Mannsville Manor Elementary School on Tuesday.

The center has been providing medical, dental and behavioral health services to students through its School-Based Health and Dental Program. The program is staffed Monday through Friday by a family nurse practitioner and a licensed clinical social worker who offers behavioral health services to students. Annual physicals and dental care are offered to all students “regardless of income or current health care provider,” said Heather Lupia, program administrator.

